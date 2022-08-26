ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Photo: Matt Sayles Days after she announced she was leaving HBO's Euphoria, Barbie Ferreira has signed onto Oscar winner Ariana DeBose's psychological thriller House of Spoils. The Prime Video-bound project is being produced by the horror experts at Blumhouse. Written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy -- the people behind the Amazon hit Blow The Man Down, House of Spoils -- will have DeBose playing an ambitious […]
﻿Harry Styles﻿﻿﻿’ “As It Was” is back to #1 on the ﻿Billboard ﻿Hot 100 — making history as the first song to hit the top spot five different times. The song’s placement has yo-yoed on the chart since its release, peaking at #1 on April 16, April 30, June 4, July 9 and for this latest ranking.
