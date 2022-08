The Denver City Council will consider awarding $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to Downtown Denver Partnership Monday to encourage foot traffic downtown. “Even as the city regains near pre-pandemic levels of tourist travel and nighttime dining and entertainment, it is projected that daytime worker traffic may never return beyond 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels (a loss of 20,000 customers a day), necessitating a new way of thinking about the downtown market, its workforce and how to sustain visitor traffic and regain sales tax generation,” city staff wrote in a memo to City Council. “Pedestrian traffic for the month of May 2022 remained down 31 percent from May 2019 levels which indicates that further interventions are needed to ensure the survival of downtown’s remaining businesses and furthermore, to improve the resilience of downtown Denver’s long-term economic vitality.”

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO