Clinton firefighter earns national American Legion award
Clinton Fire Department Lieutenant Ryan T. Winkler has been named National Firefighter of the Year by the American Legion. This honor was bestowed upon him Aug. 31, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wis., at the National Legion Convention, according to a city of Clinton release. Lt. Ryan T. Winkler, a member of...
Rock Island Labor Day Parade to be ‘marvelous’
The Rock Island Labor Day Parade is set to celebrate ‘Marvelous Rock Island!’. More than 120 area schools, organizations, churches, businesses and residents have registered to. participate, and this year’s parade offers a musical showcase with 12 bands and drill teams,. including four marching bands, seven flatbed bands...
Royal Neighbors to give big grant to NEST Cafe QC
Royal Neighbors of America, a Rock Island-based fraternal benefit society, will present Quad Cities pastor Rev. Laura Evans Mahn with a Nation of Neighbors empowerment award and $10,000 grant for Rock Island’s nonprofit NEST Café (Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together). The award and grant to be presented to Rev....
QC Federation of Labor plans holiday parade in E.M.
The Quad City Federation of Labor on Wednesday reported it has a record number of entries this year for the 39th-annual Labor Day parade in East Moline. The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Tony Bultinck, president of the Illinois State Association of Letter Carriers and of NALC Local 292.
Open house offered for aspiring business owners
If you’re looking to start your own business, here’s an opportunity to learn from those who’ve done it!. The Multicultural Entrepreneurial Center at Black Hawk College and SCORE Quad Cities are hosting the Quad-Cities Open House for Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs at Black Hawk College. Attendees can get tips from a panel of business experts and insights from experts with local financial institutions, the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Quad Cities SCORE chapter, the Quad Cities Chamber and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Learn from local resource partners who provide support at all stages of development and meet QC small business owners and entrepreneurs, hear their success stories, and pitch them your ideas.
New QC land bank group hires manager
The new Quad Cities Land Bank Authority is ready to officially launch with the hiring of a new program manager. The newly created intergovernmental agency was formed in April 2022 by the cities of Moline, Rock Island, and East Moline. In addition to grants from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), each municipality contributed funds to cover startup costs to establish the Land Bank — including the hiring of a program manager, according to a Wednesday release.
QC women leaders to be honored
Women Lead Change on Wednesday announced the honorees for the 2022 Quad Cities Women’s Leadership Awards in three categories. All honorees will be celebrated at an Awards Luncheon at noon on Oct. 6, 2022, at the Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf, in conjunction with the WLC Quad Cities Conference. The winners are:
MercyOne nurse earns DAISY Award
Abigail Peterson, registered nurse at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, won the DAISY Award after her team nominated her for giving extraordinary compassionate care in the emergency department. The award recognizes nurses who advance health equity with their work in the community and was granted to Petersen for her great contribution...
Abbey Center to offer specialized care for vets
The Abbey Addiction Treatment Center in Bettendorf is now a TRICARE-credentialed facility, offering specialized coverage for military families. Local 4’s Matt Holderman attended the announcement to find out what this means for the facility and how care will be improved for military veterans and their families.
LeClaire teen fights to walk, dreams of being a gymnast
Madi Ramirez is a remarkably happy teenager with two rare, challenging diseases. The feisty, determined LeClaire girl — now a junior at Pleasant Valley High School — was born with both spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and 15q duplication, meaning her 15th chromosome was duplicated, causing epilepsy, and she has autism and learning disabilities.
Security cameras among the upgrades planned for downtown Rock Island
More ideas are being generated for downtown Rock Island. One is aimed at increasing the area’s safety. The State of Illinois awarded the City of Rock Island $3 million. It’s a grant for downtown revitalization. The city plans to use this money towards a $7 million project meant...
Quiet Strength invested in helping QC’s health
Coy Jackson and Darrick Cooper joined Local 4 News This Morning on Tuesday to discuss Quiet Strength Health and Performance in Rock Island. You can learn more about the company in the video above or by visiting their website or Facebook page.
‘Star Trek’ theme will be at returning QC Toastmasters open house
A local Toastmasters club is going where no man or woman has gone before, at least for the past two and a half years. The Quad Cities Executive Toastmasters are hosting a Star Trek-themed open house to celebrate their return to in-person meetings after two and a half years online. The free event starts at noon Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Edwards UCC Library, 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport.
Fans keep on loving REO Speedwagon, founder loves them
Neal Doughty was a 21-year-old student at University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, when he formed the band REO Speedwagon in 1967 with fellow student Alan Gratzer, a drummer. Doughty didn’t end up graduating, where he majored in electrical engineering, but is the only remaining founding member of the popular band – which returns to Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Sept. 6, in a triple bill with Styx and Loverboy.
Moline accident reduces I-74 West lanes to bridge
UPDATE, August 31, 4:31 p.m. A white Mazda CX-5 was westbound in the Seventh Avenue exit lane of I-74. The driver of the Mazda changed lanes to stay on I-74 and clipped the front of a semi, which caused the semi to hit a maroon passenger car. Both cars then hit the center concrete divider. A total of four individuals were transported to the hospital. Injuries were non-life threatening. The incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
Scott County men must pay $90K, clean up 2,000 tires at QC property
A judge has ordered two Scott County men to pay $90,000 in penalties and to clean up an estimated 2,000 tires at a residential property in Davenport. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado must stop depositing tires and remove all tires within 60 days, according to the order by District Judge Tom Reidel, announced Thursday by the Iowa Attorney General’s office. Peters and Mercado had previously been found in default after they failed to respond to a lawsuit filed June 15 by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, representing the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Grand prix races back into the QCA
Get ready to start your engines as downtown Rock Island will turn into a race course with hundreds of race teams. Roger Ruthhart, President of the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix, made a pit stop at Local 4 to give us all the race details. For more information, click here.
Circa ’21 needs female actors for holiday shows
Circa ’21 will hold auditions for local young females in their holiday musicals, “White Christmas” and “Santa Claus the Musical,” at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the theater, 1828 3rd Avenue, Rock Island. For the role of Susan in “White Christmas,” girls must play...
Clinton holds vigil tonight for Overdose Awareness Day
Today is National Overdose Awareness Day, and from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Clinton community professionals and community members will hold the 5th-annual Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil. This will be an evening of education and awareness, as well as an opportunity to pay tribute to those lost to overdoses...
Two more Happy Joe’s locations join list of recently closed restaurants
Two more happy Happy Joe’s Quad Cites locations are among those that have closed recently. According to the post on the Happy Joe’s, Maquoketa, Facebook page:. “Sad news, everybody. The Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, Aug. 29.”. “Unfortunately, finding enough...
