After Wednesday night’s All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite, The United Empire left The Elite laying. In the main event of Dynamite, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks defeated IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis. This victory allowed them to move on to the tournament finals, which will be held at All Out to determine the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions. They will take on whoever comes out on top from the Rampage match that takes place on Friday between The Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta) and The Dark Order (Adam Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds).

