Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit News
Tips on suspect wanted in fatal east side Detroit shooting sought
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another man last Friday on the city's east side. According to a preliminary investigation, a 22-year-old man and a woman were traveling at about 10 p.m. Friday in a white Toyota in the area of Seven Mile and Sherwood when the shooting happened.
Police: Family of unidentified victim found after Detroit random shooting spree
Police say they've found the family of a victim in Sunday's shooting spree in Detroit who they were working to identify.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police still trying to identify woman shot, killed in 4-part shooting spree
DETROIT – Police are still trying to identify a woman who was shot and killed during a four-part shooting spree in Detroit last weekend that “terrorized” the community. A woman was fatally shot by a 19-year-old Detroit man accused of shooting and killing three people and injuring another person and a dog in a four-part shooting spree on Aug. 28. One woman who was shot and killed has yet to be identified.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for man accused of fatally shooting another from car
DETROIT – Police are looking for help locating a man accused of fatally shooting another last week in Detroit. Detroit police are looking for Demetrius Johnson, 26, who is said to be involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, Aug. 26. According to authorities, at about 9:53...
WATCH: Detroit burglary suspect tries to turn security camera, but it shows him entering house anyway
Police are searching for a burglary suspect in Detroit who was caught on camera climbing a fence and then trying to turn the camera away, only to be seen entering the house anyway.
fox2detroit.com
Road rage in Detroit after suspect in Dodge Charger brake checks car and shoots at them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman driving a Dodge Charger allegedly fired shots at a passenger car on I-96 during a road rage incident Thursday morning. Michigan State Police said they planned to close eastbound I-96 at the Southfield Freeway to investigate the shooting after the victim alerted officers. The...
Man charged in random Detroit shootings that killed 3
A 19-year-old man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in a series of apparently random shootings over roughly two hours last weekend in Detroit that left three people dead and a fourth wounded. Dontae Ramon Smith was arraigned later in the day in 36th District Court on the three murder...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man, woman both shot overnight while sitting inside their cars in separate Detroit driveways
DETROIT – A man and a woman were both shot overnight while sitting inside their cars in separate Detroit driveways, police said. The first shooting happened at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 31) in the 20500 block of Santa Rosa Drive, according to authorities. A 63-year-old man was sitting in...
fox2detroit.com
Video captures thief stealing Dodge Challenger in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Surveillance video captured the theft of a Dodge Challenger in Downtown Detroit early Monday. The suspect can be seen on the video entering a broken window of the car while it was parked at Grand River and Griswold around 2:30 a.m. He had a computer device with him.
Detroit News
Detroit is losing a cop nearly every day: 'A lot of officers are saying: Screw it'
Detroit — During a summer of multiple mass shootings, an explosion in carjackings and random gun violence, dozens of Detroit cops are leaving the police force for neighboring agencies, despite the city's efforts to stem the blue flight to the suburbs. The Detroit Police Department has lost 223 sworn...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe suspected shooter who ‘terrorized’ Detroit would have continued had he not been caught
DETROIT – Police believe a 19-year-old suspected shooter who killed three people and injured a fourth on Sunday in Detroit would have continued his shooting spree had he not been caught. “He was not done, right? He was in his home for that day, but the next morning he...
Suspect charged in 'random' Sunday shootings, survivor shares story
(CBS DETROIT) - The lone survivor in Sunday's 'random' shooting that killed three credits his neighbors for not only saving his life, but potentially others due to their actions that forced the gunman to run away. John Palik, 76, and his dog Kingston were among the victims in the shooting spree of Donate Smith, 19, who police believe his victims at random"Everybody says well, I've been very light about [the shooting]. Yes, because I was spared," Palik said. Palik said he first saw Smith when he was walking Kingston on Pennington and Seven Mile. He said he knew something was...
'Beyond concerning': Prosecutors charge Detroit man with murder of transgender woman, while another remains unsolved
While the murder of a transgender woman in Detroit remains unsolved, prosecutors have charged another man in an unrelated murder of a transgender woman.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thieves vandalized Detroit church for the 3rd time in 2 weeks
DETROIT – Santos Church in Southwest Detroit has been targeted three times in the past two weeks. On Tuesday night, the air condition units on the century-old building were ripped from the roof and destroyed. “It’s very discouraging, not just for myself but for the people who go here...
13abc.com
Toledo man shot while working on car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
Person shot Wednesday night in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to a call for a person shot on the 3300 block of N. Erie Street in north Toledo Wednesday night at 10:42 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, no victim was found. However, police were informed that a person arrived at a hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Toledo police said in a report that the victim's injuries were non-life threatening.
Detroit man arrested with bag of pills hidden in groin, stolen gun in car after he was caught going 85 on the Lodge
A convicted felon is back behind bars after Michigan State Police caught him going 85 mph on the Lodge Freeway early Tuesday morning and then found a stolen gun and drugs in his car.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How 3 Livonia teens who were driving past a burning home helped save the people inside (with video)
LIVONIA, Mich. – Three Livonia teenagers who happened to drive past a house fire earlier this week sprang into action and helped escort the residents to safety, officials said. Ethan Morche, Chase Adams, and Colin Anderson noticed smoke coming from the roof of a home at 3:52 p.m. Monday...
Officials detail what unfolded during Detroit shooting spree that left 3 dead
Detroit police, city officials and other leaders held a press conference on Monday after a shooting spree Sunday left three dead and one injured.
Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal 'random' shootings
DETROIT — (AP) — A person waiting for the bus and another walking their dog were among four people shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to fire randomly over about 2 1/2 hours in Detroit, police said. Police arrested a suspect Sunday night after an hourslong...
