ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
California State
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Bleacher Report

Report: Alex Rodriguez 'Scrambling' to Raise Money for Timberwolves Ownership Deal

Alex Rodriguez's deal to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion is reportedly in jeopardy. Per Josh Kosman of the New York Post, Rodriguez was supposed to be an equal partner with e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore when they made a $250 million down payment in July 2021 that netted them a 20 percent stake in the team. However, Rodriguez reportedly failed to pay his full share and only came up with seven percent, while Lore covered the remaining 13 percent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Jeffrey Springs
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Bleacher Report

NFL Agent: If Christian Kirk 'Got $72M, Will Ja'Marr Chase Get $250M?'

Perhaps nobody celebrated Christian Kirk's deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars more than his fellow wide receivers and the agents who represent those pass-catchers. Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jaguars this offseason, which was rather stunning considering his career-best season in 2021 saw him tally 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers of 2022 NFL Preseason

The NFL preseason came to a close Sunday, marking the final step until we can officially count down until Week 1. The Thursday Night Football showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams is right around the corner. But first, we're reflecting on the biggest winners and losers of...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Former Patriots, Rams RB Sony Michel Among Dolphins' Roster Cuts

The Miami Dolphins announced they cut veteran running back Sony Michel as they whittle down their roster to 53 active players. Michel ran for 13 yards and one touchdown on nine carries this preseason. The 2018 first-round pick spent the first three seasons with the New England Patriots and last...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tampa Bay Times#Espn#The Pittsburgh Pirates
Bleacher Report

Bears Rumors: Justin Fields' Progress Has Chicago 'Quietly Pretty Optimistic'

The Chicago Bears have long been searching for a franchise quarterback, and there is reportedly some belief within the organization that they have found one as Justin Fields enters his second season in the league. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Bears are quietly pretty optimistic about the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy