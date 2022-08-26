Read full article on original website
SALINE COUNTY COMMISSION HEARS FROM PIONEER TRAILS REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION REPRESENTATIVE
Norm Lucas from the Pioneer Trails Regional Planning Commission was on hand at the Saline County Commission to give a report on a $1,600,000 grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA)to Saline County for a visitors center at Marshall Junction. Lucas reported on the grant. Lucas went on to say...
kmmo.com
ENGINEERING REPORT PROVIDES MORE INFORMATION ON SALINE COUNTY VISITORS CENTER PROJECT
A preliminary engineering report done on the Saline County Visitors Center Project detailed information regarding cost estimates, construction analysis, and drawings for the structure. The report was completed by WSKF Architects and McClure Engineering in January 2022. The report says the design of the building is a 2,300-square-foot facility to...
Sheena Greitens scores victory in with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says
Sheena Greitens won the decision in the Boone County child custody case related to her 2020 divorce from former Gov. Eric Greitens with an order that the case be turned over to Texas courts for future oversight, her attorney said Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by...
kmmo.com
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION TO AWARD A $1.6 MILLION GRANT TO SALINE COUNTY
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.6 million grant to Saline County, to support tourism by building a new visitors center. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan. A news release says this project will boost...
kchi.com
Caldwell County Judge & Prosecutor Assigned Chillicothe Officer’s Case
A special Prosecutor and a Judge from outside Livingston county have been assigned to handle the case against Chillicothe Police Office Joshua Charlton. Charlton was arrested by State Troopers Friday in Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. Livingston county Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren requested a Special Prosecutor for the case. The...
kchi.com
Richmond Man Arrested In Carroll County
A traffic stop in Carroll County resulted in the arrest of a Richmond man Wednesday morning. At about 7:00 am, Troopers arrested 33-year-old Dustin R Odil of Richmond for alleged DWI and failure to pull as far to the right as possible when stopped. Odil was taken to the Ray County Jail, processed, and released.
Fugitives Summers, Kimbrell Apprehended in Warrensburg
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Warrensburg Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT) obtained information of the whereabouts of two wanted fugitives involved in an incident from Pettis County, which occurred on Monday, Aug. 8. The two suspects, 49-year-old Stewart Kimbrell...
Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law
A Boone County Circuit Court judge on Monday sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and dismissed a lawsuit that argued the organization was subject to the state’s open records laws. Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based legal nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, argued the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA) violated the Sunshine Law by not […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY STEALING IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a victim from Slater informed a Saline County Sherriff Deputy that a game camera had been stolen from property.. A second victim stated that he had placed the camera on the property...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
The Best Bathroom In America May Be In Sedalia
America's best bathroom might just be here in Sedalia, Missouri. That's some rarified air when you're going against bathrooms in North Hollywood, Austin, Orlando, and Tampa. So where is that Sedalia bathroom located that just might be America's best? Keep reading to find out. Finding America's best bathroom seems like...
‘Best Restroom’ in America finalists include a Missouri toilet
AUSTIN (KXAN/NEXSTAR) — Which restroom will take the throne in a competition for America’s ‘Best Restroom’? The suspense is leaving the country on the edge of its seat. Cintas — a corporation that supplies uniforms, cleaning products and restroom supplies to businesses — is currently accepting...
kmmo.com
THE MONTH OF AUGUST WAS DRY IN MARSHALL
The month of August turned out to be relatively dry and not oppressively hot. According to statistics provided by the National Weather Service, measurable rainfall was recorded on 5 of 31 days, totaling 2.71 inches. Marshall received 2 inches of rainfall on August 16. The average high was 86.7 with...
kmmo.com
CITY OF CONCORDIA SCHEDULED TO TEST WARNING SIRENS
The City of Concordia Emergency Management team is scheduled to test the warning sirens. A release from the City of Concordia says the Emergency Management team is scheduled to test the sirens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 31. The test is weather permitting.
mykdkd.com
Missouri Route 52/Katy Trail Bridge in Henry County At Windsor CLOSED Beginning Week of Sept. 6
Henry County – The Missouri Route 52 bridge over the Katy Trail in Windsor will be CLOSED for up to 222 days beginning the week of September 6, the Missouri Department of Transportation said. Contractor crews will replace the current bridge with a reinforced concrete box culvert accommodating two...
kmmo.com
POSITIVE MONKEY POX CASE REPORTED IN PETTIS COUNTY
The Pettis County Health Center has been notified of a preliminary positive test result in a case of monkey pox in a Pettis County resident. Based upon the information available, the exposure did not occur in Pettis County. A news release says there is minimal risk of the disease spreading...
Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea
A man charged with first-degree murder claimed self defense in a Howard County courtroom Tuesday morning. The post Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Warrensburg Man Arrested On Warrant With $15K Bond After Disturbance
On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1400 block of South Park for a disturbance. After providing their info to officers, one of the parties involved was found to have an active warrant out of Lafayette County for possession of a controlled substance. 28-year-old Dillon J. Palmer...
Blue Springs man sentenced for smuggling drugs into Jackson County jail
A 39-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri man has been sentenced for smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center.
Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County
Highway patrol troopers were investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon that blocked eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The post Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
