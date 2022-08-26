ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville Water Company wraps up flooding recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company wrapped up its flooding response in eastern Kentucky after historic flooding. For the past three weeks, a team with Louisville Water helped repair damage to the main water system in Hazard. Their work included installing new sections of water main, repairing pipes and locating valves to restore water to thousands of residents, according to a news release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 person dead after southern Indiana small plane crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after a small plane crashed at a southern Indiana airport over the weekend. According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the incident took place just after 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police say 911 dispatchers received reports that a small plane had crashed at the French Lick Airport.
ORANGE COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

IMAGES | Snapshots from around the Kentucky State Fair 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center for the return of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. These images were taken Saturday, Aug. 20 when WDRB in the Morning's Bryce Jones, Grace Hayba and Monica Harkins explored the fair. The fair runs through Sunday evening. Copyright 2022...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Unexpected delays hit 29 JCPS bus routes Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Twenty-nine Jefferson County Public Schools bus routes were delayed unexpectedly Monday, coming close to matching the 42 planned delays this week. A notice from JCPS obtained by WDRB News early Monday indicated that three buses would run an hour and a half late because of the ongoing driver shortage and unexpected absences.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police double down on consequences of illegal street racing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released a video Monday afternoon doubling down on the consequences of illegal street racing. On most days, Lisa Schmid can sit out on her front porch and watch several cars roll through stop signs and speed down Highland Avenue and Edward Street. But this weekend, she experienced a new level of reckless driving.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police find cash, guns and drugs in car in Hillview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they found guns, crystal meth and suspected fentanyl in a car in Hillview. Police were initially investigating a disturbance on East Blue Lick Road. Police said they found two men, Nicholas Jacobsen of Shepherdsville and Nicholas Simpson of Louisville, in a parking lot. When...
HILLVIEW, KY
wdrb.com

Daughter of civil rights activist Medgar Evers to speak at UofL Aug. 31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The daughter of civil rights activist Medgar Evers will speak Aug. 31 at the University of Louisville. In a news release Monday, the university said the visit by Reena Evers-Everette is part of a year-long celebration about the significance of Juneteenth. The series begins with a screening of the film "The Evers" and discussion at the Student Activities Center marking the International Day for People of African Descent.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

5K race held in Louisville to raise awareness, funding for rare cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the goal of raising $125,000 for cancer research, a 5K run was held in downtown Louisville on Saturday. Race to Cure Sarcoma, a 5K run and mile-walk, was hosted at the Big Four Bridge. Almost 40 teams and over 750 people were registered for the event that honors cancers survivors and remembers patients who died from the rare cancer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Union representing TARC drivers asking for higher pay, better safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) workers are asking for a safer workplace, maintained buses and higher wages. Workers rallied on Saturday in hopes of dialing up pressure as time is running out to strike a new contract deal despite meeting 10 times to negotiate. According to ATU Local 1447 officials, workers and management can't seem to find middle ground.
LOUISVILLE, KY

