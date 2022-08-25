Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
'Roar by the Shore' showcases military aircraft at South Padre Island
Hundreds of people were at South Padre Island on Sunday to experience the Roar by the Shore Air and Space Expo. "One of our main missions was to bring an air show down here to the Valley that's never been done in this scale," said event coordinator and airshow director Miguel Sandoval.
riograndeguardian.com
Space Channel CEO: RGV can become the next Hollywood
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The CEO of the Space Channel, which has its global news headquarters in Brownsville, says there is no reason the Rio Grande Valley cannot develop into another Hollywood. Chad Mallam held a news conference with Texas Southmost College last week to announce his company would be...
F-22 Raptor team and others to headline SPI airshow
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Padre Island is scheduled to hold an airshow this weekend. “Roar by the Shore Air and Space Expo” will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. The event is free and open to the public, according to the event’s […]
$3M grant to be distributed for veterans in South Texas
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance will present $3 million in grants to 16 organizations in the Rio Grande Valley and beyond to provide direct aid to veterans. The event will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Courtroom, located at 100 N. Closner. Funds will […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sbnewspaper.com
Historical society backs Fender petition
The San Benito Historical Society is urging the public to go online and sign the petition supporting San Benito native and country music superstar Freddy Fender’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. That petition can be found on change.org. Someday soon, with businesses in the Boca Chica...
tejanonation.net
Newcomer Ruby Anne hosts Tejano benefit concert with more rising stars to support RGV charities on Aug. 27
Tejano newcomer Ruby Anne is hosting a benefit concert with proceeds donated to support many charities in the Rio Grande Valley. The singer from Brownsville, Texas, announced Ruby Anne’s 281 Takeover Tejano Wildfire featuring performances from other rising Tejano stars like herself at 281 Saloon in Brownsville on Saturday, August 27.
sbnewspaper.com
Sears and Roebuck: Buying slice of RGV heaven
But that does not mean that traditional advertising is a lost art. Magazines, catalogues, newspapers, radio and billboards still play a vital role in marketing. Allow this writer to go back in time and remind readers that Sears and Roebuck was extremely successful using its yearly catalog to expand sales. While its nationwide stores were closed after hours, its catalogue never closed for business.
DPS hosts Trooper Sanchez obstacle run
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety hosted their second annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Run. The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at La Feria High School Stadium, and had more than a dozen participants. For the military, commissioned and noncommissioned law enforcement officers its a way to come together […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Winds spread Primera fire from garage to house
PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department battled a house fire near Primera Road and Hand Road late Sunday afternoon. Harlingen Fire Chief Rafael Balderas tells ValleyCentral, a detached garage at the home caught fire late this afternoon, but the high winds caused the flames to spread to the home nearby. He said the […]
CBP: Smugglers abandon bundles of marijuana in submerged vehicle
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents seized over 300 pounds of marijuana this weekend. On Saturday, agents from the Brownsville station attempted to stop a Chevrolet Suburban near the Rio Grande in Brownsville but reported that the vehicle drove into the river. Agents reported the driver and passenger were seen […]
The Most Humid City In Texas Might Surprise You
House Method compiled a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.
Cinemark offering $3 tickets for National Cinema Day
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cinemark is offering moviegoers special discounts on movie tickets and concession stands to celebrate National Cinema Day. All movies in all formats including Cinemark XD, IMAX, D-BOX and 3-D will be $3. Movie fans will be able to catch films including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jaws, Elvis and Jurassic World Dominion […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY ONLY: Drive-thru food distribution
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank RGV, the Brownsville Wellness Coalition, and United Way of Southern Cameron County announced a Drive Thru Emergency Food Program. The food bank’s social post said the event begins at 8 a.m. today (Aug. 26) and will go until supplies last. The event is located at the Brownsville Events Center at 1 […]
texasstandard.org
Reduce or re-use? Reclaiming water in the Rio Grande Valley
On an early August day, the City of Edcouch’s irrigation district — which provides the city’s water — called an emergency meeting. The district’s water source, the Falcon Reservoir, is drying up so the city’s water supply is no longer reliable. “It was explained...
Vote for the the high school football Team of the Week
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With week one of high school football in the rearview, ValleyCentral wants to know who you think should be highlighted for Team of the Week. We want viewers to cast a vote on our website for the best team of Week 1 in High School Football.
Murder victim’s body dumped near Donna business
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a woman was found Saturday at about 8 a.m. near an auto parts business located at 1000 block W. Expressway 83. Donna Police Department confirm an employee from R&R Auto Parts found the body of 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon of Pharr. Police tell ValleyCentral they believe the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
losfresnosnews.net
Los Fresnos CISD Earns Texas Education Agency Rating of an “A” and the Post-Secondary Readiness Distinction
-Los Fresnos has earned A-rating since the inception of the A-F Accountability Rating System. -This is the 7th straight year Los Fresnos CISD earns Post-Secondary Readiness Distinction A-rating. The Texas Education Agency announced Los Fresnos CISD has once again earned an “A” accountability rating and the Post-Secondary Readiness Distinction for...
Donna PD: Man arrested following multiple beer runs
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Police Department have arrested a man they say took part in at least half a dozen beer runs. According to a news release, officers responded to a Stripes store around 2:36 a.m. Employees told them Castillo allegedly stolen three cases of beer. Police say they first located Castillo on the […]
Harlingen Police investigating home invasion
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police say they are currently investigating an alleged home invasion. According to the Harlingen PD Facebook post, the incident occurred in the area of the 2800 block of North 7th Street. Police say there are no reported injuries at this time. One suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on […]
kurv.com
Los Fresnos Man Convicted On Numerous Animal Cruelty Charges
A Los Fresnos man who claimed to be operating a rescue shelter for dogs has been found guilty of animal cruelty. A Cameron County jury Friday found Steven Woodington guilty of 19 counts of animal cruelty. The verdict comes almost three years after Woodington was arrested. Cameron County Animal Control...
Comments / 0