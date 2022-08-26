Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
MLB Hitter Rankings: Paul Goldschmidt, Aaron Judge on a Quest for Double Triple Crown
There has only been one batting Triple Crown in the past 55 years (Miguel Cabrera in 2012), but have you noticed there's still a chance we could see one in each league this season?. In the NL, Paul Goldschmidt is leading in batting average, tied with Pete Alonso for first...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Video: Albert Pujols Breaks Barry Bonds Record, Homers Off 450th Different Pitcher
Albert Pujols is certainly going out on a high note. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger hit the 15th home run of what will be his final season during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. The long ball, which was the 694th of his legendary career, came off Reds reliever Ross Detwiler in the third inning.
Bleacher Report
MLB Power Rankings: Braves, Cardinals, Mets Battle for Position Behind No. 1 Dodgers
We are now just six short weeks from the start of the 2022 MLB postseason, and there are still 15 teams within three games of claiming one of the 12 postseason spots that are up for grabs in the expanded playoff format. Everyone is still chasing the Los Angeles Dodgers...
MLB・
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Bleacher Report
Report: Alex Rodriguez 'Scrambling' to Raise Money for Timberwolves Ownership Deal
Alex Rodriguez's deal to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion is reportedly in jeopardy. Per Josh Kosman of the New York Post, Rodriguez was supposed to be an equal partner with e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore when they made a $250 million down payment in July 2021 that netted them a 20 percent stake in the team. However, Rodriguez reportedly failed to pay his full share and only came up with seven percent, while Lore covered the remaining 13 percent.
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller in Contract Talks That Would Make Him Highest-Paid TE
Darren Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly held discussions about a new deal that would make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL at about $16 million per year, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. The average annual value would top San Francisco 49ers tight end George...
Bleacher Report
Eagles Rumors: Jalen Reagor Trade Market 'Heating Up' Ahead of 53-Man Roster Deadline
Jalen Reagor's disappointing run with the Philadelphia Eagles is reaching its endpoint. Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds reported Reagor's trade market is "heating up" ahead of Tuesday's deadline for 53-man roster cuts. It's likely the 2020 first-round pick will be traded or released by the 4 p.m. ET cutoff...
Bleacher Report
Report: Kellen Mond Reportedly Cut by Vikings; QB Was 3rd-Round Draft Pick in 2021
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly releasing quarterback Kellen Mond prior to Tuesday's deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Mond will be placed on waivers, meaning the other 31 NFL teams will have an opportunity to place a claim if they so choose.
Bleacher Report
NFL Agent: If Christian Kirk 'Got $72M, Will Ja'Marr Chase Get $250M?'
Perhaps nobody celebrated Christian Kirk's deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars more than his fellow wide receivers and the agents who represent those pass-catchers. Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jaguars this offseason, which was rather stunning considering his career-best season in 2021 saw him tally 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns.
Bleacher Report
Biggest Winners and Losers of 2022 NFL Preseason
The NFL preseason came to a close Sunday, marking the final step until we can officially count down until Week 1. The Thursday Night Football showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams is right around the corner. But first, we're reflecting on the biggest winners and losers of...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Peter King: Dameon Pierce 'Will Get a Chance to Be the Top' RB for Run-Heavy Texans
Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce is reportedly set for a substantial workload in his first NFL season. According to NBC Sports' Peter King, Pierce will have the opportunity to be the lead back in Houston's offense in 2022, which fantasy football managers should take note of as they prepare for their drafts:
Bleacher Report
Former Patriots, Rams RB Sony Michel Among Dolphins' Roster Cuts
The Miami Dolphins announced they cut veteran running back Sony Michel as they whittle down their roster to 53 active players. Michel ran for 13 yards and one touchdown on nine carries this preseason. The 2018 first-round pick spent the first three seasons with the New England Patriots and last...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Report: 'Multiple Owners' Didn't Want Browns' Deshaun Watson Suspended for the Season
There were reportedly "multiple" NFL owners who did not want Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended for the 2022 season. Peter King of NBC Sports spoke to one team executive who feels the owners reached out to commissioner Roger Goodell to express their desire for Watson to play this season.
Bleacher Report
Bears Rumors: Justin Fields' Progress Has Chicago 'Quietly Pretty Optimistic'
The Chicago Bears have long been searching for a franchise quarterback, and there is reportedly some belief within the organization that they have found one as Justin Fields enters his second season in the league. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Bears are quietly pretty optimistic about the...
