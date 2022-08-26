ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WAFF

One killed in motorcycle-car wreck in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman has died as a result of a fatal motorcycle-car crash at the intersection of Bailey Cove Road and Willowbrook Drive on Wednesday night. Don Webster with HEMSI says that the call came in on the crash at 7:36 p.m. and the woman, who was riding the motorcycle, died on the scene.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Huntsville
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in fatal Limestone County wreck

A Huntsville man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Limestone County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 43-year-old Michael Gene Preston was traveling along U.S. 72 when his vehicle left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. Preston was thrown from the vehicle...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Vehicle driven by Huntsville police officer hits pedestrian

A person is recovering after being struck by a vehicle driven by a Huntsville police officer. A Huntsville police spokesperson confirmed that an officer was involved in a traffic accident involving a pedestrian “on their way into work” Tuesday night. The officer and victim were not identified, and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Suspect admits to murder while testifying at co-defendants trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the suspects charged with the 2018 murder of a good Samaritan took full responsibility for the killing while testifying at his co-defendant’s trial on Wednesday. Domanek Jackson and X’Zavier Scott were charged with Capital Murder after police say they stabbed Tiffany Kelley in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

DeKalb Co. man arrested for receiving 10lbs. of meth in package

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday ALEA Region F Narcotics Agents, ADETF Region F Narcotics Agents, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit, Huntsville (STAC) HIDA and United States Postal Inspectors arrested and charged Rayford Russell Jr, 73 with Possession of Marijuana 1st and Trafficking in any illegal drug. According to the...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One person killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident that closed the northbound side of I-65 in Cullman County Wednesday, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. The Cullman County Coroner confirmed one person was killed in the accident. Deputies said the accident happened around...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Cullman police investigating the death of a 4-week-old baby

CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman police are investigating an infant's death Monday. The Cullman County coroner said the 4-week-old boy was reported to be unresponsive at the Economy Inn where the family lives. Police said the parents called saying their baby had died. Police arrived at the motel at 1834...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Cullman County wreck

The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Cullman County were blocked for several hours Wednesday due to a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one death from the crash. The wreck occurred about 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near the 291 mile marker.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties

UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats.  The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
CULLMAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy