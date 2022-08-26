ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraland, AL

utv44.com

Hot end to August

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It will be another hot and humid day with mostly sunny skies this morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Late afternoon pop-up thunderstorms will only cover a fifth of the area, tomorrow it will be closer to a third. Highs today and tomorrow...
ENVIRONMENT
utv44.com

Fairhope Pier restaurant has new owner, soon to be the Blind Tiger

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Fairhope Pier restaurant has been sold and the new owner has some big plans and ideas for the new place, along with some renovations to the marina. The restaurant and marina have been sitting empty for roughly two years; hit with the pandemic then...
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Swimming advisories issued for two Baldwin County Beaches

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — In June of 1999 the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the Alabama Department of Public Health initiated a program to monitor bacteria levels on beaches along the Gulf Coast. The program originally started with five gulf coast beaches. In 2000, the program added...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

MCPSS created new community outreach initiative 'Learning Leading University'

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Public Schools admits it has some obstacles to overcome inside and outside the classroom, and now, it wants the community to learn more about the challenges it faces each day. The school district has a new community outreach initiative called Learning Leading University. "We...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD: 42-year-old killed in I-65 traffic crash identified

According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers responded to I65 Southbound between Airport and Dauphin Street in reference to a traffic fatality. The preliminary investigation revealed two separate accidents occurred. In the initial accident, one driver was traveling northbound on I-65 when he...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Fire-Rescue decontaminates bunker gear

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Firefighters are exposed to toxic gases, fumes and carcinogens when they respond to fires. Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesman Steven Millhouse says their turnout or bunker gear is washed after every fire they put out. “We do a quick decon at the scene basically get the things...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile first responder retirees request bump in pension pay

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The retired Mobile firefighters association wants the city to bump up their pension pay. It's been 17 years since the retirees received a cost-of-living adjustment or COLA. Greg Foster is the president of the association that represents 326 retired firefighters. He addressed the city council Tuesday to make the request as city leaders begin budget talks.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Daphne seeking multi-million dollar Justice Center expansion

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County's growth continues to increase the need for public safety and plans are in place to build a new Justice Center in Daphne. Daphne city officials and the Chief of Police have been working on the multi-million dollar project, which would expand and replace the nearly 30-year-old building.
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Leaders look to address homeless population in Tillman's Corner

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 News has reported on one homeless camp that's being cleared out of the woods behind Lowe's in Tillman's Corner, but that scratches the surface in addressing the growing concerns about the homeless population in that area. Homeless advocates and city leaders say they're looking for solutions.
MOBILE, AL

