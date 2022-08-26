Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface
At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
PWMania
Attitude Era Star Returning as Coach at the WWE Performance Center
A former WWE superstar from the Attitude Era will be returning to work for the company. The following week, Bull Buchanon will spend the entirety of his time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He is the wrestler Brooks Jensen’s father, who is a star on NXT. According...
PWMania
New Match Revealed for WWE Clash at the Castle, Updated Card
The WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday will feature a new tag team match which was announced on RAW. WWE has revealed that Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will face off against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio will be in the corner of Rey and Edge, while Rhea Ripley will be at ringside for Balor and Priest.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on MJF Returning to AEW at All Out
Fans are still waiting to see MJF make his return to AEW TV as he hasn’t been seen since the post-Double or Nothing edition of Dynamite. During that episode, he did a work/shoot promo in which he vented his anger at the promotion, demanded that AEW President Tony Khan fire him, and called him a mark. Since then, he hasn’t been seen on AEW TV, so fans are still waiting to see him.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
WWE Releases Talent While Still Recovering From Injury
Earlier this month, WWE made the decision to release a number of names from NXT UK, including Flash Morgan Webster. According to Fightful Select, Webster had not fully recovered from his injuries at the time that he was released by WWE. After signing a contract with WWE in 2018 to...
PWMania
Will Ospreay Says That His Time With AEW is Over
Will Ospreay says that he is finished with All Elite Wrestling for the time being. Ospreay tweeted, “For the foreseeable future my time with @AEW is done thanks to @TonyKhan for having your own mind and not listening to @KennyOmegamanX attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya. We are even for now Ken, keep your mouth shut & we won’t have any issues.”
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Universal Champion Returning to the Company
Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is back with WWE. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful that discussions regarding his return were taking place, and it has been reported by PWInsider that he is scheduled to appear at RAW on Monday. Strowman was let go by WWE a year...
PWMania
Buff Bagwell Currently In Rehab Following Relapse
WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page shared the news that Buff Bagwell has experienced a relapse, and it was decided to get him in a treatment facility. After a long history of substance abuse and legal problems, Buff has received assistance from DDP in recent years. Page said the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on The Bloodline Getting a New Member
In recent times, there has been a lot of discussion about the possibility of WWE promoting NXT star Solo Sikoa to the main roster. According to earlier reports, it was believed that he would be pushed to the main roster in the very near future, possibly as soon as this month.
PWMania
Indy Star Appears for WWE and AEW on the Same Night
On Monday night, history was made when Katie Arquette appeared on programming for both AEW and WWE at the same time. The Local Competitor Twitter account pointed out that on this week’s episode of RAW, she used the ring name Katie Arks while competing alongside Dani Mo and Kay Sparks in a squash match against the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The match ended in a loss for the three of them. Additionally, she was defeated by Serena Deeb on the previously taped episode of Dark: Elevation.
PWMania
Impact Denies Lady Frost’s Release Request, Backstage Details on Why She Wants Out
According to reports, Impact Wrestling will not allow Lady Frost to leave the company. As was mentioned earlier, Frost made the announcement on June 23 that she had submitted a request to be let go from the company. She expressed her gratitude to the fans, the crew, and the locker room, and she singled out Producer Gail Kim and Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore for their roles in making her time at the event so memorable.
PWMania
Darby Allin Paid $12,000 to Get Out of a Contract So He Could Sign With AEW
Darby Allin recently appeared on the DDP Snake Pit podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Joining AEW: “At the time, I was signed with another little promotion. The moment I heard Cody [Rhodes] was interested, long story short, I paid $12,000 to get out of my contract. I took a loan out and I remember I used to hit Cody up like every day, just blow his phone up, and he would never really answer.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Involved in Parking Lot Incident Prior to WWE RAW
An altercation took place between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle in the parking lot prior to tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. Referees and other officials can be seen in the video that was uploaded to Twitter by user @chipdominick (scroll down to watch it). They are attempting to calm the situation down.
PWMania
WWE Legends Set for Free-To-Watch Fundraiser to Benefit Steve “Mongo” McMichael
This coming Saturday, September 3, AdFreeShows.com, owned and operated by Conrad Thompson, will play host to a unique fundraising event in support of former WCW and NFL star Steve “Mongo” McMichael. The purpose of the event is to raise money for Mongo so that he can continue his fight against ALS.
NFL・
PWMania
Eddie Kingston Says Claudio Castagnoli is Not a Good Person, Talks on Tony Khan
AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke with The PWI Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kingston was asked how he’s doing with his mental health issues:. “It’s an everyday struggle. It’s not like I could tell you, ‘Look at me. I’m finally...
PWMania
Post-AEW Dynamite Footage of The United Empire Taking Out The Elite
After Wednesday night’s All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite, The United Empire left The Elite laying. In the main event of Dynamite, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks defeated IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis. This victory allowed them to move on to the tournament finals, which will be held at All Out to determine the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions. They will take on whoever comes out on top from the Rampage match that takes place on Friday between The Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta) and The Dark Order (Adam Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds).
PWMania
Triple H and Shawn Michaels on Wade Barrett Re-signing with WWE, Barrett Responds
WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H both expressed their happiness in the news that WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett would be re-signing with the company. Barrett revealed that he has signed a new two-year...
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Recent AEW Commentary Team Changes
Late in June, AEW switched up their commentary team by having Jim Ross call only the second hour of their weekly show, Dynamite. Some Rampage episodes were also called by him. Ross, on the other hand, is once again restricting his commentary to both Dynamite broadcasts. Dave Meltzer was asked about this situation and the recent wave of commentary team changes on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said AEW president Tony Khan would make the call that week on whether to switch up the announce team or keep them the same based on a gut feeling.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – August 29, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 29, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with some highlights of last week’s main event between Edge & Damian Priest. Dolph Ziggler & Finn Balor starts the match off, Balor sends Ziggler to the mat. Ziggler fires back with a kick before both men tag in their partners. Damian Priest delivers several kicks to AJ Styles in the corner before Styles delivers a dropkick. He sends Priest to the outside, then delivers a forearm that takes us to a break.
PWMania
Shayna Baszler Discusses the Changes Made in WWE and Backstage Atmosphere
WWE star Shayna Baszler recently spoke with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Baszler commented on the changes made in WWE and backstage atmosphere:. “If you eat the same meal for a year in a row, it’s gonna...
Comments / 0