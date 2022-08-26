ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be a Tourist: Events around town August 26-28

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Port Farms Flower Festival

Immerse yourself in five acres of vibrant sunflowers and zinnias and the sweet smells of summer every August at Port Farms. This event is the perfect opportunity to add some color to your Instagram posts! If you’re looking to take a little bit of the magic home with you, you can pick Sunflowers, Cosmos, and Zinnias by the bloom or bucket! The Flower Festival is family and dog-friendly. This also makes a great date or an outing for all of your friends! As an added bonus, most of your favorite Port Farms activities and our Beer Garden will be open. This festival will take place starting on Aug. 6 and ending on Sept. 11. For more information or to purchase tickets head to their website or call 814-796-4500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3setQ2_0hWuGOma00

All An Act Presents: Agatha Christie’s The Rule of Three

Three stories of intrigue from the mistress of suspense. A lighthearted comedy in which a detective attempts to find a priceless emerald. A chilling tale in which a pair of lovers find themselves lured to a flat and framed for murder. This show takes place at All An Act Theater from Aug. 19 to Sept. 4. Show times will be on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. To purchase tickets or learn more about this show head to their website or call 814-450-8553.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yhe7E_0hWuGOma00

Erie Station Dinner Theatre presents “Watchin Waldo”

After 25 years of wedded “bliss,” Mr. Brendlmeyer has decided to take his wife on a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate their anniversary. John, an eager-to-please employee who has recently been promoted to vice president, suddenly finds himself in charge of Mr. Brendlmeyer’s company, his apartment, and his “dog,” Waldo. For details, and performance schedule, and menu, click here. This show will take place on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For more information check out their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqDri_0hWuGOma00

Tall Ships Erie

Join Erie in a four-day maritime celebration. Climb aboard and explore a fleet of ships, sail the day away on select ships, or enjoy many other festival highlights including live music and entertainment, children’s activities, a festival marketplace, food vendors and much more. JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com will be covering this event as the weekend goes on. You can learn more about this event through the tall ships website , or by following our coverage.

Tall Ships Erie festival opens to public Photos: Parade of Sail returns to Presque Isle Bay
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QONM1_0hWuGOma00

Zabawa Polish Festival

A celebration of Polish heritage. It’s the 29th annual Zabawa festival at Holy Trinity Parish. This event will take place on Aug. 26 from 5 to 10 p.m., Aug. 27 from noon to 10 p.m. and Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. The event will include musical headliners and even masses. Learn more about this event by visiting their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcVTY_0hWuGOma00

Festival Final Fridays at Grape Discovery Center

Join Grape Discovery Center for an End of Summer Shindig, the last Final Friday of the season! Enjoy tasty food and beverages along with some end-of-the week down time on our relaxing patio featuring our new fire pit, or relax indoors in the tasting room. New this year, Festive Final Fridays happen on the final Friday of the month, May-August.  Each of the four Fridays has a theme. This event will take place on Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website.

Wild Dog Pounce

On Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. come to your Erie Zoo to enjoy our annual Wild Dog Pounce event! At 11 a.m. our African painted dogs “Malia,” “Mary Alice,” and “Selina” will go head-to-head with three cardboard contenders! Who will be the last one standing? The week leading up to the event you will meet our three cardboard contenders and have the opportunity to vote for you who think will win. Everyone who voted for the winner will receive a print of one of the Erie Zoo’s African wild dog’s painted pawprints! And one lucky person will be drawn from that group to win a very rare Behind the Scene Tour to meet the African painted dogs! And don’t worry, one lucky winner will be chosen from the 2nd place votes and 3rd place votes and receive some fun Erie Zoo swag! Each vote is $1 and all proceeds benefit the Painted Dog Conservation organization. Throughout the event we will have opportunities to learn all about African painted dogs and the animal species represented by the cardboard contenders. It’s a great day to learn a little about African wildlife while contributing to their wild counterparts’ survival! Learn more about this event by visiting their website or by calling 814-864-2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wvhro_0hWuGOma00

LEAF Open Market

This regular market consists of fresh bread and pastries, fruits and vegetables, oils & vinegars, honey, herbs, fresh flowers and plants, coffee and tea. Sometimes the markets also consist of local craft vendors, artists, hard cider, beer, and more, but it is limited to necessities “grocery shopping outdoors” when Covid-19 is at greater risk. LEAF Open Markets will run biweekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 8th Street side of Frontier Park. To learn more about this market check out their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJGZd_0hWuGOma00

Hill District Flea

A six-hour extravaganza of art, music, local vendors, food and great company. A uniquely different neighborhood focused on revitalizing small businesses, community engagement, diversity, and inclusion in Erie’s Historical Federal Hill Area. This event will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on July 31. For more information check out their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GhzW_0hWuGOma00


Downtown Farmers Market

The Erie Downtown Partnership and the Urban Oasis Project have teamed up to organize the Downtown Farmers Market in Perry Square. This market will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday from June 26 to Sept. 11. Head downtown to experience fresh produce vendors, crafts, makers, flowers, food and beverages, and much more. The Farmers Market Concert Series will feature live music on the stage each week at noon. Yogi Chelsea also will be holding a kid-friendly yoga class each week at 11 a.m. For more information on this market, check out their website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJj8V_0hWuGOma00
