wrestlingrumors.net
He’s Back: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise AEW Return
Welcome to the team? AEW already has a huge roster and the company has all kinds of wrestlers coming and going on a fairly regular basis. There are times where wrestlers will pop in on a short term basis and that can make for some exciting moments. This week saw someone pop up after a long time away but it seems like they might be sticking around for a change.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Gets Married
It looks like love is in the air for a WWE Hall of Famer as TMZ is reporting that Nikki Bella recently married her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in an intimate ceremony in Paris. According to the report the wedding took place in front of a small group of friends and family.
digitalspy.com
WWE Clash at the Castle – Match card, predictions, rumours and start time
SummerSlam 1992 was the last PROPER WWE PPV on these shores. 30 years on, we're back back back in the UK with the first ever Clash at the Castle. Speaking of SummerSlam, the 2022 edition was the first PPV without Vince McMahon in charge of the WWE. Related: Is wrestling...
PWMania
Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface
At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Spat Out Street Profits' Drink On WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had an eventful homecoming on the 8/29 "WWE Raw" in Pittsburgh, PA. Some of the highlights include an entertaining 'Shoosh-Off' with Chad Gable, a throwback backstage moment with Edge, and Angle sharing a toast with the Street Profits. Initially, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins offered the Olympic Gold Medalist one of their signature red cups, which Angle accepted before spitting out the drink, implying that there was alcohol in his cup. The segment ended with Angle pulling out three bottles of milk, which he & the Profits toasted to.
wrestlingrumors.net
It’s Back: Riddle Gets Good News On Monday Night Raw
That’s who he is. There are a lot of pieces that come together to make a wrestler stand out and one of the most important is their name. A wrestler has to have a name that catches fans’ attention and lets you know something about them. At the very least, the name needs to not sound terrible or even confusing. Now a WWE star is getting a name change that could fix some issues.
wrestlinginc.com
Nikki A.S.H. To Reach Milestone No Other Female WWE Star Has At Worlds Collide
As announced on the August 30, 2022, episode of "NXT," on Sunday, September 4 at "NXT" Worlds Collide, Nikki A.S.H. teams with fellow Scotswoman Doudrop as the pairing return to "NXT" in an attempt at defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. In A.S.H.'s first match in "NXT" since 2019, a time when she was under the name Nikki Cross, she will become the first woman to accomplish an impressive feat in WWE history.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Solo Sikoa's WWE Future
Solo Sikoa could be the latest member of the Anoa'i family to join WWE's main roster full-time. PWInsider is reporting that the son of Rikishi, cousin of Roman Reigns, and brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso is expected to be promoted from "NXT 2.0" as soon as possible, and it could happen as early as this month if all goes according to plan.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Reportedly Done With AEW
AEW has signed a number of former WWE stars over the last few years, but it looks like at least one name is finishing up with the company. Bobby Fish hasn’t been appearing on AEW programming in recent weeks and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish’s deal.
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 8/29 WWE Raw
The long chapter to crown a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has come to a close. On the August 29 edition of WWE Raw, in the finals of the tournament that was being held to crown new champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scored a stunning upset when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On their path to the finals, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to clinch a spot in the finals.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reacts To Raquel Rodriguez And Aliyah's WWE Women's Tag Title Win
In the main event of the latest "WWE Raw," new Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned, with Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez earning the titles by defeating IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the finals of the tag team tournament. The result caught some fans off-guard, but WWE's head of creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, took to Twitter to praise the new champions.
PWMania
Will Ospreay Says That His Time With AEW is Over
Will Ospreay says that he is finished with All Elite Wrestling for the time being. Ospreay tweeted, “For the foreseeable future my time with @AEW is done thanks to @TonyKhan for having your own mind and not listening to @KennyOmegamanX attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya. We are even for now Ken, keep your mouth shut & we won’t have any issues.”
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Universal Champion Returning to the Company
Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is back with WWE. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful that discussions regarding his return were taking place, and it has been reported by PWInsider that he is scheduled to appear at RAW on Monday. Strowman was let go by WWE a year...
wrestlinginc.com
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On WWE Raw
Corey Graves referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" on the 8/29 episode of "WWE Raw" prior to The Original Bro's heated split-screen interview segment with Seth Rollins. Although not confirmed by WWE's roster page, WWE's official Twitter account also referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" in this video clip posted shortly after the segment. The former UFC fighter has been going by just "Riddle" since December 2020, a change he welcomed on social media at the time, noting that he actually "prefers it" since he has been called just "Riddle" his entire life.
wrestlingrumors.net
Back To The Sea: AEW Unlikely To Renew Star’s Contract
Someone has to go. AEW is the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world and has a stacked roster with all kinds of wrestlers. There are so many different combinations to present the stars and some of those can make some very interesting matches. At the same time, sometimes a wrestler has to leave so room can be made for new stars. Now it seems like we are seeing another star make their exit.
ComicBook
Controversial Finish to Title Change on WWE Raw
For the first time in over three months, WWE has Women's Tag Team Champions. August has been home to the WWE Women's Tag Title tournament, a bracket-style series of matches to determine a new pair of titleholders after Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the championships in May. Many joked that the tournament was cursed from the get-go, as NXT representatives Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark were deemed "medically unavailable" to compete. They would be replaced by Gigi Dolan and Jacey Jayne, who defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville in the first round, but were also forced to exit the tournament due to injuries.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Confirms Former NWO Member Has Entered Rehab
It's been nearly six months since longtime wrestling veteran Buff Bagwell announced he was moving in with Diamond Dallas Page to live in the "accountability crib" and be part of his "Change or Die" docu-series. Unfortunately, DDP took to his YouTube channel earlier today to reveal that Bagwell has suffered a significant setback on his journey to a drug-free life.
wrestlinginc.com
Happy Corbin Expresses Interest In First-Time Match Against Multi-Time WWE Champion
Though he's only held championship gold once during his time with WWE, Happy Corbin has had some major rivalries in the company that led him to career-defining wins. At TLC 2019, Corbin managed to defeat the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – though, at the time, "The Tribal Chief" wasn't a titleholder and hadn't debuted his new persona quite yet. He also defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, which was the same night that Angle retired from in-ring competition and seemingly hung up the boots for good. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Corbin hinted that he would be open to another huge match if the creative department wanted to set it up."Not my choice but definitely would [work with Brock Lesnar]," he wrote.
Yardbarker
AEW star leaving the company, contract not being renewed
Fightful Select reports that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish's contract. Fish made his debut on the October 6, 2021 episode of Dynamite. This would suggest that he has about a month left on his deal. Fish may have a landing spot in WWE because he recently had some...
