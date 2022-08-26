ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips on suspect wanted in fatal east side Detroit shooting sought

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another man last Friday on the city's east side. According to a preliminary investigation, a 22-year-old man and a woman were traveling at about 10 p.m. Friday in a white Toyota in the area of Seven Mile and Sherwood when the shooting happened.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police still trying to identify woman shot, killed in 4-part shooting spree

DETROIT – Police are still trying to identify a woman who was shot and killed during a four-part shooting spree in Detroit last weekend that “terrorized” the community. A woman was fatally shot by a 19-year-old Detroit man accused of shooting and killing three people and injuring another person and a dog in a four-part shooting spree on Aug. 28. One woman who was shot and killed has yet to be identified.
WHIO Dayton

Man charged in random Detroit shootings that killed 3

A 19-year-old man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in a series of apparently random shootings over roughly two hours last weekend in Detroit that left three people dead and a fourth wounded. Dontae Ramon Smith was arraigned later in the day in 36th District Court on the three murder...
fox2detroit.com

Video captures thief stealing Dodge Challenger in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Surveillance video captured the theft of a Dodge Challenger in Downtown Detroit early Monday. The suspect can be seen on the video entering a broken window of the car while it was parked at Grand River and Griswold around 2:30 a.m. He had a computer device with him.
CBS Detroit

Suspect charged in 'random' Sunday shootings, survivor shares story

(CBS DETROIT) - The lone survivor in Sunday's 'random' shooting that killed three credits his neighbors for not only saving his life, but potentially others due to their actions that forced the gunman to run away. John Palik, 76, and his dog Kingston were among the victims in the shooting spree of Donate Smith, 19, who police believe his victims at random"Everybody says well, I've been very light about [the shooting]. Yes, because I was spared," Palik said. Palik said he first saw Smith when he was walking Kingston on Pennington and Seven Mile. He said he knew something was...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thieves vandalized Detroit church for the 3rd time in 2 weeks

DETROIT – Santos Church in Southwest Detroit has been targeted three times in the past two weeks. On Tuesday night, the air condition units on the century-old building were ripped from the roof and destroyed. “It’s very discouraging, not just for myself but for the people who go here...
13abc.com

Toledo man shot while working on car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
WTOL 11

Person shot Wednesday night in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to a call for a person shot on the 3300 block of N. Erie Street in north Toledo Wednesday night at 10:42 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, no victim was found. However, police were informed that a person arrived at a hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Toledo police said in a report that the victim's injuries were non-life threatening.
