Billings, MT

americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Billings, Montana

Montana is well known for being the home of Glacier National Park, as well as the northern gateway to Yellowstone National Park. But it is also blessed with 55 State Parks that are well worth checking out too. Showcasing everything from stunning mountain ranges and picturesque meadows replete with gorgeous...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Areas of Montana saw up to 3 in. of rain over past week

The National Weather Service in Billings said via Twitter Sunday that several areas of Montana over the last week received precipitation from various thunderstorms. The moisture level varied between certain areas of the state; some areas saw up to three inches of rain. According to the map on the NWS...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Billings’ “traffic jam” on 24th Sunday as road work continues

It looks like a big city traffic jam on this beautiful, sunny Sunday in Billings. Please be patient on our roads! Traffic is being narrowed into a single lane for the entirety of 24th Street between Grand Avenue and King Avenue. Drive safely and kindly; You’ll more than likely appreciate...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Food Truck Battle big winner for Vets

It was the perfect combination of giving back to the community and eating some of the most delicious foods at this year’s Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone put on by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings. The Food Truck Battle brought in thousands of dollars specifically for Veteran’s...
BILLINGS, MT
msn.com

48 hours in Billings Montana – Eat, See, Do

Disclosure: This post about things to do in Billings Montana is sponsored. My travel, lodging, meals, rental car, and activities were hosted by Visit Billings. I was a paid ambassador for Visit USA Parks. BUT as ALWAYS all opinions in this story are my own. Billings, Montana can I just...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Pet Owners Celebrate National Dog Day

August 26 is #NationalDogDay to celebrate and encourage dog ownership of all breeds and was created by the National Dog Day Foundation, according to NationalDayCalendar.com, whose purpose is to rescue 10,000 dogs per year. We're celebrating all the wet noses around the Treasure State, from the mutts, the purebreds, and...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

NWS Billings Forecast calling for more rain in next 24 hours

If you were taken off guard by this afternoon’s heavy rain, hail, and windstorm you’re not alone. NWS Meteorologist Shawn Palmquist tells Yourbigsky.com ABC FOX that the thunderstorms are producing up to 40 mph winds and heavy rain. “We saw 3/10th to 4/10th of an inch of rain which is significant with this disturbance.”
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Heavy rain, pea-sized hail and high winds hit Billings Friday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning until 2:30pm for Billings on Friday, August 26th. A late summer hail storm hit the Billings area Friday afternoon. The storm delivered heavy rain in a matter of minutes which can cause drain problems for business owners, residents, and the city.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Cement truck rolls over on I-90 in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont.- A cement truck rolled over on I-90 eastbound at mile-marker 446 in Billings Tuesday. Our reporter on scene said an extrication is in progress. One eastbound lane and the King Avenue West off-ramp are closed.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

UPDATE: Billings Fire Department Recovers Stolen Gear

UPDATE: August 29, 2:35 p.m. The stolen gear has been recovered successfully, a quarter mile away from where it was stolen from. According to the City of Billings, the person who turned it in was house-sitting for someone, when they noticed a red bag in the neighbor's backyard. This red bag turned out to be the stolen gear. Everything that was in the bag was accounted for.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

