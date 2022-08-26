Insight Treatment Hour – Marriage and Family Therapy – August 29, 2022. On this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, our host Frederik Schulin talks with his guest Juliet Nazaryan and Venessa Alba from TributeCPS. Frederik starts off the show by talking about trauma in the family system with both Venessa and Juliet. Juliet and Venessa happen to be local therapists in Santa Clarita, where they practice their therapy at a place called TributeCPS. Juliet and Venessa go into more depth on dealing with trauma in the family unit and how they can help these families.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO