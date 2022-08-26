ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Generator fire torches van, catches on house in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A generator fire caught a van on fire and spread to a house in Eastpointe Tuesday night, and had it not been for a neighbor who sprang into action - damages may have been much worse. Neighbor Bob Smith grabbed his garden hose and as...
EASTPOINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

DTE outage Thursday update: 102,000 still without power

DETROIT (FOX 2) - DTE has restored power to more than half of households that lost power since Monday's storm. But there's still over 100,000 customers without electricity. According to DTE's outage map, on Thursday, 102,451 customers were still without power 60 hours after the storm rolled through southeast Michigan. At one point, DTE had more than 266,000 customers without power - that was more than 10% of its customer base.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
City
Detroit, MI
fox2detroit.com

How long will food be okay in the fridge without power?

DETROIT (FOX 2) - When power outages cause the lights to go out and the TV to shut off, it can be annoying. But an even bigger struggle begins when a loss of electricity starts to affect food in the fridge and freezer. If you're one of the hundreds of...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this Labor Day Weekend in Southeast Michigan

Whether you like cars, live music, or carnivals, there's a fest for you this Labor Day Weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. There is a midway, circus tent with shows, live music, dog shows, food, beer tent, a 5K, and more, including two new attractions – The Pork Chop Revue and The Cool Zoo.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Video captures thief stealing Dodge Challenger in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Surveillance video captured the theft of a Dodge Challenger in Downtown Detroit early Monday. The suspect can be seen on the video entering a broken window of the car while it was parked at Grand River and Griswold around 2:30 a.m. He had a computer device with him.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police looking for suspect after west side break-in

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who broke into a home on the city's west side Saturday afternoon. Security camera footage showed the suspect hopping a back fence of the house in the 18200 block of Littlefield, near the Lodge Freeway, at 12:30 p.m. Anyone...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

More than $1 million seized at Blue Water Bridge after man fails to disclose cash

PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than $1 million was seized from a man at the Blue Water Bridge last week after he didn't tell Customs and Border Patrol about the cash. According to CBP, the man, who is a United States citizen, was traveling into Port Huron with his family after being denied entry into Canada on Aug. 22. He first denied having more than $10,000, but changed that number to $990,000.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ann Arbor bank robbery suspect caught after Ohio heist

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man admitted to several Ann Arbor bank robberies after he was caught robbing a bank in Ohio, police said. Scott Kelly Hansen, 62, of Toledo was arrested after police say he robbed a Civista Bank at 207 Milan Avenue in Norwalk, Ohio on Thursday. He allegedly ordered everyone on the ground, pointed a pistol at customers and the tellers, and demanded money from the teller cash recycler before fleeing with two containers of cash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Boil water advisory lifted for Commerce Township, Walled Lake

FOX 2 - The boil water advisory has been lifted for two of three communities impacted by Monday night's severe storms. On Wednesday afternoon Commerce Township and Walled Lake have both lifted the advisories to boil water, that has been in effect since power outages affected the water pressure in those communities.
WALLED LAKE, MI

