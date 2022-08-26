ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Man and Woman Identified After Murder-Suicide Shooting in Brickell

A man shot and killed his estranged girlfriend then turned the gun on himself in a murder-suicide on a Brickell sidewalk Wednesday night, police said. Miami Police said they received calls of a shooting at around 9:20 p.m. near 145 Southwest 12th Avenue. When officers arrived they found the pair...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Police Looking for Woman Suspected in $500K Watch Theft in Miami

Miami-Dade Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman caught on camera who they believe is involved in the theft of over $500,000 worth of watches from a jewelry vendor. Officials said the incident took place on July 26th, when the victim was in town for a...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man on Bicycle Struck and Killed in Miami, Driver Detained: Police

A driver was detained after a man on a bicycle was struck and killed in Miami Wednesday night, police said. Miami Police officials said the crash took place around 11 p.m. in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 84th Street. A 27-year-old man was struck by a car and...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
City
Edgewater, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Family in Pain After Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash

No. 1 - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez surrendered to police Tuesday morning to face criminal charges amid a lengthy corruption investigation. Martinez was seen walking in to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 9:15 a.m. before he was booked into the facility. He's charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, jail records showed. His bond was set at $12,500. Martinez appeared in bond court later Tuesday where it was revealed he had already posted bond. He was released from jail a short time later. At a news conference Tuesday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Inspector General Felix Jimenez outlined the charges against Martinez. The statement said Martinez has been under investigation for five years, though officials said it hadn't been that long.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Trio Caught on Camera Stealing From Miami Jewelry Store

No. 1 - Police are searching for a 6-year-old boy with autism who was last seen Saturday in Miami-Dade. Jorge "Jo Jo" Morales was picked up at 9:15 a.m. from his mother's residence in the 23700 block of SW 184th Avenue by his father and his paternal grandmother, Miami-Dade Police said Monday. The child never returned home, violating court orders, police said. Yanet Concepcion is wishing police can do more to help find her son. "Please put an Amber Alert," she said. "I know they’re working hard and doing what they can, and I know they have to follow protocols and procedures ... but please, please put an Amber Alert." Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Tailor
Person
Katherine Fernandez Rundle
NBC Miami

Tamarac Man Accused of Killing Puppy that Pooped in Man's Bed

A 6-week-old puppy that was thrown against a wall in anger after it “pooped and peed” in its owner’s bed has died and now a Tamarac man is facing charges, according to court records. The crying puppy suffered brain damage and partial paralysis and was treated at...
TAMARAC, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Murder#Onlyfans#Domestic Violence#Police#Violent Crime#Christian
NBC Miami

BSO Deputy, K-9 to Receive Award After Finding Missing Teen in Pembroke Pines

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy and her canine co-worker received a big honor Wednesday after they helped find a missing teen diagnosed with autism in Pembroke Pines. Deputy Jarvey Mesina-Berman is the first ever BSO deputy to receive the Jimmy Ryce Award -- an award created to recognize “exceptional, extraordinary, outstanding or heroic activity that resulted in the safe recovery or location of a missing child.”
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman in the Head in West Park

A 22-year-old woman diagnosed with mental health issues is facing a charge of attempted murder after stabbing another woman in the head in a dispute over a baby, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. According to the arrest report, Ziana Letryce Taylor was visiting a friend in West Park about...
WEST PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC Miami

Abandoned Pit Bull Found Inside Dumpster in Plantation

An emaciated dog was found inside a dumpster in Plantation, according to Plantation Police. The pup was found abandoned inside a crate at the Spectra Apartments complex located at 4540 Northwest 10th Place, according to the Plantation Police Department. The small black pit bull with white spots was found inside...
PLANTATION, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy