ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

SportsZone Saturday – August 27

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbeYv_0hWuVLfY00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this weekend with another full show, including an inside look at the new Wiffle ball/T-Ball field in Webster.

We also talk to Eman Miller, a prolific skater in Sioux Falls.

Plus, Sean Bower sits down with Washington head coach, Ryan Evans, as the Warriors prepare for the 2022 season.

Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday, August 27 at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

5th Down: South Dakota State | Journal two

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – You know the names and know their game… and now you will learn a bit more about who these young men are as people. Welcome to the second edition of 5th Down; where each week five members of the Jackrabbit program will be asked to answer five questions. Adam Bock | Junior […]
BROOKINGS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
Washington State
KELOLAND

Roosevelt upsets second-ranked Washington

It was a crosstown matchup Tuesday night in Class AA Volleyball, as second-ranked Washington made the trip across town to face Roosevelt. It was a back and forth affair, but eventually the Rough Riders would pull off the upset with a 3-2 victory.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
earnthenecklace.com

Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?

The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Evans
sdpb.org

Lincoln basketball stand out JT Rock displays character off the court

JT Rock, a stand out basketball player for Sioux Falls Lincoln, was in attendance on Tuesday night at Jefferson high school for a volleyball match between the Patriots and Cavaliers. It wasn't what he did during the game, but afterwards, that might give everyone a taste as to who exactly JT Rock is as a person.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportszone#Qb#The Sioux Falls#Kelo Tv#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

‘Best team we’ll play in my 35 years at SDSU’

BROOKINGS,S.D. (KELO) – The Jacks will head into Iowa City as a 15 point underdog according to several booking making sites around the country. While Saturday may seem like an uphill battle, last year their season opener would also feature an FBS opponent in Colorado State and that game was never close… in favor of […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

I-90 Racing highlights from Hartford

HARTFORD,S.D. (KELO) – It was a great weekend of weather for some racing at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, South Dakota. We begin in the Hobby Stock feature, The ‘Rowena Rocket; Landon Krohne would come away with the victory. In the B-Mods, the 17-year-old Corbin Erickson, a senior at Baltic High School would earn his first […]
HARTFORD, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy