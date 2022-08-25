Read full article on original website
Vote for the the high school football Team of the Week
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With week one of high school football in the rearview, ValleyCentral wants to know who you think should be highlighted for Team of the Week. We want viewers to cast a vote on our website for the best team of Week 1 in High School Football.
goutrgv.com
Women's Soccer Set to Host No. 7 TCU on Sunday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (0-3-0, 0-0-0 WAC) is set to host the TCU Horned Frogs, who are ranked No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings, on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
DPS hosts Trooper Sanchez obstacle run
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety hosted their second annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Run. The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at La Feria High School Stadium, and had more than a dozen participants. For the military, commissioned and noncommissioned law enforcement officers its a way to come together […]
McAllen-based sugar-free chamoy company wins 2022 H-E-B Quest for Texas Best contest
San Antonio-based contestant Puro Nitro canned coffee didn’t place in the contest, but it will be available in H-E-B stores soon.
losfresnosnews.net
Los Fresnos CISD Earns Texas Education Agency Rating of an “A” and the Post-Secondary Readiness Distinction
-Los Fresnos has earned A-rating since the inception of the A-F Accountability Rating System. -This is the 7th straight year Los Fresnos CISD earns Post-Secondary Readiness Distinction A-rating. The Texas Education Agency announced Los Fresnos CISD has once again earned an “A” accountability rating and the Post-Secondary Readiness Distinction for...
Child Dies After Being Found Left In A Car in Mission, TX
The Mission, Texas community is mourning the loss of a young child left in a car. According to KENS5 news, the child was found dead inside a vehicle outside of an elementary school. The child has not yet been identified, but what we do know is the child was at least five years of age.
tpr.org
Texas' 'trigger ban' takes effect. Rio Grande Valley abortion advocates remain undeterred.
In the Rio Grande Valley, about a month before Texas implemented the anti-abortion Senate Bill 8, Edinburg’s City Council voted on whether to pass a local ordinance to outlaw abortion in Edinburg. In response, abortion supporters filled the town hall and the initiative failed. “That was an instance that...
tejanonation.net
Newcomer Ruby Anne hosts Tejano benefit concert with more rising stars to support RGV charities on Aug. 27
Tejano newcomer Ruby Anne is hosting a benefit concert with proceeds donated to support many charities in the Rio Grande Valley. The singer from Brownsville, Texas, announced Ruby Anne’s 281 Takeover Tejano Wildfire featuring performances from other rising Tejano stars like herself at 281 Saloon in Brownsville on Saturday, August 27.
The Most Humid City In Texas Might Surprise You
House Method compiled a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.
sbnewspaper.com
Historical society backs Fender petition
The San Benito Historical Society is urging the public to go online and sign the petition supporting San Benito native and country music superstar Freddy Fender’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. That petition can be found on change.org. Someday soon, with businesses in the Boca Chica...
valleybusinessreport.com
McAllen to Host IFEA World Convention
The City of McAllen will host the International Festival & Events Association 65th annual conference from Sept. 19-21. The McAllen Convention Center will be the host site for attendees from not only Texas, but also 29 U.S. states and 10 countries from around the world. This is the first time since 2011 that the convention has been hosted in Texas.
Weslaco announces Lighted Christmas Parade
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce announced preparation for its annual Christmas parade is underway. The chamber’s social post said the parade is set for Dec. 10. This year’s float theme is “Favorite Christmas Songs”. Registration will open on Sept. 16. For more information contact the Weslaco Chamber of Commerce at […]
5-year-old La Joya student found dead in car
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Administrators with the La Joya Independent School District say a 5-year-old student was found dead inside a vehicle parked at Paredes Elementary on Thursday afternoon. At a news conference Friday morning, LJISD police chief Raul Gonzalez said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 4 p.m about an […]
Harlingen Police investigating home invasion
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police say they are currently investigating an alleged home invasion. According to the Harlingen PD Facebook post, the incident occurred in the area of the 2800 block of North 7th Street. Police say there are no reported injuries at this time. One suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on […]
progresstimes.net
La Joya ISD holds press conference following Americo Paredes Elementary incident
La Joya ISD held a press conference Friday morning surrounding the death of a 5-year-old student left inside a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary. The press conference came after the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 4:04 on Thursday, with the caller saying the child was unresponsive.
Winds spread Primera fire from garage to house
PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department battled a house fire near Primera Road and Hand Road late Sunday afternoon. Harlingen Fire Chief Rafael Balderas tells ValleyCentral, a detached garage at the home caught fire late this afternoon, but the high winds caused the flames to spread to the home nearby. He said the […]
Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas
Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
KRGV
Parents call for speed safety measures in Pharr school zone
Some parents are concerned about an intersection near IDEA Owassa. While dropping off her grandchildren at IDEA Owassa, Irma Trevino's car was hit by another driver at the intersection of Fir and Minnesota. They are all okay, but want something done. The stop sign is way back there, there's a...
RGV True Crime: Deaf couple murdered after quinceañera
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Michael Jason Buckelew and Enedelia Benavides, a deaf couple who met in college, were murdered during a trip to Edinburg. Two days after the 20 year anniversary of the murder, the case remains unsolved. ValleyCentral spoke with officers with the Edinburg Police Department, the lead agency in the investigation, to get […]
Victims of fatal Edinburg crash identified
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The victims of a deadly crash in Edinburg were identified on Wednesday. At 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of South I-69C in reference to a major accident, a press release from the City of Edinburg stated. Officers arrived at the scene and saw […]
