Read full article on original website
Related
Charges likely after fatal motorcycle wreck in Huntsville
A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Wednesday night in Huntsville.
WAFF
One killed in motorcycle-car wreck in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman has died as a result of a fatal motorcycle-car crash at the intersection of Bailey Cove Road and Willowbrook Drive on Wednesday night. Don Webster with HEMSI says that the call came in on the crash at 7:36 p.m. and the woman, who was riding the motorcycle, died on the scene.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify woman killed in Wednesday night motorcycle wreck
Huntsville Police say charges are likely pending the outcome of an investigation into a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. The wreck involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Kathrynn Lively, 21, has been identified as the motorcyclist killed in the wreck. Police said it was reported about 7:36 p.m. Wednesday at the...
WAFF
One person in critical condition after being hit by police car in Hazel Green
Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru celebrates end of school supply drive. On Wednesday, Rose of Sharon and Landers McLarty Subaru celebrated the end of that school supply drive. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Trinity man was arrested on Aug. 30, after he allegedly assaulted three police officers during a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in fatal Limestone County wreck
A Huntsville man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Limestone County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 43-year-old Michael Gene Preston was traveling along U.S. 72 when his vehicle left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. Preston was thrown from the vehicle...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Officer involved in 'accident involving a pedestrian'
One person is recovering in Huntsville Hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Madison County Tuesday night. The Huntsville Police Department said an officer "was involved in a traffic accident involving a pedestrian on their way into work Tuesday night." Police said the officer was on the way...
Cyclist hit by off-duty Huntsville Police Officer in Hazel Green
A pedestrian riding a bicycle in Hazel Green was struck by an off-duty Huntsville Police Officer, according to authorities.
Vehicle driven by Huntsville police officer hits pedestrian
A person is recovering after being struck by a vehicle driven by a Huntsville police officer. A Huntsville police spokesperson confirmed that an officer was involved in a traffic accident involving a pedestrian “on their way into work” Tuesday night. The officer and victim were not identified, and...
WAFF
Suspect admits to murder while testifying at co-defendants trial
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the suspects charged with the 2018 murder of a good Samaritan took full responsibility for the killing while testifying at his co-defendant’s trial on Wednesday. Domanek Jackson and X’Zavier Scott were charged with Capital Murder after police say they stabbed Tiffany Kelley in...
Teen arrested, second suspect sought in deadly north Alabama shooting
A teenage suspect was arrested Monday morning on capital murder charges and another suspect is at large in the death of a male found shot to death Friday by a dumpster in Decatur, police said. The name of the 17-year-old suspect who was apprehended will not be released because he...
WAFF
Trial date set for suspect in Owen’s Cross Roads double murder from 2018
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday Judge Donna Pate listed a trial date for Yoni Aguilar who is being charged with the killing of 13-year-old Maria Lopez and her grandmother, Oralia Mendoza in 2018. Aguilar, along with Israel Gonzalez Palomino, is suspected of decapitating Lopez and killing Mendoza on June...
WAFF
DeKalb Co. man arrested for receiving 10lbs. of meth in package
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday ALEA Region F Narcotics Agents, ADETF Region F Narcotics Agents, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Huntsville (STAC) HIDA and United States Postal Inspectors arrested and charged Rayford Russell Jr, 73 with Possession of Marijuana 1st and Trafficking in any illegal drug. According to the...
WAFF
One person killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident that closed the northbound side of I-65 in Cullman County Wednesday, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. The Cullman County Coroner confirmed one person was killed in the accident. Deputies said the accident happened around...
wvtm13.com
Cullman police investigating the death of a 4-week-old baby
CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman police are investigating an infant's death Monday. The Cullman County coroner said the 4-week-old boy was reported to be unresponsive at the Economy Inn where the family lives. Police said the parents called saying their baby had died. Police arrived at the motel at 1834...
WAAY-TV
1 dead in Cullman County wreck
The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Cullman County were blocked for several hours Wednesday due to a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one death from the crash. The wreck occurred about 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near the 291 mile marker.
Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck affecting traffic on County Line Road in Madison
Madison Police ask motorists to avoid the area of County Line Road and Freedom Way until at least 2 p.m. Thursday due to a crash. The intersection is just south of U.S. 72 in Madison. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
35 grams of fentanyl off the streets after drug bust in Huntsville hotel
The arrest was made after a tip to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties
UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats. The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
Alabama woman fatally struck by car in Walmart parking lot was ‘loved by so many’
A woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday in a Decatur parking lot, in what police say was a deliberate act, is being remembered as “a caring and loving friend to all who knew her.”. A graveside service will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. at...
Comments / 1