WEEKEND FORECAST: Here's a look at what to expect around the state this weekend

Photo Credit: SStajic. File photo. (iStock)

A couple of mild days are in store for many Coloradans this weekend, with drier air limiting thunderstorm development across parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Still, storms capable of producing 35 MPH wind gusts and half of an inch of rain in 30 minutes are expected to develop over the I-70 corridor on Friday afternoon.

"A limited flash flood threat continues for Calwood, Williams Fork, and East Trouble burn areas. These storms are likely to have heavy rainfall in a short period and will begin in the mountains and valleys. These storms will push eastward into the urban corridor by early evening and decrease in intensity, becoming more isolated," NWS said.

Both rain and sunshine can be expected along the Front Range on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will approach 90 degrees in Colorado Springs and Denver during the day, and scattered showers are expected in the afternoon.

Afternoon showers will increase the risk of flooding in Colorado's burn scar areas.

"A limited flash flood threat is possible this Saturday for Cameron Peak and East Troublesome burn scars, then all burn areas Sunday afternoon," the service said.

On the Western Slope, mostly sunny conditions have been forecasted with temperatures expected to reach the 90s. There is also a possibility for scattered storms, especially during afternoons and evenings, according to the service.