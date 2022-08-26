No. 1 - Police are searching for a 6-year-old boy with autism who was last seen Saturday in Miami-Dade. Jorge "Jo Jo" Morales was picked up at 9:15 a.m. from his mother's residence in the 23700 block of SW 184th Avenue by his father and his paternal grandmother, Miami-Dade Police said Monday. The child never returned home, violating court orders, police said. Yanet Concepcion is wishing police can do more to help find her son. "Please put an Amber Alert," she said. "I know they’re working hard and doing what they can, and I know they have to follow protocols and procedures ... but please, please put an Amber Alert." Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO