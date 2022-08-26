Read full article on original website
Donate blood, receive mystery gift in New Roads
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – Those who donate blood at Pointe Coupee Chamber of Commerce’s blood drive will receive a mystery gift. Donors can receive free pizza or ice cream vouchers, t-shirts, or gift cards when they give blood at The Blood Center Bus in New Roads. The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 2. The mobile blood drive will be located at 211 West Main Street.
Local kids invited to audition for roles in BREC’s production of Xanadu Jr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 1980s musical fantasy film starring the late Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly in his final role is coming to a local stage this fall, according to the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC). BREC’s Independence Park Theatre...
Baton Rouge Police prepare for December Christmas drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas may be months away, but as August reaches its conclusion, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) and its community partners are already urging locals to consider donating to an upcoming Christmas Essential Needs Drive. Volunteers are encouraged to donate the following newly purchased...
Want free cake? Visit Nothing Bundt Cakes this Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery chain known for its bite-sized doughnut shaped cakes, is planning to give 250 lucky guests free cake Thursday, September 1. The giveaway is part of the company’s celebration of its 25th anniversary. This Thursday, at every one of...
Celebrating 25 never tasted so sweet: Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away 250 cakes Thursday morning!
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday with a massive cake giveaway at all locations, including Baton Rouge, starting at 9 am. The first 250 guests will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, an individually packaged miniature Bundt Cake. Nothing...
Local rum distillery changes name, rebrands to make rum from sugarcane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Roll Estate has changed its name. The family-owned distillery is now known as Oxbow Rum Distillery and will begin making rum from local sugarcane. The new distillery’s name comes from the ancient Mississippi River oxbow in Pointe Coupee. Parish, according to an...
Baton Rouge teacher raising $2,000 to build library for students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One teacher is taking matters into his own hands to ensure Louisiana’s next generation of kids can read, but he needs your help. “I do love reading, but it is really just teaching kids and giving them the tools to love reading the way I do,” Neal Herbert emphasized.
BREC Superintendent says crime at parks won’t be tolerated
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After a Wednesday shooting at a park and recent crimes, BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson issues a statement reassuring parkgoers of safety measures. “For the second time in three weeks, one of BREC’s community parks was the scene of a violent crime, as a...
L’Auberge Baton Rouge celebrating 10 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge celebrates its tenth year anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 1. For its anniversary celebration, L’Auberge will be hosting a champagne and cupcake toast to the first 1,000 guests in themychoice® Promenade from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Assumption deputies surprise local students with snowballs, snacks, safety tips
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement officials are making strides in continued efforts to connect with local communities across Louisiana. This was made evident Wednesday, August 31 when deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with local Troopers from Louisiana State Police (LSP) to surprise students at Napoleonville Primary School.
La. Dept. of Children and Family Services to face additional questioning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will face more questioning from state officials on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as the agency faces legal action after the overdose death of a two-year-old child. The agency is scheduled to meet with the Senate Committee...
Activists say 40,000 active warrants in Baton Rouge make city unsafe
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has 40,000 active arrest warrants, according to a recent study published by a group of civil rights organizations. On Wednesday, the groups spoke out to say that many warrants make the community unsafe. “This system is broken,” said the Founder of Fair...
WATCH: Groundbreaking ceremony for new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will join Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc and other elected officials for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women (LCIW), which was destroyed by the flood of 2016. The new facility...
Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
Southern invites public to participate in ‘SU Give Day’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The largest historically Black college or university in Louisiana is encouraging alumni and local fans to show their support of the institution during its annual Give Day event. Southern University, a school that opened its doors in March of 1881 and continues to provide...
New women’s state prison breaks ground six years after destroyed by flood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A plan six years in the making. A new women’s prison will be the beginning of the end of temporary housing for many female inmates in Louisiana. “It was August ‘16 when we had the second big flood of 2016,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
BRPD investigating shooting on N Foster Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an overnight shooting on N Foster Dr. Officers arrived in the 3200 block of N Foster Dr. at approximately 2:30 a.m. and began investigating reports that two people had been shot at this location. BRPD said the...
Baton Rouge high school program receiving funds to address childhood hunger, mental health
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge high school will be receiving funding to address childhood hunger and mental health. The Cigna Foundation said it will be granting $3 million to programs in 16 states, according to a news release. “Schools and teachers play a critical role in...
Addis authorities warn citizens to lock their vehicles
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department is urging locals to make sure their vehicles are locked. According to a Tuesday (August 30) warning issued by local authorities, suspects were seen attempting to access vehicles in the Susan Jean area, just off S. Vaughn Drive on Monday night.
Baton Rouge Buddhist leader center of civil suit after allegedly impregnating nun
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Buddhist leader in Baton Rouge is at the center of a civil suit after being accused of sexual misconduct and mismanagement. Members of the Tam Bao Temple alleged that Abbot Quyen Van Ho, whose religious name is Thich Dao Quang, has a number of times recruited women from Vietnam to Baton Rouge, only to become sexually inappropriate.
