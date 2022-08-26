ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After offseason doubts, Finley 'ready to go'

There was a moment this offseason when T.J. Finley questioned whether he wanted to continue playing football. Auburn had just brought in Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford to compete for the starting quarterback job, and Finley had doubts about his place on the team. Feeling almost counted out, Finley leaned...
Battle remains at right guard

AUBURN | The depth chart is out, the offensive line is set. There’s at least one position up for grabs heading into Saturday’s opener against Mercer. Keiondre Jones and Kameron Stutts are listed as co-starters at right guard. How they perform this week will determine the starter for...
Depth chart analysis

When Auburn released its depth chart ahead of its Week 1 game against Mercer, there were no shocking surprises. As Bryan Harsin reminded everyone during Monday’s press conference, players not listed on the two-deep are just two snaps, or a case of strep throat, from climbing into a productive role. And those listed as backups? They must continue preparing as starters without getting as many reps as the players ahead of them.
Finley named starting QB

AUBURN | T.J. Finley will start 2022 right where last season ended. The junior quarterback overcame the odds, beat out the competition and will start Auburn’s opening game of the season against Mercer, a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com. Finley, who finished last season starting the final three games, beat...
