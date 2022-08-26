ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Alabama man’s execution was botched, advocacy group alleges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An anti-death penalty group says Alabama corrections officials apparently botched a man’s execution last month. The group cites the length of time that passed before Joe Nathan James Jr. received a lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm was cut to find a vein. James was put to death July 28 at an Alabama prison for the 1994 shooting death of his former girlfriend. The execution was carried out more than three hours after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a request for a stay. State officials have acknowledged that the execution was delayed because it took them time to find a vein. They have declined to comment on the allegations.
4 shot near Missouri school

JENNINGS, Missouri (KMOV) — Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.
Tracking Monday showers and storms

Tonight: Showers and storms will continue to push to the southeast with a few isolated showers remaining along or south of I-44. Overnight lows cool to just above 70 degrees with winds out of the southwest. Tomorrow: A few isolated storms will begin to the southeast of I-44 by the...
