967thevine.com
Owego Police seek help locating driver in alleged hit and run of minor
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities are searching for a driver involved in an alleged hit and run in Tioga County. Owego Police Officers responded to the area of Talcott Street and Cove Street for a report of a minor struck by a vehicle. It happened around 7 p.m. last night. The driver allegedly had a physical altercation with the injured juvenile before fleeing. The vehicle is described as a black SUV with a pink sticker in the rear window. The driver is described as a male with bald or short hair, average height, and weight. Those are the only details the victim could provide. The victim was treated by Owego EMS for minor injuries and released to a parent. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Owego Police Department at (607)-687-1010.
TCAT will limit service on Labor Day
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – TCAT will reduce service for Labor Day. The company telling riders to go by their Sunday schedule when planning trips for Monday’s holiday. TCAT’s administrative offices and customer service call center will be closed as well. Regular operations will resume on Tuesday. Click here to review TCAT’s bus schedule.
Village of Dryden plans to spend $500K on sewer repairs
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Village of Dryden plans to spend a large sum on its sewer system. Village officials recently committed to fixing the sewer next spring. It’s currently dealing with inflow and infiltration problems. Repairs will cost about $500,000. A grant is being sought to help...
Tioga Downs to install solar panels
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) — Solar panels are coming to Tioga Downs. Officials in Nichols recently completed a site plan review of the project. Town Councilmember Brenda Fay-Pelotte says it’s a great example of clean energy. Tioga Downs President Charles Otto tells WHCU the project will cost around $2.4...
