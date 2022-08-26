Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Mysterious code change concerns rural advocates
SANDPOINT — Language was mysteriously added to the Bonner County Revised Code and no one seems to know who did it. “The wording that was added was never approved by the commissioners, even before the court threw out the actual language that had been approved,” Susan Drumheller of Project 7B, a rural advocacy group, said.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Time to save the hill
SANDPONT — If the Pine Streets Woods is the community's playground, then perhaps the historic sled hill is the front door. "The best way to describe it is that it's the homestead of Pine Street Woods, right," Katie Egland Cox, executive director of the Kaniksu Land Trust, said. "At one time the [Weiss] family owned the whole parcel and then when we bought Pine Street Woods, they kept that 48 acres. So it's really the homestead that just so happens to have the most magnificent ski [and] hill and all of Bonner County on it."
msn.com
Northern Idaho: 4 Best Things to do in Bonners Ferry
Named Idaho’s most friendly town, Bonners Ferry is just 20 or so miles from the Canadian border and surrounded by forest. The quaint town features peaks perfect for hiking and climbing and within it, you will also find waterfalls and biking trails. The Kootenai River meanders right through town which means lots of water activities. As a lover of backcountry adventures, Bonners Ferry makes the perfect base of operations for exploring Northern Idaho. I spent a few days hiking, wildlife spotting and exploring Bonners Ferry. Here are four of the best things to do in this tranquil Northern Idaho town.
