Shreveport contractor seeing boom in renovations despite inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Right now, despite inflation driving up the cost of many products, it’s a buyer’s market. Contracting businesses in Shreveport are seeing an influx of people looking to renovate their homes. KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis spoke to a contracting company in Shreveport that is...
Louisiana audit shows numerous issues with city of Shreveport’s finances
(The Center Square) — A recent audit for the city of Shreveport uncovered numerous issues, from delayed bank reconciliations to incorrect employee information to late financial filings with the state. An independent audit for Shreveport published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor last week highlighted a total of seven findings...
Willis-Knighton Health System responds to City of Shreveport news release
In response to the City of Shreveport’s news release regarding the City’s proposed health plan changes, Willis-Knighton would also like to clear up allegations of false information. An email sent to Willis-Knighton and City representatives by the City’s advisor, Gallagher Benefits Services, on March 22, 2022, stated: “Per...
Email clouds Perkins administration claim of fair opportunity for Willis-Knighton health coverage
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration insists that a formal request for proposal -- or RFP -- was sent to insurers for the city's new health care plan for employees and retirees. But they've yet to show it. And an email obtained by KTBS 3 News casts more doubt.
Willis-Knighton Health System Names New Administrators for Willis Knighton Medical Center, WK Bossier Health Center
Willis-Knighton Health System has new administrators at its flagship Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier. Health Center. Jaf Fielder, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton, announced the reassignments of two of the health. system’s vice presidents Aljay Foreman and Vince Sedminik. Foreman has been promoted to administrator of Willis-Knighton Medical...
Willis-Knighton responds to city’s “false information” claims on employee, retiree health care
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The healthcare of thousands of city workers and millions of dollars are on the line as the City of Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Health Systems remain at odds. Willis-Knighton responded to the City of Shreveport’s claims of “false information” surrounding employee and retiree health coverage.
Perkins administration responds; council members still not satisfied on health care controversy
SHREVEPORT, La.-- A response from Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration on the city's health care plan controversy does not fill the bill, according to at least two city council members. Perkins' CAO Henry Whitehorn tried to satisfy Councilman Grayson Boucher's request to see the formal request for proposal -- or RFP...
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
First Louisiana Graduate of Call Me Mister
ARCADIA, La (KTVE/KARD) — Call me mister is a program that encourages African American males to become educators. The program had its first graduate, Mr. Nicholas Cobb and now he is teaching in the classroom and continuing to mold the minds of young men in the program. Mr. Nicholas Cobb said “being the first is […]
Illinois man drives a thousand miles to help animals in Bossier Parish
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Illinois man visited a Bossier City animal shelter in 2016 while traveling for business and forged lifelong bonds with fellow animal lovers thousands of miles from home. Greg Rang drove over 13 hours from Harvard, Illinois, to Bossier City, Louisiana for business. While...
In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids
SHREVEPORT – Staff at the Philadelphia Center, an HIV resource center, spend their Friday mornings sifting through boxes of needles, condoms and lube. While the smaller needles tend to go faster, the center stocks all varieties for methamphetamine users who need clean supplies. “It’s not just about syringes for us,” Hershey Krippendorf, the center’s development […] The post In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
East Texas Baptist University's Synergy Park gets $300K grant
MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University will receive a grant to help with improvements after the Marshall City Council approved a request from the Marshall Economic Development Corp. for $150,000 in matching funds to benefit East Texas Baptist University. MEDCO Director Rush Harris told the council during Thursday’s meeting...
Plain Dealing residents say water is 'unusable'
343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Community finds art, food & music...
Marshall's Millie Brown Sanders Aided War Resistance in Philppines
Mildred “Millie” Brown Sanders was born in Marshall, Texas, on or around September 3, 1892. She was the daughter of Fulton Brown and Penny Pettiway. It was reported that her father was a full-blooded Cherokee Indian. He did work at the home of Dr. Addison Sears of Marshall. By the 1900 Census around age seven Millie was living in Rosborough Springs in southern Harrison County with her grandparents Israel and Phena Lane.
Would Anyone In Shreveport Rather Work Ten-Hour Days, Four Days a Week??
How many polls need to happen before we actually DO this? Because it seems like most people want to. More than 15,000 people were asked if they’d rather work eight-hour days, five days a week . . . or ten-hour days, four days a week. And 70% said four 10-hour days.
Meet the Most Adorable Radio Pups Looking for Homes in Shreveport
A couple of months ago a momma dog and her companion were dumped on Westport road in Shreveport. They made their way along I-20 and by some miracle, these dogs weren't hit. One of Our Staff Members Took in the Dog Pair and Found Out the Female Dog Was Very Pregnant.
Mayor Perkins says interstate cleaning to take place every other month
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City workers were out cleaning Highway 3132 on Saturday, Aug. 27 to help the Department of Transportation keep Shreveport’s interstates clean. They were also joined by Mayor Adrian Perkins, who said clean streets make a cleaner city. ”Every other month we’re going to be out...
Highland Jazz & Blues Fest Will Be Here Before You Know It
When one talks about "quality of life" in an area, it refers to places and events that make that area different, special, and better. The Shreveport Symphony, Shreveport Little Theatre, The American Rose Center and The Norton Art Gallery are all things Shreveport-Bossier can be very proud of. Events like The Red River Revel, Mudbug Madness, and another favorite, the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival, are events that add to the quality of life in Shreveport Bossier.
18th ANNUAL HIGHLAND JAZZ AND BLUES FESTIVAL RETURNS SEPTEMBER 17, 2022
The eighteenth annual Highland Jazz & Blues Festival. Presented by Louisiana Healthcare Connections will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 in. Shreveport’s Historic Highland neighborhood at Columbia Park. With music and fun for everyone,. the festival will include ten bands playing from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm on two...
Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
