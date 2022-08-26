ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Huston Joins Bill Skarsgard in ‘The Crow’ (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
Veteran actor Danny Huston has joined Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs in The Crow , the new adaptation of the comic created by James O’Barr.

Rupert Sanders is directing the feature which is now weeks-deep in production in the Czech Republic.

Crow was an indie comic written and drawn by James O’Barr in the late 1980s that told the dark tale of a man and his fiancee who are assaulted and killed by a gang after the couple’s car breaks down. The man is resurrected by a crow and exacts vengeance on those who took his life and the life of his love.

It was famously adapted in 1994 in a film that starred Brandon Lee, who died after an on-set gun accident. Several sequels and a series followed.

Zach Baylin wrote the script for this version, which sees, Skarsgard is playing the vengeance-seeking man.

Details of Huston’s character were not revealed.

Producing are Molly Hassell ( Braven, Terminal ), Victor Hadida ( Resident Evil and Silent Hill franchises), John Jencks ( Honest Thief, Guns Akimbo ), and original Crow producer, Edward R. Pressman.

CAA Media Finance is handling the film’s domestic distribution rights while FilmNation Entertainment is handling international sales.

Genre fans may know Huston from playing the villain in X-Men Origins: Wolverine as well as Gal Godot’s Wonder Woman . The actor has a run on hit series Yellowstone as well as HBO’s acclaimed Succession .

He is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, Julian Belfrage Associates, and Myman Greenspan.

