Santa Clarita Radio
Tennis, Pickleball, Or Take A Dip In The Pool At The Paseo Club
Want to feel like you belong to a little community and make new friends doing activities you love?. The Paseo Club in Valencia may be exactly what you are looking for! When you become a member at The Paseo Club, the fun starts immediately. Where do you start?. First, you...
Santa Clarita Radio
Action Drug Rehab Offers Both Adolescent And Adult Programs
Action Drug Rehab center in Santa Clarita has been helping community members since 1997 find a better path towards a brighter future where they can find treatments for drug and alcohol addictions. Action Drug Rehab was founded by Cary Quashen and offers three levels of care, outpatient, residential and partial...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita: Three Best Nightlife Activities
If you visit Santa Clarita to blend in and experience the strong sense of culture, you shouldn’t miss out on some of the town’s nighttime experiences – from street parties to intimate live music. If you want to take a break from loud music, relax, and connect with nature, then there are activities such as moonlight fishing and others. Santa Clarita is a spot for various folks exploring different vibes.
Santa Clarita Radio
Scared Of The Dentist? Dr. Neal Green D.D.S. Caters To Those Who Feel This Way
If you are looking for a Santa Clarita dentist who will make you feel at ease when you are having your teeth checked and cleaned, Dr. Neal Green can help. Dr. Neal Green, D.D.S. is your guy if you seek the premier Santa Clarita Valley dentist office with a team that is second to none.
Santa Clarita Radio
Insight Treatment Hour – Marriage and Family Therapy – August 29, 2022
Insight Treatment Hour – Marriage and Family Therapy – August 29, 2022. On this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, our host Frederik Schulin talks with his guest Juliet Nazaryan and Venessa Alba from TributeCPS. Frederik starts off the show by talking about trauma in the family system with both Venessa and Juliet. Juliet and Venessa happen to be local therapists in Santa Clarita, where they practice their therapy at a place called TributeCPS. Juliet and Venessa go into more depth on dealing with trauma in the family unit and how they can help these families.
Santa Clarita Radio
Seeking An Elegant Location For A Fun Evening? Reyes Winery On Main Is The Place
Where can you find delicious food variety, a splendid wine selection, and a rooftop dining experience designed just for you? The answer is simply Reyes Winery on Main. Reyes Winery on Main Street in Newhall is the perfect destination for your next evening out, if what you are looking for is delicious food and drink and a unique dining experience.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Ranks In Top Worst Cities To Grow A Healthy Lawn
Santa Clarita was ranked in the top cities where “lawns go to die,” due to the ongoing drought and water restrictions. In a study conducted by Love Lawn, Santa Clarita was ranked the fourth worst place to grow a healthy lawn due to the drought and watering restrictions plaguing Southern California.
Santa Clarita Radio
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Saving People’s Lives – August 29, 2022
Guests: Alex Lopez, Jack Prewitt, and Lance Curtis. Action Drug Rehab Hour – Saving People’s Lives – August 29, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guests Alex Lopez, Jack Prewitt, and Lance Curtis. Cary starts off the show by talking with his guests about recovering from drugs and other kinds of addictions. Alex and Jack are recovering drug addicts who are trying to better their own lives by going to Cary for help. Lance and Cary go into some depth on helping people.
Santa Clarita Radio
Effectively Fumigate Your Home And Get Rid Of Any Pests Infesting Your Home
Unipest Pest Control services in Santa Clarita will effectively fumigate your home and get rid of any pests infesting your home. Unipest has been servicing the city of Santa Clarita for many years now as a family owned and operated business dedicated to providing their customers with the best and stress free fumigation process.
Santa Clarita Radio
21 Years Later: LASD Honors Deputy Kuredjian At Stevensons Ranch Memorial
Twenty-one years after the Stevenson Ranch shooting, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department honored the sacrifice made by deputy Jake Kuredjian. For a full 24 hours, starting at midnight Wednesday, deputies arrived at Deputy Kuredjian memorial site located on Stevenson Ranch and Poe Parkways to stand guard throughout the night in honor of the fallen deputy.
Santa Clarita Radio
Amazon 18-Wheeler Hanging Off Bridge Blocks San Francisquito Canyon Road
An 18-wheeler Amazon trailer was left partially hanging off of a bridge on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Thursday morning, blocking the entire road for at least a full day. The incident was first reported at about 12:27 a.m. Thursday, at the bridge that passes over San Francisquito Creek near...
Santa Clarita Radio
GoFundMe For Saugus Man Killed In Head-On Crash Raises Over $23,000 In First Day
The GoFundMe set up to pay for the funeral of a 28-year-old Saugus resident who was killed in a head-on crash on Sunday outraised its initial goal in under 24 hours thanks to the generosity of the community. On Sunday, Spencer Thomas and his girlfriend, Ashlynn Vonderau, were taking a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Crash In Santa Clarita
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Monday evening after being involved in a crash in Santa Clarita. At around 6:50 p.m. first responders received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on Haskell Canyon Road and Magnolia Drive in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Ringo with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
Nine Years After Going Missing At Castaic Lake, Still No Trace Of Bryce Laspisa
Nine years after Bryce Laspisa’s crashed car was found at Castaic Lake, he is still nowhere to be found. “Aug. 30th marks 9 years since we lost Bryce,” read a statement from Laspisa’s family posted to the Find Bryce Laspisa Facebook page. “Still no answers or closure. Bryce, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Firefighters Killed In Station Fire 13 Years Ago Remembered
Two firefighters who were killed 13 years ago Tuesday while fighting the Station Fire will never be forgotten by the men and women who fought alongside them. Capt. Tedmund “Ted” Hall, 47, of San Bernardino, and Firefighter Specialist Arnaldo “Arnie” Quinones, 35, of Palmdale, were killed on Aug. 30, 2009 when trying to escape the Station Fire after it quickly and unexpectedly surrounded them.
Santa Clarita Radio
Vehicle Flies Off 5 Freeway In Castaic
A vehicle flew off of the 5 Freeway in Castaic in a single-car crash late Wednesday night. About 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a single vehicle near the 5 Freeway south of the Parker Road exit, accorrding to California Highway Patrol (CHP) logs.
Santa Clarita Radio
Route Fire Breaks Out In Castaic, Smoke Visible Throughout SCV
A brush fire in Castaic has broken out Wednesday afternoon and is spreading at a rapid rate. Some Evacuations Lifted (8:50 p.m.) All Route Fire evacuations south of Northlake Elementary, east of the 5 Freeway and West of Castaic Lake have lifted, according to Fire officials. Latest Route Fire Updates...
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Arrested In Connection With String Of Attempted Vehicle Burglaries
On Saturday, deputies arrested an attempted vehicle burglar who was trying to open car doors throughout neighborhoods in Canyon Country. In an investigation on Aug. 27, deputies reported that a man was observed attempting to open numerous car doors on the 14300 block of Cascade Court in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
