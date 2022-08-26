ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Golden Apple: Amy Bates

By Brad Means
WJBF
WJBF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3om8sW_0hWuG2Rr00

E DGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF)

Amy Bates took a break from her 5th grade teaching career and taught 3rd graders for a few years. Now she’s back with the 5th graders to help them wrap up elementary school.


“I just have a really good connection with the older kids,” Bates says. “I have older children, so being able to connect with the kids is the biggest way that you can impact their education.”

Ms. Bates treats her W.E. Parker students like family. It’s the kind of approach that leads to lifelong rewards.


“You just love them. Try to teach them. The best thing is when they do leave, they always come back to talk to you.”

And they never forget her. Just like she hasn’t forgotten the person who inspired her to pursue a career in education.

“Then I had a teacher when I was in 4th grade, Mrs. Bunch. She was so compassionate and loving. I just wanted to be like her.”


And even though they’re growing up fast, Ms. Bates says parents still play a huge role. The support they get at home, combined with the support they get from the teachers here at W.E. Parker Elementary can make all the difference.


“Everything is a little bit challenging right now in education,” she says. “You just really have to keep hold to loving the children. That’s what gets you through and keeps you going every day. If you just love them, everything else falls into place.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Golden Apple: Darell Curry

North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF) Darell Curry has gone from loving sports as a child to teaching sports to children. The court is his classroom and the students love it. “I played sports all my life,” Curry says. “That’s kind of the only thing I knew growing up. Just having the experience of coaching at the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Arrest made in 2019 Richmond County Murder case

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a murder investigation. On August 31st, investigators located and arrested 40-year old Venus Latrice Shelton of Augusta, GA. She was charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, in reference to the murder of 32-year-old Rommie […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Two Burke County men arrested after drug search

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men have been arrested after authorities received a search warrant in reference to illegal narcotic sales. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, on August 29th at about 6 P.M., the Special Response Team (SRT) entered the residence located on the 1200 block of Farmers Bridge Road. Authorities say […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Body recovered in vicinity of Lake Thurmond in McCormick Co identified, homicide investigation underway

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A body has been recovered in the vicinity of Lake Thurmond, and investigators are saying they are now investigating a homicide after SLED was requested Wednesday afternoon by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office. Faye Leverette Puckett, the McCormick County Coroner, has confirmed that she is investigating. Puckett confirms that the […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Augusta woman last seen on Stevens Creek Road found safe

Update | August 30, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Jasmine Sharpe was found safe. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is in search for a missing Augusta woman. Jasmine Sharpe, 27, is a white female who is 5’1″ and weighs 140 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. Authorities say […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy