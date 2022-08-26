Harlingen Police investigating home invasion
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police say they are currently investigating an alleged home invasion.Man accused of stalking minor, police say
According to the Harlingen PD Facebook post, the incident occurred in the area of the 2800 block of North 7th Street.
Police say there are no reported injuries at this time.5-year-old La Joya student found dead in car
One suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on the expressway in Harlingen. The vehicle was surrounded by nearly half a dozen Harlingen police units. This is an active and on-going investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 0