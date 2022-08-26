ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MO

Marshall, MO
Missouri Government
Marshall, MO
Missouri Elections
kchi.com

Caldwell County Judge & Prosecutor Assigned Chillicothe Officer’s Case

A special Prosecutor and a Judge from outside Livingston county have been assigned to handle the case against Chillicothe Police Office Joshua Charlton. Charlton was arrested by State Troopers Friday in Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. Livingston county Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren requested a Special Prosecutor for the case. The...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Richmond Man Arrested In Carroll County

A traffic stop in Carroll County resulted in the arrest of a Richmond man Wednesday morning. At about 7:00 am, Troopers arrested 33-year-old Dustin R Odil of Richmond for alleged DWI and failure to pull as far to the right as possible when stopped. Odil was taken to the Ray County Jail, processed, and released.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Fugitives Summers, Kimbrell Apprehended in Warrensburg

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) obtained information of the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives involved in an incident from Pettis County, which occurred on Monday, Aug. 8. The two suspects, 49-year-old Stewart Kimbrell...
WARRENSBURG, MO
Missouri Independent

Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law

A Boone County Circuit Court judge on Monday sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and dismissed a lawsuit that argued the organization was subject to the state’s open records laws. Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based legal nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, argued the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA) violated the Sunshine Law by not […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Steve Cook
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY STEALING IN SALINE COUNTY

A Marshall man has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a victim from Slater informed a Saline County Sherriff Deputy that a game camera had been stolen from property.. A second victim stated that he had placed the camera on the property...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County

A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Awesome 92.3

The Best Bathroom In America May Be In Sedalia

America's best bathroom might just be here in Sedalia, Missouri. That's some rarified air when you're going against bathrooms in North Hollywood, Austin, Orlando, and Tampa. So where is that Sedalia bathroom located that just might be America's best? Keep reading to find out. Finding America's best bathroom seems like...
SEDALIA, MO
#Drawing#Election Local#Politics Local#Marshall Council#The Ward Iv Council#The Marshall City Council
kmmo.com

THE MONTH OF AUGUST WAS DRY IN MARSHALL

The month of August turned out to be relatively dry and not oppressively hot. According to statistics provided by the National Weather Service, measurable rainfall was recorded on 5 of 31 days, totaling 2.71 inches. Marshall received 2 inches of rainfall on August 16. The average high was 86.7 with...
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

CITY OF CONCORDIA SCHEDULED TO TEST WARNING SIRENS

The City of Concordia Emergency Management team is scheduled to test the warning sirens. A release from the City of Concordia says the Emergency Management team is scheduled to test the sirens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 31. The test is weather permitting.
CONCORDIA, MO
kmmo.com

POSITIVE MONKEY POX CASE REPORTED IN PETTIS COUNTY

The Pettis County Health Center has been notified of a preliminary positive test result in a case of monkey pox in a Pettis County resident. Based upon the information available, the exposure did not occur in Pettis County. A news release says there is minimal risk of the disease spreading...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
