Charlotte, NC

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

QB Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland starting quarterback Deshaun Watson began serving his NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct Tuesday, a punishment that will keep him away from the Browns until Oct. 10. Watson, who was placed on the reserve/suspended by commissioner list before practice, was spotted leaving the team’s facility and driving away a little after 3 p.m. EDT. He had been required to leave by 4 p.m. in accordance with the suspension he agreed to in a settlement with the league earlier this month. The 26-year-old was accused of sexual assault and harassment by two dozen women during massage therapy sessions in Texas. He has settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits that were filed against him by the women. A three-time Pro Bowler with Houston, Watson will miss 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and must undergo mandatory treatment and counseling before he can be reinstated. He’ll be eligible to play in Week 13 on the road against the Texans.
CLEVELAND, OH

