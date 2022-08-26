ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Donate blood, receive mystery gift in New Roads

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Those who donate blood at Pointe Coupee Chamber of Commerce’s blood drive will receive a mystery gift. Donors can receive free pizza or ice cream vouchers, t-shirts, or gift cards when they give blood at The Blood Center Bus in New Roads. The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 2. The mobile blood drive will be located at 211 West Main Street.
NEW ROADS, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police prepare for December Christmas drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas may be months away, but as August reaches its conclusion, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) and its community partners are already urging locals to consider donating to an upcoming Christmas Essential Needs Drive. Volunteers are encouraged to donate the following newly purchased...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Want free cake? Visit Nothing Bundt Cakes this Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery chain known for its bite-sized doughnut shaped cakes, is planning to give 250 lucky guests free cake Thursday, September 1. The giveaway is part of the company’s celebration of its 25th anniversary. This Thursday, at every one of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local rum distillery changes name, rebrands to make rum from sugarcane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Roll Estate has changed its name. The family-owned distillery is now known as Oxbow Rum Distillery and will begin making rum from local sugarcane. The new distillery’s name comes from the ancient Mississippi River oxbow in Pointe Coupee. Parish, according to an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge teacher raising $2,000 to build library for students

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One teacher is taking matters into his own hands to ensure Louisiana’s next generation of kids can read, but he needs your help. “I do love reading, but it is really just teaching kids and giving them the tools to love reading the way I do,” Neal Herbert emphasized.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BREC Superintendent says crime at parks won’t be tolerated

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After a Wednesday shooting at a park and recent crimes, BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson issues a statement reassuring parkgoers of safety measures. “For the second time in three weeks, one of BREC’s community parks was the scene of a violent crime, as a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

L’Auberge Baton Rouge celebrating 10 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge celebrates its tenth year anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 1. For its anniversary celebration, L’Auberge will be hosting a champagne and cupcake toast to the first 1,000 guests in themychoice® Promenade from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Assumption deputies surprise local students with snowballs, snacks, safety tips

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement officials are making strides in continued efforts to connect with local communities across Louisiana. This was made evident Wednesday, August 31 when deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with local Troopers from Louisiana State Police (LSP) to surprise students at Napoleonville Primary School.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Activists say 40,000 active warrants in Baton Rouge make city unsafe

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has 40,000 active arrest warrants, according to a recent study published by a group of civil rights organizations. On Wednesday, the groups spoke out to say that many warrants make the community unsafe. “This system is broken,” said the Founder of Fair...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern invites public to participate in ‘SU Give Day’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The largest historically Black college or university in Louisiana is encouraging alumni and local fans to show their support of the institution during its annual Give Day event. Southern University, a school that opened its doors in March of 1881 and continues to provide...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting on N Foster Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an overnight shooting on N Foster Dr. Officers arrived in the 3200 block of N Foster Dr. at approximately 2:30 a.m. and began investigating reports that two people had been shot at this location. BRPD said the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Addis authorities warn citizens to lock their vehicles

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department is urging locals to make sure their vehicles are locked. According to a Tuesday (August 30) warning issued by local authorities, suspects were seen attempting to access vehicles in the Susan Jean area, just off S. Vaughn Drive on Monday night.
ADDIS, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Buddhist leader center of civil suit after allegedly impregnating nun

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Buddhist leader in Baton Rouge is at the center of a civil suit after being accused of sexual misconduct and mismanagement. Members of the Tam Bao Temple alleged that Abbot Quyen Van Ho, whose religious name is Thich Dao Quang, has a number of times recruited women from Vietnam to Baton Rouge, only to become sexually inappropriate.
BATON ROUGE, LA

