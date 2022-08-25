ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

ValleyCentral

$3M grant to be distributed for veterans in South Texas

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance will present $3 million in grants to 16 organizations in the Rio Grande Valley and beyond to provide direct aid to veterans. The event will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Courtroom, located at 100 N. Closner. Funds will […]
EDINBURG, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

McAllen to Host IFEA World Convention

The City of McAllen will host the International Festival & Events Association 65th annual conference from Sept. 19-21. The McAllen Convention Center will be the host site for attendees from not only Texas, but also 29 U.S. states and 10 countries from around the world. This is the first time since 2011 that the convention has been hosted in Texas.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Funeral held for Valley soldier

Funeral services were held Friday in Mission for a Valley soldier who died overseas. Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, died last month in a vehicle-related incident in Eastern Europe, according to Hidalgo County officials. SSG Magallan was provided a military escort to a Mission funeral home Tuesday in addition to...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: Smugglers abandon bundles of marijuana in submerged vehicle

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents seized over 300 pounds of marijuana this weekend. On Saturday, agents from the Brownsville station attempted to stop a Chevrolet Suburban near the Rio Grande in Brownsville but reported that the vehicle drove into the river. Agents reported the driver and passenger were seen […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS hosts Trooper Sanchez obstacle run

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety hosted their second annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Run. The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at La Feria High School Stadium, and had more than a dozen participants. For the military, commissioned and noncommissioned law enforcement officers its a way to come together […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Winds spread Primera fire from garage to house

PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department battled a house fire near Primera Road and Hand Road late Sunday afternoon. Harlingen Fire Chief Rafael Balderas tells ValleyCentral, a detached garage at the home caught fire late this afternoon, but the high winds caused the flames to spread to the home nearby. He said the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas 5-year-old dies after being found in hot car near elementary

MISSION, TEXAS — Another Texas child who was left in a hot car has died, according to the Texas Heatstroke Task Force,. The 5-year-old was located Thursday in a car parked outside an elementary school in Mission, Texas, which is in Hidalgo County. Texas Heatstroke Task Force further reported...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Doctor stresses car safety after boy dies in hot car

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Police and school administrators in La Joya continue to investigate the tragedy of a 5-year-old student who died in a hot car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s department received an emergency call about an unresponsive child in a car at the school at around 4 oclock […]
LA JOYA, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Historical society backs Fender petition

The San Benito Historical Society is urging the public to go online and sign the petition supporting San Benito native and country music superstar Freddy Fender’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. That petition can be found on change.org. Someday soon, with businesses in the Boca Chica...
SAN BENITO, TX
US105

Child Dies After Being Found Left In A Car in Mission, TX

The Mission, Texas community is mourning the loss of a young child left in a car. According to KENS5 news, the child was found dead inside a vehicle outside of an elementary school. The child has not yet been identified, but what we do know is the child was at least five years of age.
MISSION, TX

