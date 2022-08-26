Read full article on original website
WNDU
City of South Bend announces plans to build infill housing
Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer made his first appearance in juvenile court on Monday. Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in...
What Are These Giant “Muffler Men” That Colorado Only Has 2 Of?
It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
WNDU
Heavy storm damage across Michiana Monday
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Strong storms swept through Michiana Monday. Our news crew captured heavy damage and fallen trees on Colfax Avenue in South Bend right across the street from St. Joseph Grade School. Over in Osceola, a big tree fell on a couple’s home. Thankfully, no...
Creepy, Abandoned Amusement Park Near Benton Harbor, Michigan up for Auction
As a kid, it was my dream to own my very own amusement park. Now that I'm an adult, I honestly still think owning my own amusement park would be fun, but it also seems like a lot of work. However, if you've ever wanted to own your own amusement...
Staff shortage leads Amtrak to cancel two trains that stop in Kzoo and BC
Two trains that previously ran between Chicago and Pontiac are canceled because of staffing issues, says Amtrak.
WNDU
2 dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Michigan City. It happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue. Officers arrived to find two victims with traumatic injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
95.3 MNC
11,000+ Indiana Michigan Power customers in the dark after storm
More than 11,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers lost electricity after the severe thunderstorm that blew through Michiana around 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The storm packed winds topping 70 miles per hour, and uprooted trees, downed limbs, and downed power lines as it moved through. More than 6,000 of...
WNDU
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Colorado Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat-out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been more...
WNDU
Five Star Life, Michiana basketball legends golf to support students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A golf outing happened on Monday to help students of Michiana!. Notre Dame Basketball legend and NBA superstar LaPhonso Ellis, as well as Michiana basketball star Markus Burton Jr., joined Five Star Life on the green Monday morning. The outing benefited Five Star Life for...
abc57.com
Four Winds Field to host Recovery Night at the Ballpark
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Field is partnering with Recover Michiana to host Recovery Night at the Ballpark on Thursday. Tickets are available online at https://givegrove.com/ballparkrecoverynight and all proceeds will benefit the Szweda Scholarship, a higher education scholarship for children of those who lost their battle with substance abuse.
WWMTCw
Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in South Bend
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near South Bend, Indiana on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
Loveland Ladies: Get Set to ‘Let It Loose’ For ‘Girls Night Out’ Event
Let off some steam, have some pizza, have some cocktails, compete in some games and hit up the only rooftop in Downtown Loveland for a unique game. Sounds like a great time. Downtown Loveland better be on the lookout, as a "mob" of women will be hitting the area, and who knows what madness may ensue. Downtown Loveland puts on a few of these events throughout the year, with this one being themed "Game On!"
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man killed in fiery crash at Michigan and Ewing in South Bend
An Elkhart man was killed in a crash on the City of South Bend’s south side. The collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at the intersection of South Michigan Street and East Ewing Avenue. According to authorities an SUV driven by a 27-year-old Michigan City man...
22 WSBT
Motorcyclist dead in overnight crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A deadly collision between a car and motorcycle happened Friday night in South Bend. Law enforcement was called to Michigan Street and Ewing at approximately 9:46 p,m. about a vehicle northbound on Michigan, turning left onto Ewing. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Michigan,...
abc57.com
Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
WNDU
Numerous projects underway in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
3 adults hurt in Cass County crash
Three people were injured in a collision after a car pulled out in front of another vehicle. At 8:59 a.m. Saturday, Cass County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a crash with injuries
