Amendment 3 campaign begins across Tennessee
In November, Tennesseans will have the chance to vote to abolish slavery in our state. One group wanting this amendment to pass is making their voices known Sunday at McGregor Park in Clarksville.
September Porch Talks in Hard Bargain neighborhood to feature leading African American historians
Two renowned historians will serve as guest speakers at Friday’s monthly Porch Talks hosted by the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County. Thelma Battle, Williamson County African American historian, and Jo Ann McClellan, the first female African American County historian in Tennessee, will share a number of stories from their research, journey and quest to “Keep History Alive.”
'Should be a local decision' Murfreesboro school leaders sound off against 3rd grade law
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Murfreesboro City School board is voicing concerns about a controversial new state law requiring schools to hold back third grade students if they don’t meet expectations on the English Language Arts portion of the state TCAP test. Students can retake the test or...
Metros sending the most people to Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Nashville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
Rash of online threats targeting schools has sheriff cracking down
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin says enough is enough. After two social media threats targeting schools in the past week, he is taking a hard line — seeking to lock up teen suspects.
News 2’s new lifestyle show, Local on 2 coming this September!
Don’t miss Local on 2, News 2’s new lifestyle show featuring all the hottest attractions and business around town, sites to see in Music City and Middle Tennessee. Hosts Laura Schweizer and Larissa Wohl will take you around town and immerse you in places that bring magic to the city.
Dot Foods Celebrates Groundbreaking of 13th U.S. Distribution Center, Its Second Location in Tennessee
(Manchester, Tenn.) – Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground today on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
Oodles of doodles brought to Nashville Humane Association
In total there are 45 doodles. NHA said one of its transport partners managed to talk some breeders into surrendering their dogs.
Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar elected to Tennessee Municipal League board of directors
Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar has been elected to Tennessee Municipal League's board of directors. The Tennessee Municipal League (TML) is a "voluntary, cooperative organization established by the cities and towns of the state for mutual assistance and improvement," whose stated primary function is "to work with the Tennessee General Assembly on behalf of city governments, promoting legislation helpful to cities and opposing legislation harmful to cities."
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
Hankook Tire announced $1.6 billion expansion in Tennessee
Hankook Tire announced an investment that will bring in more than a thousand jobs and double its production in the Middle Tennessee area.
TWRA requests public input for fishing regulations
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is welcoming comments for its 2023 fishing regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with TWRA staff. Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may...
Cleanup begins following record-breaking Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Organizers with the 2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair set a goal of 600,000 attendees this year. But the numbers are in, and they exceeded that.
10 Best Campgrounds Near Nashville TN (Tents, RV’s And More!)
There’s nothing better than finding one of the best campgrounds near Nashville, and trust us, we’ve found the best!. Let’s say you’re driving around while looking at some of the best things to do in Nashville, and now you need a place to stay for the night. Skip the hotels, and check out some of the campgrounds in the area! This will give you the best chance to enjoy the great outdoors and see the stars at night!
Nolensville Commissioner Lisa Garramone announces re-election campaign
Nolensville Commissioner, Lisa Garramone, has announced that she is running for re-election in the position she has held for the last two years. “I have been honored to serve as a Town of Nolensville Commissioner and I am eager to continue my work on behalf of our town’s residents,” Commissioner Garramone said in a press release. “While we have made a great deal of progress, there is still more to be done.”
Nashville Film Festival unveils 2022 lineup with Franklin Theatre on tap as venue
The Nashville Film Festival has shared its full schedule of films for its upcoming 2022 run, and a mixture of festival-circuit favorites and intriguing local productions pack the list. For the second year, the festival will be divided among venues. The Belcourt will be joined this year by TPAC’s Andrew...
Updated Delinquent Taxpayers List has been Posted
THE MOST RECENTLY UPDATED LIST OF DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS HAS BEEN POSTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE WEBSITE. GO TO LAWRENCECOUNTYTN.GOV TO SEE THE NEWEST LIST OF THOSE STILL OWING PROPERTY TAXES FROM 2019 AND 2020. THE LIST IS PUBLISHED IN AN ATTEMPT TO NOTIFY RESIDENTS OF OUTSTANDING DEBT AND IS INTENDED AS A SERVICE TO RESIDENTS PRIOR TO THEIR PROPERTY BEING SOLD TO SATISFY THE DEBT.
The Warehouse coming back in new location by 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Warehouse Concert Lounge and Event Center will make a return in a new location, possibly by December. The doors to The Warehouse were shut on McClure Street on Aug. 7 after it was announced that the property owner, Robert Roylance, decided to sell the property for residential zoning. It was at this time that longtime owner and operator, Mike Souza, decided to sell the business to Eric Elliott.
Tech engineering student makes the most of summer co-op opportunity
COOKEVILLE – A mechanical engineering major from Tennessee Tech University capitalized on the chance he was offered at Tech’s recent engineering career fair. He obtained a cooperative education opportunity at Tenneco, a manufacturer of brake pads and braking components, located in Smithville. Benjamin Guest, originally from Tampa, Florida,...
