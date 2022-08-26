Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Six knives were found on 51-year-old Scottsbluff woman
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A woman is behind bars after reportedly stealing a vehicle from a test drive. On Thursday, Scottsbluff Police said they were shown threatening text messages from an unknown number with a reported message that said they needed to talk or they would “start swinging a gun around or blow your head off.”
$65,000 Bond Set For Nebraska Man on Meth, Fentanyl Charges
A judge ordered a Scottsbluff, Nebraska, man held on a $65,000 bond for two felony drug charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Judge Michael Patchen said Dillion Andrews, 29, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance -- fentanyl -- with intent to distribute, which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; possession of a felony weight of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment; and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to one year in jail.
Panhandle police activity, Aug. 18 - Aug. 25
Fire damages home west of Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A home in the Nebraska Panhandle suffered extensive damage Monday morning due to a fire. The blaze caused damage to the home and surrounding grass in the area just west of Scottsbluff. Firefighters were called to the scene near North Street and Beaver Drive at approximately 11:00...
Police find fentanyl in Scottsbluff home with children present
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A 22-year-old is facing multiple felony drug charges after a probation search. Last month on July 7, Scottsbluff Police were dispatched to a residence to assist a probation officer with a search. Officers said they found 20 pills stamped M30, numerous tinfoil scraps with burn marks, a...
Alliance High School goes on lockdown after student reportedly brings BB gun to school
ALLIANCE, Neb. -- A large police presence remains on site at Alliance High School after receiving report of a possibly armed student. The Alliance Police Department says that a student was removed and a BB gun was located on the student. The student's removal came after the high school was...
Panhandle Fire Department is considering issuing Burn Permits
BAYARD, Neb. -- The Fire Department said burn permits are a difficult decision due to drought conditions and fire risk. On Monday, the Bayard Volunteer Fire Department announced on Facebook that they are considering issuing a limited amount of burn permits over the next few days. The BVFD said Bayard...
Narcotic violation at Walmart leads to high-speed pursuit
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Scottsbluff officers arrested four women after a high-speed pursuit. On Sunday night around 8:00 p.m., Scottsbluff Officers witnessed a narcotic violation in the area of Walmart. Scottsbluff Police Department initiated a traffic stop with a maroon 2007 Ford Taurus. The Taurus fled eastbound at the 700 block...
etxview.com
Nebraska soldiers reunited with families, friends after 10-month deployment
Fifty men and women serving in the 1057th Military Police Company reunited with families and friends Saturday after a deployment to the Middle East. The Nebraska National Guard soldiers left in October, serving much of the next 10 months in Kuwait. “I’d wait forever, but 10 months is long enough,”...
