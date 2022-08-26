Read full article on original website
Related
utv44.com
6 ft 8 in South Alabama student gets opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jaishon Robinson, the 6’8” Davidson High School graduate is getting the opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports. The University of South Alabama student is in Norway pursuing his passion: playing the flute. Although he doesn't speak Norwegian, he is fluent in a universal language: music.
utv44.com
Hot end to August
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It will be another hot and humid day with mostly sunny skies this morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Late afternoon pop-up thunderstorms will only cover a fifth of the area, tomorrow it will be closer to a third. Highs today and tomorrow...
utv44.com
Fairhope Pier restaurant has new owner, soon to be the Blind Tiger
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Fairhope Pier restaurant has been sold and the new owner has some big plans and ideas for the new place, along with some renovations to the marina. The restaurant and marina have been sitting empty for roughly two years; hit with the pandemic then...
utv44.com
MCSO: Two young boys killed in a house fire result of one playing with butane lighter
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The deadly Irvington house fire appeared to have started after one of the victims, a four-year-old boy, was playing with a butane lighter when the mattress of his bed ignited, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. The MCSO said both children became trapped inside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utv44.com
Swimming advisories issued for two Baldwin County Beaches
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — In June of 1999 the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the Alabama Department of Public Health initiated a program to monitor bacteria levels on beaches along the Gulf Coast. The program originally started with five gulf coast beaches. In 2000, the program added...
utv44.com
MCPSS created new community outreach initiative 'Learning Leading University'
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Public Schools admits it has some obstacles to overcome inside and outside the classroom, and now, it wants the community to learn more about the challenges it faces each day. The school district has a new community outreach initiative called Learning Leading University. "We...
utv44.com
MPD: 42-year-old killed in I-65 traffic crash identified
According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers responded to I65 Southbound between Airport and Dauphin Street in reference to a traffic fatality. The preliminary investigation revealed two separate accidents occurred. In the initial accident, one driver was traveling northbound on I-65 when he...
utv44.com
Mobile Fire-Rescue decontaminates bunker gear
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Firefighters are exposed to toxic gases, fumes and carcinogens when they respond to fires. Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesman Steven Millhouse says their turnout or bunker gear is washed after every fire they put out. “We do a quick decon at the scene basically get the things...
IN THIS ARTICLE
utv44.com
Doctor featured in Hulu's 'DopeSick' to conduct Mobile town hall on opioid addiction
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Need help for you or a family member or loved one in the grips of opioid addiction?. Come to "After Dopesick: An evening with Steve Lloyd and friends"... With the drug education council Wednesday night (sept 31) at 6 at the Saenger theatre in downtown Mobile.
utv44.com
Baldwin County Public School System budget hearing for the 2022-2023 fiscal year
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Public School System is one of the fastest growing school systems in the state and continues to see an increase in enrollment year after year as well as the revenue needed to expand. John Wilson, the Chief School Financial Officer, for...
utv44.com
Mobile first responder retirees request bump in pension pay
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The retired Mobile firefighters association wants the city to bump up their pension pay. It's been 17 years since the retirees received a cost-of-living adjustment or COLA. Greg Foster is the president of the association that represents 326 retired firefighters. He addressed the city council Tuesday to make the request as city leaders begin budget talks.
utv44.com
Daphne seeking multi-million dollar Justice Center expansion
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County's growth continues to increase the need for public safety and plans are in place to build a new Justice Center in Daphne. Daphne city officials and the Chief of Police have been working on the multi-million dollar project, which would expand and replace the nearly 30-year-old building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utv44.com
City code enforcement officers issue citations at Tillman's Corner homeless camp
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Heaps of trash that accumulated at a homeless camp were hauled out of the woods off Highway 90 last week. Homeless advocates worked with those living there to find other arrangements, but at least two people remained camped there Monday. "Because they've been there a...
utv44.com
Leaders look to address homeless population in Tillman's Corner
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 News has reported on one homeless camp that's being cleared out of the woods behind Lowe's in Tillman's Corner, but that scratches the surface in addressing the growing concerns about the homeless population in that area. Homeless advocates and city leaders say they're looking for solutions.
Comments / 0