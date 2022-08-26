ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Six knives were found on 51-year-old Scottsbluff woman

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A woman is behind bars after reportedly stealing a vehicle from a test drive. On Thursday, Scottsbluff Police said they were shown threatening text messages from an unknown number with a reported message that said they needed to talk or they would “start swinging a gun around or blow your head off.”
$65,000 Bond Set For Nebraska Man on Meth, Fentanyl Charges

A judge ordered a Scottsbluff, Nebraska, man held on a $65,000 bond for two felony drug charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Judge Michael Patchen said Dillion Andrews, 29, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance -- fentanyl -- with intent to distribute, which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; possession of a felony weight of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment; and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to one year in jail.
Panhandle police activity, Aug. 18 - Aug. 25

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Fire damages home west of Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A home in the Nebraska Panhandle suffered extensive damage Monday morning due to a fire. The blaze caused damage to the home and surrounding grass in the area just west of Scottsbluff. Firefighters were called to the scene near North Street and Beaver Drive at approximately 11:00...
Police find fentanyl in Scottsbluff home with children present

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A 22-year-old is facing multiple felony drug charges after a probation search. Last month on July 7, Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to a residence to assist a probation officer with a search. Officers said they found 20 pills stamped M30, numerous tinfoil scraps with burn marks, a...
Panhandle Fire Department is considering issuing Burn Permits

BAYARD, Neb. -- The Fire Department said burn permits are a difficult decision due to drought conditions and fire risk. On Monday, the Bayard Volunteer Fire Department announced on Facebook that they are considering issuing a limited amount of burn permits over the next few days. The BVFD said Bayard...
Narcotic violation at Walmart leads to high-speed pursuit

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Scottsbluff officers arrested four women after a high-speed pursuit. On Sunday night around 8:00 p.m., Scottsbluff Officers witnessed a narcotic violation in the area of Walmart. Scottsbluff Police Department initiated a traffic stop with a maroon 2007 Ford Taurus. The Taurus fled eastbound at the 700 block...
