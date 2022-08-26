Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jevon Holland Among Those Named Dolphins Team CaptainsAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
NBC Miami
Man and Woman Identified After Murder-Suicide Shooting in Brickell
A man shot and killed his estranged girlfriend then turned the gun on himself in a murder-suicide on a Brickell sidewalk Wednesday night, police said. Miami Police said they received calls of a shooting at around 9:20 p.m. near 145 Southwest 12th Avenue. When officers arrived they found the pair...
NBC Miami
Police Looking for Woman Suspected in $500K Watch Theft in Miami
Miami-Dade Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman caught on camera who they believe is involved in the theft of over $500,000 worth of watches from a jewelry vendor. Officials said the incident took place on July 26th, when the victim was in town for a...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Brother of Man Who Died After Broward Hit-and-Run Makes Plea
No. 1 - A brazen thief was caught on camera violently robbing a woman in front of her kids at a North Lauderdale grocery store and now authorities want the public's help in finding him. The robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 23 at a grocery store in the...
NBC Miami
Man on Bicycle Struck and Killed in Miami, Driver Detained: Police
A driver was detained after a man on a bicycle was struck and killed in Miami Wednesday night, police said. Miami Police officials said the crash took place around 11 p.m. in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 84th Street. A 27-year-old man was struck by a car and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Family in Pain After Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash
No. 1 - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez surrendered to police Tuesday morning to face criminal charges amid a lengthy corruption investigation. Martinez was seen walking in to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 9:15 a.m. before he was booked into the facility. He's charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, jail records showed. His bond was set at $12,500. Martinez appeared in bond court later Tuesday where it was revealed he had already posted bond. He was released from jail a short time later. At a news conference Tuesday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Inspector General Felix Jimenez outlined the charges against Martinez. The statement said Martinez has been under investigation for five years, though officials said it hadn't been that long.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Trio Caught on Camera Stealing From Miami Jewelry Store
No. 1 - Police are searching for a 6-year-old boy with autism who was last seen Saturday in Miami-Dade. Jorge "Jo Jo" Morales was picked up at 9:15 a.m. from his mother's residence in the 23700 block of SW 184th Avenue by his father and his paternal grandmother, Miami-Dade Police said Monday. The child never returned home, violating court orders, police said. Yanet Concepcion is wishing police can do more to help find her son. "Please put an Amber Alert," she said. "I know they’re working hard and doing what they can, and I know they have to follow protocols and procedures ... but please, please put an Amber Alert." Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
NBC Miami
North Bay Village Commissioner Says Drug Charges Does Not Impact Service
A South Florida elected official who was arrested and accused of serious drug charges earlier this year has remained on the job and believes the incident has no impact on her service to the community. North Bay Village Commissioner Rachel Streitfeld was taken into custody in Georgia back in April...
NBC Miami
Mother and Son Among 3 Arrested in SW Miami-Dade Drive-By Shooting That Injured 4 Teens
A woman and her son are among three people who have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade last month that left four teens hospitalized, officials said Wednesday. Huguette Acosta, 46, her son, 20-year-old Ariel Acosta, and 20-year-old Quintavious Bryson were arrested Tuesday in connection with...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Miami
Bathroom Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Pompano Beach
She lived in a van with her boyfriend and had an agreement to use a neighbor’s bathroom when needed, but when she was locked out on Aug. 24 she got angry and stabbed the neighbor, detectives said. Jasmine Symone Pierce, 27, was arrested the next day and charged with...
NBC Miami
Suspect in U-Haul Truck Filled With Stolen Mail Flees Police in SW Miami-Dade
A suspect accused of using a U-Haul truck to steal mail and packages throughout Miami-Dade fled from police early Thursday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police said the truck was found in the 11600 block of Southwest 141st Street after the driver fled and bailed out then ran from the scene. Officers...
NBC Miami
‘Stay Vigilant': Mom Speaks After Video Shows Her Violently Robbed in Front of Kids in Broward
A brazen thief was caught on camera violently robbing a woman in front of her kids at a North Lauderdale grocery store and now authorities want the public's help in finding him. The robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 23 at a grocery store in the 8000 block of...
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Accused of Killing Puppy that Pooped in Man's Bed
A 6-week-old puppy that was thrown against a wall in anger after it “pooped and peed” in its owner’s bed has died and now a Tamarac man is facing charges, according to court records. The crying puppy suffered brain damage and partial paralysis and was treated at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
BSO Deputy, K-9 to Receive Award After Finding Missing Teen in Pembroke Pines
A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy and her canine co-worker received a big honor Wednesday after they helped find a missing teen diagnosed with autism in Pembroke Pines. Deputy Jarvey Mesina-Berman is the first ever BSO deputy to receive the Jimmy Ryce Award -- an award created to recognize “exceptional, extraordinary, outstanding or heroic activity that resulted in the safe recovery or location of a missing child.”
NBC Miami
Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman in the Head in West Park
A 22-year-old woman diagnosed with mental health issues is facing a charge of attempted murder after stabbing another woman in the head in a dispute over a baby, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. According to the arrest report, Ziana Letryce Taylor was visiting a friend in West Park about...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in $1 Robbery Shooting in Miami Beach Charged in Separate Violent Robbery
A man accused of shooting a student during a $1 robbery in Miami Beach is now facing charges in a separate violent robbery. Ranier Figueroa, 25, was arrested back on Aug. 18 in connection with the July 21 shooting and robbery. But a new arrest report said Figueroa is facing...
NBC Miami
Mother, Daughter Accused of Shoplifting Over $6K in Clothing at Hard Rock Casino Store
A Miami Shores mother and daughter are charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing $6,442 worth of clothing from the LUX fashion store at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Maryellen Bailey, 79, and Lisa Bailey, 51, took turns distracting the lone employee while the other stuffed clothing in their handbag on July 20, according to the arrest reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
Abandoned Pit Bull Found Inside Dumpster in Plantation
An emaciated dog was found inside a dumpster in Plantation, according to Plantation Police. The pup was found abandoned inside a crate at the Spectra Apartments complex located at 4540 Northwest 10th Place, according to the Plantation Police Department. The small black pit bull with white spots was found inside...
NBC Miami
BSO Releases Surveillance Video of Deadly Hit-and-Run in Fort Lauderdale
Detectives are hoping new surveillance footage will help them find a hit-and-run driver who left one person dead after hitting the victim with their car in Fort Lauderdale. The hit-and-run happened on June 30 at the intersection of Northwest 25th Avenue and Franklin Drive, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
NBC Miami
Friend, Counselor, and Pharmacist Testify in Defense of Parkland School Shooter
The team of lawyers seeking a life sentence for the convicted Parkland school shooter paraded a family friend, a school guidance counselor, and a clinical pharmacist before jurors Tuesday. Day Six of the defense case began with the pre-recorded, edited video of the state’s cross-examination of Finai Browd, a long-time...
NBC Miami
Man Facing 5 Arson Charges in Deerfield Beach Fire That Caused $1M in Damages
An arson attack that caused an estimated $1 million worth of damage has landed a Pompano Beach man in jail, officials said. David Allen Vazquez, 53, is charged with five counts of arson following several fires at BrandStar Studios, a film and TV production company in Deerfield Beach about 5 a.m. on Aug. 25.
Comments / 0