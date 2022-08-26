Harlingen Police investigating home invasion

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police say they are currently investigating an alleged home invasion.

According to the Harlingen PD Facebook post, the incident occurred in the area of the 2800 block of North 7th Street.

Police say there are no reported injuries at this time.

One suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on the expressway in Harlingen. The vehicle was surrounded by nearly half a dozen Harlingen police units. This is an active and on-going investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.