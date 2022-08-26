Read full article on original website
A New Photographer’s Guide to the Camera Viewfinder
If you just got a brand new camera, then you’re probably looking at its viewfinder and wondering exactly what you’re seeing. Just know that even advanced users sometimes look at it and see a ton of information. But you don’t need to be intimidated. Here’s what you need to know in under 600 words. Hopefully, by the end of this, you’ll have a bit more clarity on the subject.
Is There Space for an Underwater Micro Four Thirds Camera?
Something I’ve debated for years in my head has to do with Micro Four Thirds. Of course, there’s been a shift in how things operate with the creation of OM Digital solutions. And hopefully, I think that OM System can do something about this. Considering that they’re targeted so heavily at the outdoors, I’ve always wondered why a Micro Four Thirds underwater camera exists. I mean, if anyone could do it, I’m sure it would be OM System.
Create Beautiful Lens Flare (An Under 600 Word Tip)
There’s a weird problem with moderns lenses. Photographers want cinematic looking photos, but they only get clinical looking lenses. On the cinema side, manufacturers provide lenses with flare and tons of character. Let’s admit it, modern camera lenses just make you have to work more in post-production to get the look that you want. What’s more, they all look the exact same. If you’re looking for beautiful lens flare though, there are a few ways of doing it with modern lenses. And we’re talking about how to do that right here.
How a Flash Fixes Your Old Camera’s Bad Performance
When this was typed into our site’s search engine, I immediately became excited. Yes, a flash can fix almost any sort of bad performance with a camera. Lots of new photographers are leery of flash, so they only use constant light and neons. But you can add much more to a scene using a flash. It’s easy to do, and there’s no need for excessive post-production either. Let’s dive into this.
Bought Your First Camera? The Best Tips in a 3 Minute Read
If you’re buying your first camera, then congratulations! It’s time to look at some of the essential things you need. And we’ll do that as quickly as possible in this short blog post for you. Take a look!. Subscribers get some sweet perks and are automatically entered...
These Tamron Lenses for Bird Photography Have a Nice Rebate
Birding season is about to come to a fascinating turn! And to make the most of it, you should grab a Tamron lens like the 150-500mm or the 70-300mm that we’ve reviewed. Take a look for yourself! If you’re searching for weather-resistant, affordable lenses with nice image quality, then you’re in luck. They’ve got lots of fantastic options for Sony photographers that use full-frame and APS-C cameras. Looking for a constant aperture zoom? They’ve got one. Or maybe you’re on the search for a good, small prime lens. Well, if that’s the case, take a look at what we’ve got below.
Wissem Nasraoui Feels That Any Camera Can Make Great Images
“Sometimes we don’t realise that we have treasures in our hands,” says Doha-based photographer Wissem Nasraoui about how we lust after newer camera gear, ignoring what we currently have. Using a Micro Four Thirds camera that’s over a decade old, he’s consistently learning new techniques while pushing the limitations of his Olympus Pen EP-1.
Your Phone’s Camera Can’t: Photographing Sports Like Professional Photographers
If there is something that your smartphone definitely can’t photograph well, it’s sports. Sports photography is the passion of so many people. Reviews Editor Hillary Grigonis regularly documents her kids playing sports. And we know that lots of you want to share those incredible snippets of action on social media. So if you want to seriously get into photographing sports, just know that your phone just isn’t going to cut it.
Our Wishlist for the New OM System OM5
The OM System OM1 broke away from the Olympus name to deliver a list of innovative features in a small package. That list, which includes quad pixel autofocus, IP53 rated weather-sealing, and 50 fps speed, may be exactly what the Micro Four Thirds system needs to remain relevant in an industry now teaming with full frame bodies. But if the OM1 is the company’s flagship, what’s next for the former-Olympus mid-range bodies?
The New Photographer’s Intro Guide to Autofocus
The autofocus on a camera can be a very intricate thing. Specifically, it’s become even more complicated and capable in the past few years. So if you just bought a brand new camera, then you’re in luck. We’re talking you through some of the most important aspects of your new camera’s autofocus. Even better, we’re going to keep this guide to autofocus brief. Let’s dive in.
Godox Lux Junior Review. One of the Best Flashes We’ve Used
Years ago, Fujifilm made a small flash for photographers that folks didn’t purchase because it was too weak. There was demand for one when doing street photography, but for years the modern camera industry didn’t have anything to offer. Then Godox launched the Lux Junior: a small flash designed for street photography and a bunch of other uses. The Godox Lux Junior has a retro design and a fairly simple interface to use. And best of all, it’s powerful enough.
Our Olympus EM1 Mk III Review Got an Important Update
Back in 2020, we reviewed the Olympus EM1 Mk III and awarded it four out of five stars. Since then, it’s received a few firmware updates, so we’ve updated the review of the camera. It has since been succeeded by the OM System OM1, which we really love. While it’s it’s not great at everything, there are a few things about the EM1 Mk III that still make it a great camera. The trend these days is that so many cameras can be great at everything. But if you’re an owner of the EM1 Mk III, we think you’ll like some of the updates.
For the First Time, a Chinese Lens Is Outdoing Many Others
DXOMark has some questionable ways of testing, but they’re a pretty accurate and good resource for data about lenses and cameras. Every now and again, I’ll check out their lens and camera sensor tests. To my surprise, this is the first time an insanely affordable Chinese-made lens is outdoing lots of others on the list. As our Columnist Alex Ngningha said, Chinese products are sometimes better than Japanese ones. In this situation, he is hitting the nail on the head.
The Best Lenses for the Fujifilm X Pro 3 (Primes You’ll Love)
The Fujifilm X Pro 3 is one of kind. It’s got both an optical and electronic viewfinder that gives photographers lots of versatility. Beyond that, it’s also made of titanium and comes in a special coating if you want it. It’s surely a camera that’s worth its weight in gold. And so, we’re rounding up some of the best lenses for the Fujifilm X Pro 3 that you can get your hands on. Take a look with us!
Laowa 90mm F2.8 2x Ultra Macro Review: This Is Beautiful
While many 1:2 lenses are labeled macro, photography purists consider only lenses with life-size reproduction capability worthy of the macro title. The Laowa 90mm f2.8 2x Ultra Macro is one of the few lenses to double that, getting in twice as close as the standard macro lens. That’s enough to capture details you can’t see with the naked eye, like pollen clinging to a bug’s feet.
The New Leica D-Lux 7 “A BATHING APE X STASH” Is Really Gorgeous
Quite literally, the staff brings up Leica cameras every week in our chat. We’re in awe of their lenses and their cameras. And at the age of 35, when I want more nice things that last, the new Leica D-Lux 7 “A BATHING APE X STASH” edition beckons me. Perhaps it’s the fact that it reminds me a ton of the graffiti I grew up with around NY, as I didn’t see Street Art until I was a grown man! And while I’m not usually a fan of camo-print, we have to admit it’s pretty gorgeous on this camera.
Why Are the Colors in My Photo Weird? A Beginner’s Guide
There are times when you look at a photo and wonder why the colors are weird. And if you’re a beginner, then you’ may be taking the photo again and again to fix the problem. This is typical of human nature: trying the same thing over and over again while hoping for different results. But the weird colors in your photos can be fixed fairly easily. And we’re going to tell you how.
The Tiffen Pro Mist Black Filters Can Adorn Your Leica Lenses Now
One of the coolest things about the Tiffen Pro Mist Black filters is that they soften the images of today’s otherwise sterile lenses. But if you combine them with Fujifilm or Leica lenses, you’re in for a treat. Recently, Tiffen announced that the Pro Mist Black filters are coming in 39mm filter thread options now. And if you combine that with some of Fujifilm’s smallest prime lenses, you’re going to have a whole lot of fun.
Understanding Bokeh for New Photographers in Under 600 Words
If you’re brand new to photography, then we’ve got yet another guide for you. This time it’s all about bokeh. Bokeh is something that you’ll hear photographers talk about very often. And most beginners get really obsessed with it. Take it from a guy that’s been taking photos for over 15 years; even after this long, you’ll be obsessed with it in some ways. So in this short post, we’re going to try to explain how bokeh works to you and everything you need to know.
What Is Better for Epic Photos? ND Filters for Portraits vs. HSS vs. ES
Bright lenses are as much about bokeh as they are about shooting in low light — but what about bokeh and bright light? Not every portrait shoot is going to happen under ideal, fairy-tale conditions at golden hour. And even then, sometimes golden hour is still too bright to shoot at f1.2 with a flash. But, there are a number of tools at a photographer’s disposal to mix both bright ambient light and a wide-open aperture. When it comes to mixing bokeh with ambient light, there are three main choices: ND filters for portraits, high-speed sync flash, or an electronic shutter.
