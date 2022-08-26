ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

MC offers courses for energy industry

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 6 days ago

The Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center will offer a variety of energy industry continuing education courses during the month of September. In addition to these courses, the PPDC also offers safety courses to meet industry standards through the college’s Risk Management Institute. The PPDC is a Basin United training provider and a member of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC).

A few of the PPDC September courses include Python for Oil & Gas Professionals, Sept. 7-8; Unconventional Resource Assessment and Valuation, Sept. 12-15; Crude, Gas and NGL Contracts/Marketing for the Non-Marketing Professional (basic course on September 20; advanced course on Sept. 21); and Structured Query Language (beginning class on Sept. 8; advanced class on Sept. 29).

September Risk Management Institute classes include OSHA 30-Hour General Industry Training, September 12-15 and Incident/Accident Investigation, September 28.

On various days from Aug. 30-Sept. 8, the PPDC will offer Basin United Fundamentals Orientation and Basin United Safety Leadership in both English and Spanish.

For a complete schedule of all PPDC and Risk Management Institute continuing education courses, visit www.midland.edu/ppdc

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Business
Odessa, TX
Education
Odessa, TX
Industry
Local
Texas Industry
Odessa, TX
Business
City
Energy, TX
Local
Texas Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Industry#Osha#Midland College#Ppdc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
4K+
Followers
374
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy