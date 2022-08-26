ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

4 shot near Missouri school

JENNINGS, Missouri (KMOV) — Four people were shot near Jennings schools Monday morning. St. Louis County Police Officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers confirmed two people were found shot at Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive and two additional victims were found nearby.

Comments / 0

Community Policy