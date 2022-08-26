Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
BRPD searching for suspect in reported shooting on Alvin Dark Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is at the scene of shots fired in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Ave. This is an active shooting scene. Police on the scene tell us that they are searching for a shooter. A witness said that the...
cenlanow.com
Police looking for person of interest in convenience store attack
PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest. That person is pictured below along with the truck that PPD believes was her mode of transportation. “The unidentified white female is a person of interest in an attack...
cenlanow.com
Gramercy man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 homicide
GRAMERCY, La. (WGNO) — On August 30, a Gramercy man pled guilty to manslaughter after a plea agreement with prosecutors the morning of a scheduled jury trial. According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin, 30-year-old Quannae Clark pled guilty to manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Destin Smith.
cenlanow.com
Over 1,200 signatures collected to stop Gov. Edwards’ plan to transfer juveniles to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Advocates rallied at the Capitol steps to stop juveniles from transferring to the state prison, Angola. Youth justice advocates started their rally at the Office of Juvenile Justice and trailed all the way to the state Capitol steps to deliver the message that no child belongs at Angola, an adult prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cenlanow.com
Southern invites public to participate in SU Give Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The largest historically Black college or university in Louisiana is encouraging alumni and local fans to show their support of the institution during its annual Give Day event. Southern University, a school that opened its doors in March of 1881 and continues to provide...
cenlanow.com
The Food Bank of Central Louisiana hosts annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive for those in need
ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Refinery Mission’s annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive will be held on Sunday, September 25th from 1PM to 4PM. Local sportsmen and their families are encouraged to “clean out your freezers” and donate frozen processed game and fish from the 2021 season. Two collection sites will be set up in Alexandria and other neighboring communities throughout Louisiana will be collecting that weekend as well. See complete list of sites below or visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com.
cenlanow.com
Sugar Bowl says Allstate Louisiana Kickoff not a ‘one-and-done’
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Workers were busy putting the finishing touches on the Caesars Superdome turf. And, the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff was only a few hundred tickets from selling out. Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said LSU and Florida State will get a sizeable payout, and the Sugar...
cenlanow.com
Coast Guard rescues two stranded boaters near Morgan City
MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Two boaters were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) early this morning, Aug. 30, near the Morgan City coastline. According to a USCG press release, Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a distress call shortly after 2 a.m. this morning, which simply read “help.” By determining which radio tower the call came from, officials launched a search along the Atchafalaya Bay shoreline. That’s when officials said they spotted a flare.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cenlanow.com
Wednesday is National Trail Mix Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday, August 31 marks National Trail Mix Day. This holiday may not be as popular as, say, the upcoming National Chocolate Milkshake Day in September, but the benefits of a handful of healthy trail mix are many. According to Healthline, when the convenient snack...
Comments / 0