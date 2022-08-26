ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNDU

City of South Bend announces plans to build infill housing

Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer made his first appearance in juvenile court on Monday. Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
K99

What Are These Giant “Muffler Men” That Colorado Only Has 2 Of?

It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
WNDU

Heavy storm damage across Michiana Monday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Strong storms swept through Michiana Monday. Our news crew captured heavy damage and fallen trees on Colfax Avenue in South Bend right across the street from St. Joseph Grade School. Over in Osceola, a big tree fell on a couple’s home. Thankfully, no...
OSCEOLA, IN
WNDU

2 dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Michigan City. It happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue. Officers arrived to find two victims with traumatic injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

11,000+ Indiana Michigan Power customers in the dark after storm

More than 11,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers lost electricity after the severe thunderstorm that blew through Michiana around 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The storm packed winds topping 70 miles per hour, and uprooted trees, downed limbs, and downed power lines as it moved through. More than 6,000 of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Five Star Life, Michiana basketball legends golf to support students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A golf outing happened on Monday to help students of Michiana!. Notre Dame Basketball legend and NBA superstar LaPhonso Ellis, as well as Michiana basketball star Markus Burton Jr., joined Five Star Life on the green Monday morning. The outing benefited Five Star Life for...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Four Winds Field to host Recovery Night at the Ballpark

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Field is partnering with Recover Michiana to host Recovery Night at the Ballpark on Thursday. Tickets are available online at https://givegrove.com/ballparkrecoverynight and all proceeds will benefit the Szweda Scholarship, a higher education scholarship for children of those who lost their battle with substance abuse.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
MICHIGAN STATE
K99

Loveland Ladies: Get Set to ‘Let It Loose’ For ‘Girls Night Out’ Event

Let off some steam, have some pizza, have some cocktails, compete in some games and hit up the only rooftop in Downtown Loveland for a unique game. Sounds like a great time. Downtown Loveland better be on the lookout, as a "mob" of women will be hitting the area, and who knows what madness may ensue. Downtown Loveland puts on a few of these events throughout the year, with this one being themed "Game On!"
LOVELAND, CO
22 WSBT

Motorcyclist dead in overnight crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A deadly collision between a car and motorcycle happened Friday night in South Bend. Law enforcement was called to Michigan Street and Ewing at approximately 9:46 p,m. about a vehicle northbound on Michigan, turning left onto Ewing. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Michigan,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Numerous projects underway in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
