Bean Creek Valley History Center Participates In Ohio Open Doors
Fayette, Ohio – Bean Creek Valley History Center will take part in Ohio Open Doors on September 16th. Discover Fulton County Ohio’s amazing Heritage Sept 16th from noon to 7pm as historic buildings open their doors for tours during the statewide Ohio History Connection event Ohio Open Doors.
Melissa “Lisa” Sturgill (1966-2022)
Melissa R. “Lisa” Sturgill, age 56, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:00 A.M. on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness. Ms. Sturgill was a 1984 graduate of Edgerton High School and had been employed at Plas-tec...
Roy Russell (1939-2022)
Roy E. Russell, 83 years of Montpelier, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Community Health Partners Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio. Roy was born April 14, 1939, in Goosecreek, Kentucky, the son of the late Edward Blackburn and Myrtle Irene (Phillips) Russell. He married Freeda A. Rachel on July...
DeLane Smith (1940-2022)
DeLane Page Smith, age 82, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at The Laurels of Defiance. DeLane was a US Army veteran who served as medic at Fort Devins, Massachusetts. He was self-employed as a farmer for over 30 years and with his heavy equipment construction company D.W. Smith & Sons from the 70’s thru early 90’s.
Kevin McDougall Leads Bryan Eagles Fundraising For Ability Center Assistance Dog Program
One of The Ability Center's programs in Northwest Ohio is getting Assistance Dogs into schools and homes, and for Kevin McDougall it has been his niche. McDougall is an active member of the Bryan Eagles and has been the liaison for about 20 years for them in connection w...
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Levi Barnum (Stryker)
The male Athlete of the Week is Stryker football player Levi Barnum. The Stryker running back set a school record for rushing yards in a game with 347 on 18 carries and three touchdowns in Stryker's season opening 46-0 win over North Adams (MI).
Velma Horst (1934-2022)
Velma Mae Horst, age 88, passed away at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon, August 25, 2022. Velma was born January 25, 1934 in Archbold, the daughter of Eldon and Lydia (Stuckey) Rupp. Velma graduated in 1952 from Archbold High School. During her lifetime, Velma enjoyed volunteering with Mennonite Disaster...
Ohio EPA Requests Comments About Proposed AquaBounty Permits
Ohio EPA will host a public meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, regarding applications for a wastewater discharge permit and a permit to construct a wastewater treatment plant for the AquaBounty aquaculture facility in Pioneer. The meeting will be held in the North Central Local High School varsity gymnasium, 400...
Wauseon @ Bryan Volleyball
BRYAN – The Indians piled up 25 aces as they opened the NWOAL portion of their schedule with a win at Bryan. Hayley Meyer led Wauseon with eight aces on 25/27 serving to go along with a 23/27 hitting night and 12 kills. Wauseon d. Bryan 25-11, 25-15, 21-25,...
September 6th NAMI Four County Meeting To Focus On Suicide
Suicide and what to do during a mental health crisis will be the topic discussed at the Tuesday, September 6th NAMI Four County meeting. The meeting is open to the public and starts at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.
Wauseon @ Archbold Girls Soccer
ARCHBOLD – Archbold scored two goals less than a minute apart in the second half to knock off their rivals from Wauseon 2-0. Leah McQuade struck first with 19:20 left in the match followed by an unassisted goal from Jenna Mahnke at the 18:07 mark. Wauseon (2-2, 0-2 NWOAL)...
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 3 Preview
HEADED TO PAYDIRT … Evergreen receiver Riley Dunbar outruns the Montpelier defense on a 56-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter last week. This week, the Vikings take their perfect record on the road to face fellow unbeaten Ottawa Hills. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
Sarah’s Friends Receives Grant From Bryan Area Foundation
Founded in 1991, Sarah’s Friends, is a non-profit in Williams County providing non-judgmental support for those harmed by crime. Operating with the mission to empower victims of domestic violence and abuse to heal emotionally, physically, and spiritually, Sarah’s Friends delivers a continuum of care in a manner that promotes individual and family safety, autonomy, and dignity.
180th Fighter Wing To Test Response Capability
(Swanton, Ohio) – Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Wed., Aug. 31, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Those living in and around the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI).
Montpelier Area Foundation Makes Donation To Old Tyme Gathering Committee
GRANT AWARDED …Christmas is in the air! Barb Watson (left) representing the Montpelier Area Foundation, presents a $3,500 check to Michelle Kannel (right) from the Olde Tyme Holiday Gathering parade committee. This money will be used for new Christmas decorations, in memory of Mike Kannel, who was a charter member of the parade committee.
High School Sports Roundup For Monday, August 29th, 2022
FAYETTE – The Blackbirds upped their record to 4-0 with a straight set win at Fayette. Leah...
Fayette @ North Central Volleyball
PIONEER – North Central captured their first win of the season led by Isabelle Burnett with 8 kills, 21 assists and Macie Gendron added 12 kills, 12 assists, and six digs. Rebecca Stevenson topped Fayette with 14 digs and Kelsie Storrs went 46/50 setting with five assists. North Central...
