Civitan Club Raffling Off Klipsch Wireless Earbuds
The Hope Civitan Club will give away a set of Klipsch T5 wireless earbuds, which retail for $349, in a drawing at the club’s October 25 meeting. Raffle tickets for the drawing are currently being sold by club members, with tickets $1 each or 6 for $5. Proceeds of the raffle will be used for local projects of the Civitan Club, which has a special focus on helping individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities.
Schedule of fair events
PRESCOTT – The following is a tentative schedule of events for the 2022 Nevada County Fair, scheduled for Sept. 10-18 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. **THIS IS A TENTATIVE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS – Schedule of Events are subject to change. Please watch our Facebook page @ Nevada County Fair Association, this webpage, and other publications for updates or changes.
PPD hosts pastor appreciation lunch
PRESCOTT – Aug. 29 was proclaimed Pastor Appreciation Day in Prescott by Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver Monday at the Prescott Police Department’s First Annual Pastor Appreciation Luncheon. Prescott Police Chief Ann Jordan said the lunch was to show the pastors they’re appreciated and thought of. Plans, she said,...
The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors. Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
Texarkana hair salon offers free haircuts to homeless
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana hair salon packed up all their supplies Sunday, and headed downtown to provide free services to the homeless community. Style Studios partnered with several churches and non-profits to make the event possible. Over the last eight years, the hair salon has participated in "Haircuts for...
Waunzelle P. Petre
Visitation is scheduled 9:00-10:30am Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home in Hope, AR. Graveside service to follow at White Oak Grove Cemetery in DeAnn with Rev. Curtis Bobo officiating, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home. Full obit to follow. We also invite you to express your public...
Lions Club Welcomes New Members
The Hope Lions Club inducted 4 new members on Monday. They included Doug Ozment, Margaret Maclaughlin, Christy Burns, and Melanie Griffith.
Bonner UAHT academic all star
HOPE – Allison Bonner of Prescott, has been selected as the 2022 Academic All-Star at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. In her time at UAHT, Bonner has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship, serves as a Senator-At-Large in the Student Government Association, and is a Campus Crusade for Christ member.
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
UACCH offers forklift course
HOPE – A forklift certification training class will be held at the University of Arkansas Hope campus on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Technical & Industrial Building, room 160. The class is $80 per person and is limited to a maximum of 15 participants available on a first-come, first-served basis. The course is instructed by Iry T. Rice, owner of Rice Safety Consultants. The class is compliant with OSHA specifications and provides a three-year certification.
Texarkana businessman to challenge incumbent mayor in upcoming election
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Ark.’s incumbent mayor, Allen Brown, will have an opponent in the upcoming November election. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. The 51-year-old is the owner of Dapper Restaurant. This is Jefferson’s first time seeking public office.
Arkansas mayor convicted for theft, abuse and resigns
A mayor in Arkansas resigned after pleading guilty to charges of theft and abuse of office.
Teen arrested for alleged burglary of Texarkana home
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A teenager is facing charges after reportedly breaking into a home on Boyd Road. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says officers responded to an alarm call at a home in the 4300 block of Boyd Road around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officers got there and saw that the back door had been shattered. While investigating the house, one of the responding officers spotted the shadow of a person walking through a property next door.
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas
If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night in Texarkana, Texas. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
Best places to eat in El Dorado
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Alexis Alexander, a local El Dorado foodie, talks about the best places to eat and drink in El Dorado. For more information on places to dine, click here.
Couple accused of passing fraudulent checks in Sevier County, Ark.
DE QUEEN, Ark. – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office wants local businesses to be on the lookout for a couple allegedly passing fraudulent checks in the county. According to the sheriff’s office, Amber Reed, also known as Amber Harris, and an unidentified man have cashed numerous fake checks totaling thousands of dollars in the Lockesburg, Ark., area and face criminal charges.
Named The Small Town With The Best Cultural Scene In Arkansas, Take A Closer Look At El Dorado
Perhaps you’ve read that Eureka Springs is the best small town in Arkansas. But have you heard that El Dorado was voted the small town with the best cultural scene? Not only is El Dorado charming and one of the most beautiful towns, but it’s also brimming with art, music, and culture. Let’s take a closer look at the artsy scene of this delightful town.
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
Ouachita River Correctional Unit inmate dead in apparent suicide
MALVERN, Ark. — An inmate at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit was found dead in an apparent suicide on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Staff found 42-year-old Jason Bramlett hanging in a locked single-man cell that morning. They transferred him to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
