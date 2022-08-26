Zi'yon Hill-Green: Chasing History and QBs

UL football is 9 days away from opening their season against Southeastern at Cajun Field.

One of their leaders, will be a former Friday night football star in Defensive End Zi'Yon Hill-Green.

He sat out most of the spring, but used that time to uplift the D-line room.

"Zi'Yon this spring was really like a coach," Defensive Coordinator Lamar Morgan said. "This spring he was very limited. He took guys in the room. In the group chat with the guys. He would tell Coach Thomas that he's going to be that at a certain time and they would be there. I just think you have a guy that's very appreciative of what this place has done for him in his career. He also knows he has a place that's trying to take care of him."

After 6 seasons with the Cajuns, Zi'yon Hill-Green has received a few veteran days of rest during camp, but is expected to be full go next Saturday.

For Hill, his number 1 individual goal in 2022 is becoming the Cajuns all time sack leader. Hill has 14 sacks for his career and the record is 21 held by Jeff Mitchell and Christian Ringo.

Getting to the QB, can also help Hill's chances of reaching the NFL.

"You know, the NFL pay pass rushers. That's what they do," Hill-Green said. "They pay someone who can rush the quarterback because pass rushing is a real art. You know, it's not just something you can get off the couch and do. So that's a big thing. Scouts and NFL teams, you know, they love people that can pass rush and play the run. Pass rush has always been a big thing for me, but I just never had the opportunity to actually solidify the pass rush."

"I think it just a lot of reps. Just gotta get more reps at that" Morgan added. "I also think you have to get guys off the field at times, right? So I think sometimes, when you play the whole game, it's 3rd down, you want your best on third down as well. The strength in Numbers thing this year, especially at D-line. That's what we will have to work on."

