UPDATE: August 29, 2:35 p.m. The stolen gear has been recovered successfully, a quarter mile away from where it was stolen from. According to the City of Billings, the person who turned it in was house-sitting for someone, when they noticed a red bag in the neighbor's backyard. This red bag turned out to be the stolen gear. Everything that was in the bag was accounted for.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO