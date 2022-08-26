Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Detroit's University District makes due amid power outage as 126K DTE customers remain in dark
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are about 126,000 DTE customers still without power as of Wednesday night as crews swarm the area working to restore service. In Detroit people living in the University District have been without power since severe weather ripped through the area Monday night. One resident, Ava...
fox2detroit.com
Generator fire torches van, catches on house in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A generator fire caught a van on fire and spread to a house in Eastpointe Tuesday night, and had it not been for a neighbor who sprang into action - damages may have been much worse. Neighbor Bob Smith grabbed his garden hose and as...
fox2detroit.com
DTE outage Thursday update: 102,000 still without power
DETROIT (FOX 2) - DTE has restored power to more than half of households that lost power since Monday's storm. But there's still over 100,000 customers without electricity. According to DTE's outage map, on Thursday, 102,451 customers were still without power 60 hours after the storm rolled through southeast Michigan. At one point, DTE had more than 266,000 customers without power - that was more than 10% of its customer base.
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan storm aftermath: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, closings, and live wire death
DETROIT (FOX 2) - School closures, power outages, boil advisories, a possible tornado, and at least one death after a teenager made contact with a live wire is what's greeting Metro Detroit Tuesday morning after thunderstorms knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents. Wind gusts reaching 70 mph...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
What is a gustnado? Explaining Monday's severe weather in Southeast Michigan
RICHMOND, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than a quarter of a million people are still waiting for the power to return on Tuesday. Many are heading to hotels or friends or neighbors after trees came crashing down onto their homes. In the community of Richmond in northern Macomb County, many...
fox2detroit.com
How long will food be okay in the fridge without power?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When power outages cause the lights to go out and the TV to shut off, it can be annoying. But an even bigger struggle begins when a loss of electricity starts to affect food in the fridge and freezer. If you're one of the hundreds of...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this Labor Day Weekend in Southeast Michigan
Whether you like cars, live music, or carnivals, there's a fest for you this Labor Day Weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. There is a midway, circus tent with shows, live music, dog shows, food, beer tent, a 5K, and more, including two new attractions – The Pork Chop Revue and The Cool Zoo.
fox2detroit.com
MSP troopers catch driver passing on shoulder in I-696 construction zone during speed enforcement
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped 77 drivers during I-696 speed enforcement Tuesday, including one driver who was passing on the shoulder in a construction zone. Police said the driver also had a suspended license and no insurance. During the four hour enforcement between I-75...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Senior apartment residents without power say building generator hasn't worked in 5 years
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents of a Highland Park senior citizen apartment complex say they’re fed up. "They have a generator that hasn’t been working in five years," said Michelle Duhart. After the powerful storms moved through Monday night, the residents say they don’t have power...
fox2detroit.com
Video captures thief stealing Dodge Challenger in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Surveillance video captured the theft of a Dodge Challenger in Downtown Detroit early Monday. The suspect can be seen on the video entering a broken window of the car while it was parked at Grand River and Griswold around 2:30 a.m. He had a computer device with him.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows Livonia high schoolers drive past house fire, stop to save people inside
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Morche, Chase Adams, and Colin Anderson didn't have to stop on Ellen Drive when they saw what looked like smoke coming from a home. But it's a great thing they did. The three teens are being credited with saving multiple people inside a home...
fox2detroit.com
Westland couple hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - For many homeowners without power in Metro Detroit, a generator can be a life-saver. But one Westland couple found out improperly storing a generator can have dangerous consequences. They had their generator on, but it was too close to the home. "They did put it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Road rage in Detroit after suspect in Dodge Charger brake checks car and shoots at them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman driving a Dodge Charger allegedly fired shots at a passenger car on I-96 during a road rage incident Thursday morning. Michigan State Police said they planned to close eastbound I-96 at the Southfield Freeway to investigate the shooting after the victim alerted officers. The...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for suspect after west side break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who broke into a home on the city's west side Saturday afternoon. Security camera footage showed the suspect hopping a back fence of the house in the 18200 block of Littlefield, near the Lodge Freeway, at 12:30 p.m. Anyone...
fox2detroit.com
More than $1 million seized at Blue Water Bridge after man fails to disclose cash
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than $1 million was seized from a man at the Blue Water Bridge last week after he didn't tell Customs and Border Patrol about the cash. According to CBP, the man, who is a United States citizen, was traveling into Port Huron with his family after being denied entry into Canada on Aug. 22. He first denied having more than $10,000, but changed that number to $990,000.
fox2detroit.com
Ann Arbor bank robbery suspect caught after Ohio heist
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man admitted to several Ann Arbor bank robberies after he was caught robbing a bank in Ohio, police said. Scott Kelly Hansen, 62, of Toledo was arrested after police say he robbed a Civista Bank at 207 Milan Avenue in Norwalk, Ohio on Thursday. He allegedly ordered everyone on the ground, pointed a pistol at customers and the tellers, and demanded money from the teller cash recycler before fleeing with two containers of cash.
fox2detroit.com
Boil water advisory lifted for Commerce Township, Walled Lake
FOX 2 - The boil water advisory has been lifted for two of three communities impacted by Monday night's severe storms. On Wednesday afternoon Commerce Township and Walled Lake have both lifted the advisories to boil water, that has been in effect since power outages affected the water pressure in those communities.
fox2detroit.com
Woman's murder caught on security cameras as gunman chases her down Highland Park street
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman was shot to death in broad daylight last Friday as she was just steps away from her home and it was captured on home security cameras. Kayjuan Taylor's final moments were caught on video as a gunman shot multiple times...
fox2detroit.com
Woman struck, killed by vehicle while helping bicyclist who was hit in Port Huron Township
PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people are dead after a woman tried to help a bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Port Huron Township. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, a 30-year-old Marysville man called 911 after 10:30 p.m. to report that he hit a bicyclist in the 3700 block of Dove Road.
fox2detroit.com
26-year-old sought by Detroit police after fatally shooting driver and fleeing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 26-year-old suspected in a homicide in Detroit is being sought by police after authorities found his vehicle this week. Demetrius Lovell Johnson followed two people in the area of 7 Mile and Sherwood last Friday when he fired a shot, killing the driver. Detroit police...
Comments / 0