Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Syracuse nursing home opens Covid wing after outbreak infects 40 residents, 8 employees
Syracuse, N.Y. – Forty residents and eight employees of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have tested positive for Covid-19. The nursing home at 990 James St. has opened a separate Covid wing where it is isolating infected residents, said Jeffrey Jacomowitz, a spokesman for Bishop. That wing is staffed by employees who care for Covid residents only.
Cardiac Merger; Dr Fred Talarico to Head Up Cardiac Services at MVHS
A well known Mohawk Valley Cardiologist is leaving private practice and merging with Mohawk Valley Health System. Dr. Fred Talarico, who has operated his own Cardiovascular and Preventative Medicine practice since 1986, is joining MVHS and has been named Medical Director of Cardiac Services. Beginning September 1, the practice will...
Oswego County Health Department Reports Horse In Mexico Dies Of EEEV
MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County Health Department reported that a horse which died in the town of Mexico has tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV). The diagnosis was confirmed in test results released today by the state Department of Health. The horse had not been vaccinated for EEEV.
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14850.com
The Ithaca area’s new Aldi grocery store is opening this Thursday
Discount grocer Aldi has served Ithaca’s Northside and nearby Fall Creek neighborhood for years, and this week the company says their newest store, in Ithaca’s Northeast, is opening on Thursday. A storefront in the Cayuga Mall off North Triphammer Road has been under construction since early spring. When...
urbancny.com
TSA recruiting officers to work at Syracuse Hancock International Airport
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be conducting a series of recruitment events in August to hire additional officers to work at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. There are currently openings for both full- and part-time positions with a starting salary of $18.59 per hour to include...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York health officials issue overdose death warning
New York state and local health officials are raising concerns over a spike in opioid-related overdoses in parts of central New York and warning the fatalities could spread to other parts of the state. The rise in deaths is believed to be linked to the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is...
Roaches noted in 2 of 4 restaurant inspection failures at Destiny; 8 CNY restaurants fail
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disabled boy was in Syracuse apartment with 2 bodies for 3 days, DA says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A boy found alive with two bodies inside a Syracuse apartment last week was with the corpses for three days, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. As a baby, the boy was badly injured by his father violently shaking him leaving the child blind...
Oxygen tube catches fire at Syracuse senior living facility; sends 2 to hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people went to the hospital Monday after a fire at a senior living facility in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse. Someone was smoking while wearing medical oxygen, when the tubing caught fire while connected to an oxygen-concentrator machine, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. Someone...
Central NY bust leads to 16 arrests, 77,000 fentanyl pills, 2 kilos of coke, pound of meth
Auburn, N.Y. — Drug busts across Central New York including Auburn, Cortland and Syracuse resulted in 16 people being arrested Monday. Police seized over $77,000 worth of fentanyl pills, two kilos of cocaine and a pound of meth, police said. Drugs and guns were also seized in California. The...
Vitamin and hydration infusion lounge opens on Route 20
CAZENOVIA — On Aug. 15, local nurse practitioner Jessica Colby, MSN, WHNP-C opened Revive Vitamin & Hydration Infusion Lounge at 3227 US-20 in Cazenovia. The new business specializes in intravenous (IV) vitamin therapy, a treatment that delivers vitamins and minerals directly to the bloodstream. According to the Revive website,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
cnycentral.com
DA investigates double homicide after child found inside Burnet Ave home with bodies
Syracuse, NY — The Onondaga County District Attorney's office is investigating a suspicious death case, where a young child with disabilities was found with dead bodies, as a double homicide. District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirmed the investigation to CNY Central Tuesday. Prosecutors at the District Attorney's office said the...
Can You Help This Central New York Business Recover From Extreme Vandalism?
What is wrong with the world we live in? One Central New York business is sad to announce that they were severely vandalized. Sculpture Space in Utica posted on Facebook that their Gates Street facility was devastatingly vandalized during the early morning hours of Sunday August 28th 2022:. Although this...
This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing
We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to. That's the sad...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State
Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
localsyr.com
8 restaurants fail their health inspection: August 7-13
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 7 to August 13, 2022. Baked Potato Express (Mobile Unit) TGI Friday’s in Destiny USA. Sake Japan in Destiny USA. Sbarro in Destiny USA. Cajun Cafe &...
Stop Right There: UPD: Teen Stopped from Reaching for Loaded 9mm Handgun During Questioning
An ongoing investigation into a shots fired incident in Utica has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile. On Friday, August 26, 2022 officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were, according to a written release from the UPD, working with the GIVE Unit on a proactive detail related to a shots fired incident this week. As part of the investigation police stopped two people on the 1600 block of Oneida Street.
14850.com
Adding to food supply chain issues, local drivers for Sysco may not be driving this week
An unusual supply chain issue is going to impact some local restaurants this week. We know some farms and food producers are short staffed, and now we’ve learned that drivers for a major distributor — aren’t driving. After weeks of late deliveries, spotty deliveries, and skipped deliveries,...
Comments / 0