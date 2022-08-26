SportsZone Saturday – August 27
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this weekend with another full show, including an inside look at the new Wiffle ball/T-Ball field in Webster.
We also talk to Eman Miller, a prolific skater in Sioux Falls.
Plus, Sean Bower sits down with Washington head coach, Ryan Evans, as the Warriors prepare for the 2022 season.
Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:
- Pierre Football eyes State History
- Running the race to help a cause
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – August 18-24
- Familiar faces, new positions: NSU football replaces QB and OC
- ‘Mini Target Field’: Webster nears completion on Wiffle Ball field
- Eman Miller: The Sioux Falls skating phenom
SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday, August 27 at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.
