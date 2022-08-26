ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo accepts he's at Manchester United until at least January, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo would not remain at Manchester United until at least January if he did not want to. With Thursday's transfer deadline looming, Ronaldo's efforts to leave United in search of Champions League football are nearing a fruitless end, and he faces another five months in Manchester before the re-opening of the window may present an opportunity to move.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Antonio Conte criticises 'incredible VAR mistakes' with Spurs manager saying 'no one is happy about situation'

Antonio Conte launched into a tirade on the use of VAR and called for it to be binned after Tottenham's penalty was overturned against West Ham. West Ham looked like they had conceded a penalty for a third consecutive home league match when Spurs were awarded a spot-kick in the 11th minute, only for referee Peter Bankes to overturn his original decision after a lengthy four-minute VAR delay.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Rodgers
SkySports

James Garner: Everton sign midfielder from Man Utd in £15m deal

Everton have signed midfielder James Garner from Manchester United in a deal worth £15m. The 21-year-old, who spent one-and-a-half seasons on loan at Nottingham Forest, has signed a four-year deal at Goodison Park, which runs until the summer of 2026. Garner told evertontv: "I'm made up to sign for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Sports#French#Foxes#Premier League Ins#U23s#U23 Squad
SkySports

Arthur Melo: Liverpool complete loan signing of Juventus midfielder

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Juventus for the season-long loan of midfielder Arthur Melo, with an option to make the deal permanent for £32m. The loan deal eases Liverpool's midfield crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all currently sidelined due to injury. A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Chelsea: Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria set to join on loan

Chelsea have agreed a loan deal with Juventus for Denis Zakaria, with the Blues having an option to buy the midfielder at the end of the move. Zakaria will have a medical in Turin on Deadline Day evening, with a move for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez currently in doubt. Transfer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Arthur Melo to Liverpool: Injury-prone but technically brilliant, Brazil midfielder a gamble worth taking for Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp had already confirmed Liverpool were in the market for a midfielder before Wednesday's win over Newcastle but Jordan Henderson's hamstring injury added to the urgency. Henderson joined Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines when he was forced off in the second half at Anfield...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Celtic: Oliver Abildgaard completes season-long deal on Deadline Day

Celtic have signed Danish midfielder Oliver Abildgaard from Rubin Kazan on a season-long deal. The 26-year-old, who is under contract until 2024, was keen to leave Russia this summer. He made 22 appearances last season, scoring once and claiming three assists from his defensive midfield role. Scottish Premiership transfers: Club...
SOCCER
SkySports

Premier League

Leicester City vs Manchester United. Premier League. The King Power StadiumAttendance: Attendance32,226.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Idrissa Gana Gueye: Paris Saint-Germain midfielder returns to Everton

Idrissa Gana Gueye has re-joined Everton from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth £8m. The midfielder returns to Goodison Park on a two-year contract having spent three years at the club from 2016-2019, making 108 appearances. Gueye, 32, becomes Everton's seventh signing of the summer transfer window following the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Man City sign defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund for £15m

Manchester City have signed centre-back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract. City agreed a deal worth just over £15m with Dortmund on Wednesday to sign defender Akanji ahead of the transfer deadline. Swiss international Akanji had entered the final year of his contract and was yet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Antony: Manchester United sign Brazil winger from Ajax for £86m

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for a fee of £86m. The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year, and is in line to make his home debut in Sunday's televised Sky Sports clash with Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy