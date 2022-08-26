Read full article on original website
Are you a Pumpkin Head? Karen’s across Billings Rejoice For Pumpkin Spice Latte Return
Ahhhhh Fall. It's just around the corner, and all across Montana local shops are gearing up by putting out... Halloween decorations. Ugh! Well, at least we have one thing that remains the same. The drug... known as Pumpkin Spice. Latte? Mocha? Cold Brew?. Today, I started my morning reading that...
BIG PSA: The Breakfast Flakes Gearing Up For the Annual Fall Parade
Fall has always been my favorite time of year although it's going to be a while until we get some cooler weather. It's the time of year when there is some light at the end of the tunnel. The days get shorter and the work slows down. We are in...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Billings, Montana
Montana is well known for being the home of Glacier National Park, as well as the northern gateway to Yellowstone National Park. But it is also blessed with 55 State Parks that are well worth checking out too. Showcasing everything from stunning mountain ranges and picturesque meadows replete with gorgeous...
yourbigsky.com
Areas of Montana saw up to 3 in. of rain over past week
The National Weather Service in Billings said via Twitter Sunday that several areas of Montana over the last week received precipitation from various thunderstorms. The moisture level varied between certain areas of the state; some areas saw up to three inches of rain. According to the map on the NWS...
yourbigsky.com
Billings’ “traffic jam” on 24th Sunday as road work continues
It looks like a big city traffic jam on this beautiful, sunny Sunday in Billings. Please be patient on our roads! Traffic is being narrowed into a single lane for the entirety of 24th Street between Grand Avenue and King Avenue. Drive safely and kindly; You’ll more than likely appreciate...
Dog adoption event in Billings looks to find animals their perfect homes
Every year communities around Montana are overrun with wild dogs, many of which are malnourished, and sometimes can become dangerous.
yourbigsky.com
Food Truck Battle big winner for Vets
It was the perfect combination of giving back to the community and eating some of the most delicious foods at this year’s Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone put on by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings. The Food Truck Battle brought in thousands of dollars specifically for Veteran’s...
msn.com
48 hours in Billings Montana – Eat, See, Do
Disclosure: This post about things to do in Billings Montana is sponsored. My travel, lodging, meals, rental car, and activities were hosted by Visit Billings. I was a paid ambassador for Visit USA Parks. BUT as ALWAYS all opinions in this story are my own. Billings, Montana can I just...
Owners of new Brazilian Steakhouse hoping to find success in Billings
Another challenge hovering over restaurant owners? A labor shortage that has forced many other Billings establishments to close for good.
Billings Pet Owners Celebrate National Dog Day
August 26 is #NationalDogDay to celebrate and encourage dog ownership of all breeds and was created by the National Dog Day Foundation, according to NationalDayCalendar.com, whose purpose is to rescue 10,000 dogs per year. We're celebrating all the wet noses around the Treasure State, from the mutts, the purebreds, and...
yourbigsky.com
NWS Billings Forecast calling for more rain in next 24 hours
If you were taken off guard by this afternoon’s heavy rain, hail, and windstorm you’re not alone. NWS Meteorologist Shawn Palmquist tells Yourbigsky.com ABC FOX that the thunderstorms are producing up to 40 mph winds and heavy rain. “We saw 3/10th to 4/10th of an inch of rain which is significant with this disturbance.”
yourbigsky.com
Heavy rain, pea-sized hail and high winds hit Billings Friday afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning until 2:30pm for Billings on Friday, August 26th. A late summer hail storm hit the Billings area Friday afternoon. The storm delivered heavy rain in a matter of minutes which can cause drain problems for business owners, residents, and the city.
KULR8
Cement truck rolls over on I-90 in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont.- A cement truck rolled over on I-90 eastbound at mile-marker 446 in Billings Tuesday. Our reporter on scene said an extrication is in progress. One eastbound lane and the King Avenue West off-ramp are closed.
Woof. Billings Dogs Welcome at Dehler Park for Mustangs Game 8/25
The Billings Mustangs won their first game vs. the Missoula Paddleheads this season on Tuesday night (8/23), with a final score of 8 - 5. The series continues with game two on Wednesday. On Thursday night (8/25), you can bring your favorite four-legged friend to the stadium. Pups in the...
Police Chase in Montana Reaches Speeds of 150mph Before Crash Near Huntley
A fiery crash east of Billings began with a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 94 on Monday morning (8/29), according to the press release from the Montana Highway Patrol. The incident began around 8:39 am Monday on Interstate 94 when a Sargeant from the MHP spotted a grey sedan "cutting off other vehicles" while going 95 mph in a 55 mph construction zone.
UPDATE: Billings Fire Department Recovers Stolen Gear
UPDATE: August 29, 2:35 p.m. The stolen gear has been recovered successfully, a quarter mile away from where it was stolen from. According to the City of Billings, the person who turned it in was house-sitting for someone, when they noticed a red bag in the neighbor's backyard. This red bag turned out to be the stolen gear. Everything that was in the bag was accounted for.
These Billings Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies for National Cinema Day
If you've not been able to see the Elvis movie yet or take the family to catch the new DC League of Super Pets flick, here's your opportunity to see a movie in the theater on a budget. The Cinema Foundation is a non-profit organization made up of theater owners...
406mtsports.com
Photo: Driver extricated from crashed cement truck on I-90
Billings Fire Department personnel extricate the injured driver of a Croell cement truck on I-90 Tuesday morning. One lane of I-90 and the King Avenue exit was closed for the accident.
Rollover crash reported on I-90 in Billings
A rollover crash involving a large commercial vehicle has been reported on Interstate 90 in Billings.
WOW: The LAST Day at The Last Best Place of Summer in Billings
After spending nearly 4 hours in the 90+ degree sun today, wearing a poorly chosen all-black outfit (I'm not the brightest sometimes), I've celebrated my last visit to the 2022 MontanaFair! Check out my adventures below, and send your adventures to us on the app!. The Final Day of the...
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
