Cristiano Ronaldo accepts he's at Manchester United until at least January, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo would not remain at Manchester United until at least January if he did not want to. With Thursday's transfer deadline looming, Ronaldo's efforts to leave United in search of Champions League football are nearing a fruitless end, and he faces another five months in Manchester before the re-opening of the window may present an opportunity to move.
Jan Bednarek, Leander Dendoncker join Aston Villa as Wolves sign Boubacar Traore from Metz
Aston Villa have confirmed the Deadline Day signings of Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek, while Wolves secured the signature of Boubacar Traore from Metz. Belgium international Dendoncker has moved across the Midlands from Molineux to Villa Park after an undisclosed fee, thought to be £13m, was agreed between the two clubs earlier on Thursday.
Antonio Conte criticises 'incredible VAR mistakes' with Spurs manager saying 'no one is happy about situation'
Antonio Conte launched into a tirade on the use of VAR and called for it to be binned after Tottenham's penalty was overturned against West Ham. West Ham looked like they had conceded a penalty for a third consecutive home league match when Spurs were awarded a spot-kick in the 11th minute, only for referee Peter Bankes to overturn his original decision after a lengthy four-minute VAR delay.
Stoke City 1-1 Swansea: Alex Neil collects late point in first Potters game
Tyrese Campbell's stoppage-time strike rescued a point for new Stoke boss Alex Neil as his tenure began with a 1-1 draw against Swansea. The 41-year-old left his position as Sunderland manager on Sunday to pen a three-year deal at Stoke and endured a frustrating opening to his reign. An out-of-form...
Premier League transfers: Chelsea, Man Utd, West Ham & Nottingham Forest top spenders
How much have Premier League clubs spent on transfers during the summer window so far? We crunch the numbers... This article will continue to be updated as final figures and deals are processed. Record summer splurge. Speaking during the Covid crisis when teams played behind closed doors, Sky Sports pundit...
Fulham sign Dan James, Layvin Kurzawa, Willian and Carlos Vinicius on busy Deadline Day for the Cottagers
Fulham completed a loan for Leeds winger Dan James at the end of a busy Deadline Day for the club, which also included a loan deal for Paris St-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa and the permanent signings of Willian and Carlos Vinicius. Wales international James is seeking regular first-team football ahead...
Leicester 0-1 Manchester United: Jadon Sancho scores first-half winner to pile misery on Foxes
Manchester United continued their revival with a third consecutive victory after Jadon Sancho struck the only goal to keep winless Leicester bottom of the Premier League - but Erik ten Hag believes there's still room for improvement. Sancho scored his second of the season in the 23rd minute as United,...
James Garner: Everton sign midfielder from Man Utd in £15m deal
Everton have signed midfielder James Garner from Manchester United in a deal worth £15m. The 21-year-old, who spent one-and-a-half seasons on loan at Nottingham Forest, has signed a four-year deal at Goodison Park, which runs until the summer of 2026. Garner told evertontv: "I'm made up to sign for...
Arthur Melo: Liverpool complete loan signing of Juventus midfielder
Liverpool have reached an agreement with Juventus for the season-long loan of midfielder Arthur Melo, with an option to make the deal permanent for £32m. The loan deal eases Liverpool's midfield crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all currently sidelined due to injury. A...
Aston Villa reject Arsenal's third and final bid of £25m for midfielder Douglas Luiz
Aston Villa have rejected Arsenal's third and final offer of £25m for midfielder Douglas Luiz. Arsenal also saw bids of £20m and £23m rejected by Villa earlier on Thursday and even Villa's capture of Leander Dendoncker from Wolves didn't shift their position on the Brazilian. Sky Sports...
Chelsea: Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria set to join on loan
Chelsea have agreed a loan deal with Juventus for Denis Zakaria, with the Blues having an option to buy the midfielder at the end of the move. Zakaria will have a medical in Turin on Deadline Day evening, with a move for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez currently in doubt. Transfer...
Arthur Melo to Liverpool: Injury-prone but technically brilliant, Brazil midfielder a gamble worth taking for Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp had already confirmed Liverpool were in the market for a midfielder before Wednesday's win over Newcastle but Jordan Henderson's hamstring injury added to the urgency. Henderson joined Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines when he was forced off in the second half at Anfield...
Celtic: Oliver Abildgaard completes season-long deal on Deadline Day
Celtic have signed Danish midfielder Oliver Abildgaard from Rubin Kazan on a season-long deal. The 26-year-old, who is under contract until 2024, was keen to leave Russia this summer. He made 22 appearances last season, scoring once and claiming three assists from his defensive midfield role. Scottish Premiership transfers: Club...
Premier League
Leicester City vs Manchester United. Premier League. The King Power StadiumAttendance: Attendance32,226.
Idrissa Gana Gueye: Paris Saint-Germain midfielder returns to Everton
Idrissa Gana Gueye has re-joined Everton from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth £8m. The midfielder returns to Goodison Park on a two-year contract having spent three years at the club from 2016-2019, making 108 appearances. Gueye, 32, becomes Everton's seventh signing of the summer transfer window following the...
Man City sign defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund for £15m
Manchester City have signed centre-back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract. City agreed a deal worth just over £15m with Dortmund on Wednesday to sign defender Akanji ahead of the transfer deadline. Swiss international Akanji had entered the final year of his contract and was yet...
Cody Gakpo: Southampton ready to increase transfer offer with Leeds also interested
Southampton have told PSV Eindhoven they are prepared to increase their offer for forward Cody Gakpo after having an initial bid rejected. However, the two clubs are still £3m to £4m apart in their valuation of the 23-year-old, who has been a target for Manchester United this summer and is of interest to Leeds United.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Chelsea agree deal with Barcelona with Marcos Alonso going the other way
Chelsea have agreed a deal with Barcelona to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Marcos Alonso going the other way. Sky Sports News reported early on Deadline Day that Chelsea were closing in on an agreement with Barcelona for Aubameyang. Chelsea are understood to be paying in the region of £10m plus Alonso for the former Arsenal striker.
Antony: Manchester United sign Brazil winger from Ajax for £86m
Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for a fee of £86m. The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year, and is in line to make his home debut in Sunday's televised Sky Sports clash with Arsenal.
Birmingham 1-2 Norwich City: Onel Hernandez snatches last-gasp winner for Canaries
Onel Hernandez was Norwich's hero as they made it four straight wins with a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Birmingham at St Andrew's. Hernandez, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Blues, swept home the winner in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. The 29-year-old Cuban...
