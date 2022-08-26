ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Shreveport contractor seeing boom in renovations despite inflation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Right now, despite inflation driving up the cost of many products, it’s a buyer’s market. Contracting businesses in Shreveport are seeing an influx of people looking to renovate their homes. KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis spoke to a contracting company in Shreveport that is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Louisiana audit shows numerous issues with city of Shreveport’s finances

(The Center Square) — A recent audit for the city of Shreveport uncovered numerous issues, from delayed bank reconciliations to incorrect employee information to late financial filings with the state. An independent audit for Shreveport published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor last week highlighted a total of seven findings...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Willis-Knighton Health System responds to City of Shreveport news release

In response to the City of Shreveport’s news release regarding the City’s proposed health plan changes, Willis-Knighton would also like to clear up allegations of false information. An email sent to Willis-Knighton and City representatives by the City’s advisor, Gallagher Benefits Services, on March 22, 2022, stated: “Per...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bossier City, LA
Real Estate
Shreveport, LA
Real Estate
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Shreveport, LA
Bossier City, LA
Business
Shreveport, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
City
Bossier City, LA
bossierpress.com

Willis-Knighton Health System Names New Administrators for Willis Knighton Medical Center, WK Bossier Health Center

Willis-Knighton Health System has new administrators at its flagship Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier. Health Center. Jaf Fielder, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton, announced the reassignments of two of the health. system’s vice presidents Aljay Foreman and Vince Sedminik. Foreman has been promoted to administrator of Willis-Knighton Medical...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Brokerage#Realtor#Exp#Estate Agent#Business Industry#Linus Business#Realty#Kace Investment Group#Shaketra#Ace Kensley
MyArkLaMiss

First Louisiana Graduate of Call Me Mister

ARCADIA, La (KTVE/KARD) — Call me mister is a program that encourages African American males to become educators. The program had its first graduate, Mr. Nicholas Cobb and now he is teaching in the classroom and continuing to mold the minds of young men in the program. Mr. Nicholas Cobb said “being the first is […]
GRAMBLING, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids

SHREVEPORT – Staff at the Philadelphia Center, an HIV resource center, spend their Friday mornings sifting through boxes of needles, condoms and lube. While the smaller needles tend to go faster, the center stocks all varieties for methamphetamine users who need clean supplies. “It’s not just about syringes for us,” Hershey Krippendorf, the center’s development […] The post In Shreveport, meth addiction overshadows opioids appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SHREVEPORT, LA
inforney.com

East Texas Baptist University's Synergy Park gets $300K grant

MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University will receive a grant to help with improvements after the Marshall City Council approved a request from the Marshall Economic Development Corp. for $150,000 in matching funds to benefit East Texas Baptist University. MEDCO Director Rush Harris told the council during Thursday’s meeting...
MARSHALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
KSLA

Plain Dealing residents say water is 'unusable'

343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Community finds art, food & music...
PLAIN DEALING, LA
countylinemagazine.com

Marshall's Millie Brown Sanders Aided War Resistance in Philppines

Mildred “Millie” Brown Sanders was born in Marshall, Texas, on or around September 3, 1892. She was the daughter of Fulton Brown and Penny Pettiway. It was reported that her father was a full-blooded Cherokee Indian. He did work at the home of Dr. Addison Sears of Marshall. By the 1900 Census around age seven Millie was living in Rosborough Springs in southern Harrison County with her grandparents Israel and Phena Lane.
MARSHALL, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Highland Jazz & Blues Fest Will Be Here Before You Know It

When one talks about "quality of life" in an area, it refers to places and events that make that area different, special, and better. The Shreveport Symphony, Shreveport Little Theatre, The American Rose Center and The Norton Art Gallery are all things Shreveport-Bossier can be very proud of. Events like The Red River Revel, Mudbug Madness, and another favorite, the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival, are events that add to the quality of life in Shreveport Bossier.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

18th ANNUAL HIGHLAND JAZZ AND BLUES FESTIVAL RETURNS SEPTEMBER 17, 2022

The eighteenth annual Highland Jazz & Blues Festival. Presented by Louisiana Healthcare Connections will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 in. Shreveport’s Historic Highland neighborhood at Columbia Park. With music and fun for everyone,. the festival will include ten bands playing from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm on two...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy