When Auburn released its depth chart ahead of its Week 1 game against Mercer, there were no shocking surprises. As Bryan Harsin reminded everyone during Monday’s press conference, players not listed on the two-deep are just two snaps, or a case of strep throat, from climbing into a productive role. And those listed as backups? They must continue preparing as starters without getting as many reps as the players ahead of them.

AUBURN, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO