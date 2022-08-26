ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 562

PREVIEW: Wilson vs. Huntington Beach, Football

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Wilson is back home Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. as the Bruins look to shake off last week’s season-opening loss to Redondo Union. The Bruins (0-1) will welcome Huntington Beach (2-0) who has...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach State Women’s Volleyball Home Opener Tonight

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.com to learn more. The Long Beach State women’s volleyball team is off to a great start after a 2-1 performance in Portland last weekend that included a five-set extra points loss to No. 19 Oregon. The Beach will get a chance to play in front of their home fans for the first time this year tonight as they welcome in Boise State for a 7 p.m. match in the Walter Pyramid.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach Girls’ Cross Country Preview

The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The Moore League has experienced some increased parity over the last four girls’ cross...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Volleyball, Week One

All Moore League matches scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.; St. Anthony matches begin at 5 p.m. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Athletics#Rams#Poly Alum Jayon Brown#All American#Lsu#Iamaleavas
The 562

Long Beach Alums Power USA Sports Victories

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. As is the case every summer, Long Beach sports products are filling the ranks of USA national...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum leaves fan knocked out

INGLEWOOD – The Daily Mail is reporting that a brawl broke out at the Chris Brown concert held Aug. 26 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Two men were filmed fighting at a Chris Brown gig in California next to an unconscious woman one of them had just knocked out.
INGLEWOOD, CA
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Sports
msn.com

Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people

Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
K-Fox 95.5

California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas

There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy