KRGV
'Roar by the Shore' showcases military aircraft at South Padre Island
Hundreds of people were at South Padre Island on Sunday to experience the Roar by the Shore Air and Space Expo. "One of our main missions was to bring an air show down here to the Valley that's never been done in this scale," said event coordinator and airshow director Miguel Sandoval.
$3M grant to be distributed for veterans in South Texas
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance will present $3 million in grants to 16 organizations in the Rio Grande Valley and beyond to provide direct aid to veterans. The event will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Courtroom, located at 100 N. Closner. Funds will […]
valleybusinessreport.com
McAllen to Host IFEA World Convention
The City of McAllen will host the International Festival & Events Association 65th annual conference from Sept. 19-21. The McAllen Convention Center will be the host site for attendees from not only Texas, but also 29 U.S. states and 10 countries from around the world. This is the first time since 2011 that the convention has been hosted in Texas.
KRGV
DPS: 5 in custody after failed human smuggling attempt near Mission
Five people are in custody after a suspected human smuggling attempt in Hidalgo County Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The chase started out of Peñitas and ended near Mission. The driver of the blue Ford F-150 allegedly refused to stop, bailed out of the...
South Texas student apprehended for making threats to take firearm to campus
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District student was apprehended this morning after allegedly making threats on social media to bring a firearm to campus. At 2 a.m. a concerned parent notified Grulla High School administration about a social media post stating that a firearm would be brought […]
KRGV
Funeral held for Valley soldier
Funeral services were held Friday in Mission for a Valley soldier who died overseas. Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, died last month in a vehicle-related incident in Eastern Europe, according to Hidalgo County officials. SSG Magallan was provided a military escort to a Mission funeral home Tuesday in addition to...
CBP: Smugglers abandon bundles of marijuana in submerged vehicle
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents seized over 300 pounds of marijuana this weekend. On Saturday, agents from the Brownsville station attempted to stop a Chevrolet Suburban near the Rio Grande in Brownsville but reported that the vehicle drove into the river. Agents reported the driver and passenger were seen […]
DPS hosts Trooper Sanchez obstacle run
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety hosted their second annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Run. The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at La Feria High School Stadium, and had more than a dozen participants. For the military, commissioned and noncommissioned law enforcement officers its a way to come together […]
Winds spread Primera fire from garage to house
PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department battled a house fire near Primera Road and Hand Road late Sunday afternoon. Harlingen Fire Chief Rafael Balderas tells ValleyCentral, a detached garage at the home caught fire late this afternoon, but the high winds caused the flames to spread to the home nearby. He said the […]
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: Judge Cortez sets up task force to tackle poverty in Hidalgo County
EDINBURG, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has set up a “prosperity task force” to fight poverty in the county. Cortez told the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service that the task force is needed because of his county’s demographics. “As you know, we have...
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize $71K Worth of Cocaine at Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at approximately $71,400 hidden within a 2010 Ford. “Our officers remain vigilant to keep these dangerous narcotics from entering our country and their efforts led...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas 5-year-old dies after being found in hot car near elementary
MISSION, TEXAS — Another Texas child who was left in a hot car has died, according to the Texas Heatstroke Task Force,. The 5-year-old was located Thursday in a car parked outside an elementary school in Mission, Texas, which is in Hidalgo County. Texas Heatstroke Task Force further reported...
riograndeguardian.com
UPDATED: Bailey, Hinojosa, Villalobos excited about UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center
MCALLEN, Texas – Cancer patients will receive first rate treatment in the Rio Grande Valley once the UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center is built. This is the view of UT-Rio Grande Valley President Guy Bailey. Asked by veteran broadcast Ron Whitlock what new services Valley families can...
KRGV
Police execute search warrant in Pharr in connection with Donna homicide investigation, police say
Pharr police on Sunday assisted Donna police in executing a search warrant in reference to a homicide, according to Pharr police. The search warrant was executed Sunday afternoon at a home in Pharr near Villegas Avenue and Fir Street. Pharr's deputy police chief says Donna police had a search warrant...
Seafood and sand await in Cameron County's Rio Grande Valley
The title for the southernmost county in Texas belongs to Cameron County, part of the Rio Grande Valley. And heading due south on a road trip pays off, with everything from sand and surf to the best local seafood — and even a taste of outer space. Consult this...
5-year-old student found dead in car outside of South Texas elementary school
Doctor stresses car safety after boy dies in hot car
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Police and school administrators in La Joya continue to investigate the tragedy of a 5-year-old student who died in a hot car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s department received an emergency call about an unresponsive child in a car at the school at around 4 oclock […]
sbnewspaper.com
Historical society backs Fender petition
The San Benito Historical Society is urging the public to go online and sign the petition supporting San Benito native and country music superstar Freddy Fender’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. That petition can be found on change.org. Someday soon, with businesses in the Boca Chica...
Child Dies After Being Found Left In A Car in Mission, TX
The Mission, Texas community is mourning the loss of a young child left in a car. According to KENS5 news, the child was found dead inside a vehicle outside of an elementary school. The child has not yet been identified, but what we do know is the child was at least five years of age.
