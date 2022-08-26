BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland starting quarterback Deshaun Watson began serving his NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct Tuesday, a punishment that will keep him away from the Browns until Oct. 10. Watson, who was placed on the reserve/suspended by commissioner list before practice, was spotted leaving the team’s facility and driving away a little after 3 p.m. EDT. He had been required to leave by 4 p.m. in accordance with the suspension he agreed to in a settlement with the league earlier this month. The 26-year-old was accused of sexual assault and harassment by two dozen women during massage therapy sessions in Texas. He has settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits that were filed against him by the women. A three-time Pro Bowler with Houston, Watson will miss 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and must undergo mandatory treatment and counseling before he can be reinstated. He’ll be eligible to play in Week 13 on the road against the Texans.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO