If you’re looking to start your own business, here’s an opportunity to learn from those who’ve done it!. The Multicultural Entrepreneurial Center at Black Hawk College and SCORE Quad Cities are hosting the Quad-Cities Open House for Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs at Black Hawk College. Attendees can get tips from a panel of business experts and insights from experts with local financial institutions, the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Quad Cities SCORE chapter, the Quad Cities Chamber and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Learn from local resource partners who provide support at all stages of development and meet QC small business owners and entrepreneurs, hear their success stories, and pitch them your ideas.

MOLINE, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO