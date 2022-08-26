Read full article on original website
Louisville mother turns son's death into life's mission, warning families about the dangers of fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is turning her son's death into her life's mission to warn others, shelling out thousands of dollars of her own money on billboards. One of those billboards sits at Poplar Level Road and the Watterson. It's one of several across the state paid...
Louisville Fire joins Neighbors app linking doorbell cameras to law enforcement nationwide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plenty of people have Ring or other security cameras installed at their home. Now, fire and police departments in Kentucky and Indiana are using that to their advantage. Ring's Neighbors app is something anybody can use, whether they have a Ring camera or not. It's a...
'We feel good' | Afghanistan refugee creates new home in Louisville after fleeing Taliban
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Afghanistan refugees relocated to Louisville following the Taliban takeover in August 2021. Last year, WDRB News met Mohammad, a father of eight, who spent most of his adult life working for the Afghan National Army. When the Taliban blitzed Kabul, Afghanistan, Mohammad's work against...
Louisville Water Company wraps up flooding recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company wrapped up its flooding response in eastern Kentucky after historic flooding. For the past three weeks, a team with Louisville Water helped repair damage to the main water system in Hazard. Their work included installing new sections of water main, repairing pipes and locating valves to restore water to thousands of residents, according to a news release.
Kentucky Blood Center asking for donations to help with 'critical shortage'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is making a call for donations as it reaches a critically low level of blood supply ahead of the holiday weekend. Officials said Monday that while the blood supply always suffers over the summer, it has reached critical levels for many blood types.
Community-wide potluck in Louisville returning to Iroquois Park on Sept. 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is holding a potluck dinner on Sept. 11 for the first time since 2019. The Big Table, an event focused on bringing people from all backgrounds together, is led by Mayor Greg Fischer. It goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second Sunday in September.
1 person dead after southern Indiana small plane crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after a small plane crashed at a southern Indiana airport over the weekend. According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the incident took place just after 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police say 911 dispatchers received reports that a small plane had crashed at the French Lick Airport.
Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
IMAGES | Snapshots from around the Kentucky State Fair 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center for the return of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. These images were taken Saturday, Aug. 20 when WDRB in the Morning's Bryce Jones, Grace Hayba and Monica Harkins explored the fair. The fair runs through Sunday evening. Copyright 2022...
Jeffersonville's Vintage Fire Museum to host annual 9/11 memorial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual event in southern Indiana will honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville, Indiana, will host the 9/11 Memorial event at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. The memorial will have a display on the attacks, honor...
Unexpected delays hit 29 JCPS bus routes Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Twenty-nine Jefferson County Public Schools bus routes were delayed unexpectedly Monday, coming close to matching the 42 planned delays this week. A notice from JCPS obtained by WDRB News early Monday indicated that three buses would run an hour and a half late because of the ongoing driver shortage and unexpected absences.
Sept. 1 is deadline to participate in survey about planned Norton West Louisville Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public has a few more days to give feedback on a new hospital planned for west Louisville. A survey, which has been open since May, is scheduled to close at midnight Sept. 1. Earlier this year, Norton announced the plans for Norton West Louisville Hospital,...
Louisville police double down on consequences of illegal street racing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released a video Monday afternoon doubling down on the consequences of illegal street racing. On most days, Lisa Schmid can sit out on her front porch and watch several cars roll through stop signs and speed down Highland Avenue and Edward Street. But this weekend, she experienced a new level of reckless driving.
Police find cash, guns and drugs in car in Hillview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they found guns, crystal meth and suspected fentanyl in a car in Hillview. Police were initially investigating a disturbance on East Blue Lick Road. Police said they found two men, Nicholas Jacobsen of Shepherdsville and Nicholas Simpson of Louisville, in a parking lot. When...
Gas prices continue to drop, but still up significantly from a year ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices continue to drop, but they're still up significantly from a year ago. The national average is now $3.85 for a gallon of unleaded. In Louisville, gas is averaging $3.55 a gallon. A week ago, it was $3.62. The price for a gallon of gas...
Daughter of civil rights activist Medgar Evers to speak at UofL Aug. 31
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The daughter of civil rights activist Medgar Evers will speak Aug. 31 at the University of Louisville. In a news release Monday, the university said the visit by Reena Evers-Everette is part of a year-long celebration about the significance of Juneteenth. The series begins with a screening of the film "The Evers" and discussion at the Student Activities Center marking the International Day for People of African Descent.
5K race held in Louisville to raise awareness, funding for rare cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the goal of raising $125,000 for cancer research, a 5K run was held in downtown Louisville on Saturday. Race to Cure Sarcoma, a 5K run and mile-walk, was hosted at the Big Four Bridge. Almost 40 teams and over 750 people were registered for the event that honors cancers survivors and remembers patients who died from the rare cancer.
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
Union representing TARC drivers asking for higher pay, better safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) workers are asking for a safer workplace, maintained buses and higher wages. Workers rallied on Saturday in hopes of dialing up pressure as time is running out to strike a new contract deal despite meeting 10 times to negotiate. According to ATU Local 1447 officials, workers and management can't seem to find middle ground.
Mt. Washington organization bringing awareness to fentanyl poisoning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mt. Washington family is turning their pain into a new purpose. Morgan's Mission was created after 23-year-old Morgan Lewis died from fentanyl poisoning in February. "She was just a bright light for anyone," Dylan Lewis, Morgan's brother, said. "If you did something she was always...
