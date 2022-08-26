LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The daughter of civil rights activist Medgar Evers will speak Aug. 31 at the University of Louisville. In a news release Monday, the university said the visit by Reena Evers-Everette is part of a year-long celebration about the significance of Juneteenth. The series begins with a screening of the film "The Evers" and discussion at the Student Activities Center marking the International Day for People of African Descent.

