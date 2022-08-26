Read full article on original website
PREVIEW: Wilson vs. Huntington Beach, Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Wilson is back home Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. as the Bruins look to shake off last week’s season-opening loss to Redondo Union. The Bruins (0-1) will welcome Huntington Beach (2-0) who has...
Long Beach State Women’s Volleyball Home Opener Tonight
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.com to learn more. The Long Beach State women’s volleyball team is off to a great start after a 2-1 performance in Portland last weekend that included a five-set extra points loss to No. 19 Oregon. The Beach will get a chance to play in front of their home fans for the first time this year tonight as they welcome in Boise State for a 7 p.m. match in the Walter Pyramid.
Long Beach Girls’ Cross Country Preview
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The Moore League has experienced some increased parity over the last four girls’ cross...
Bryson Financial Sponsors Cross Country/Track & Field Coverage For 2022-23
The562 is pleased to announce that our cross country and track and field coverage for the 2022-23 school year will be sponsored by Bryson Financial, as they continue and expand their cross country sponsorship from last year. Bryson is a local leader in financial and insurance services, serving the Long...
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Volleyball, Week One
All Moore League matches scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.; St. Anthony matches begin at 5 p.m. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
USC Trojans NIL: Jordan Addison, Tuli Tuipulotu sign deals with Mercedes-Benz dealership
USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison and defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu announced new NIL deals Wednesday with Fletcher Jones Motorcars, a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Newport Beach, Addison and Tuipulotu each received brand new 2022 Mercedes-Benz S500s as part of the deal. Addison joins USC this season after spending the last...
College football picks: USC vs. Rice Week 1 predictions, odds
USC was the story of the college football offseason after hiring head coach Lincoln Riley and signing a pile of elite transfers. Now comes the hard part: putting it all together and returning USC to the ranks of the relevant and in the College Football Playoff chase. First up is a home date against ...
Baseball: Millikan Alum Spencer Steer Gets Big League Call-Up With Cincinnati Reds
A Big League dream is about to come true for Long Beach’s Spencer Steer. The Millikan High grad has developed into one of the best prospects in baseball, and he’ll soon get his shot at the Major Leagues. The Cincinnati Reds announced Thursday they were promoting Steer from...
Long Beach Alums Power USA Sports Victories
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. As is the case every summer, Long Beach sports products are filling the ranks of USA national...
2urbangirls.com
Concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum leaves fan knocked out
INGLEWOOD – The Daily Mail is reporting that a brawl broke out at the Chris Brown concert held Aug. 26 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Two men were filmed fighting at a Chris Brown gig in California next to an unconscious woman one of them had just knocked out.
Fire Wings Continues SoCal Expansion with Four New LA Sites
The company will expand to Downey, Long Beach, Monterey Park, and West Covina
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
thesource.com
Woman Knocked Unconscious and Fight Raged On at Chris Brown and Lil Baby Show in Inglewood
Chris Brown and Lil Baby pulled into the Kia Forum for their Los Angeles-area show. While Breezy was reaching near the end of his set, TMZ reports a brawl broke out in the front section of the crowd. In the video, two men exchange blows, and a woman is knocked...
Headlines: Six Shot at Boyle Heights Bar; Heat Wave Hitting L.A. This Week
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man started firing a gun during a fight inside of Boyle Heights’ Holiday Bar, wounding six. [US News]...
msn.com
Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people
Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
Brutal late-summer heat wave coming to Southern California
Long Beach will see highs in the upper 80s, rising to 89 and 91 next weekend. The post Brutal late-summer heat wave coming to Southern California appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Nipsey Hussle & Bunchy Carter: Two Black Men off Slauson
The murder of Nipsey Hussle hauntingly mirrors the murder of not only Bunchy Carter, but the entire dismantling of Los Angeles Black Panther Party. His 2019 slaying also mirrors how the vision of community progress for Blacks in South Central was disrupted during the 1960’s.
5 SoCal colleges among 25 ‘most beautiful’ campuses in country: survey
The Princeton Review has released its rankings of the prettiest college campuses in the country, as determined by a survey of over 160,000 students from colleges and universities across the nation.
California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas
There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
