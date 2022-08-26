ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fortune

Billionaire Sculptor founder accuses ex-protégé CEO of leveraging power ‘to extract ever-escalating pay’ for ‘less than mediocre performance’

Billionaire investor Daniel Och is accusing his ex-protégé and Sculptor CEO James Levin of manipulating the board to take home "ever-escalating pay." The billionaire founder of Sculptor Capital Management has accused the hedge fund’s current CEO of manipulating the board to rake in $145.8 million in compensation last year—making him higher paid than Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon.
TechCrunch

Burn, baby, burn. Real estate-focused fintech startups feel the heat

As we all know, the housing market goes through cycles. Low interest rates mean more purchases and refinances. Higher interest rates mean far fewer purchases and refinances — and lots of business for fintechs operating in the real estate industry. In 2020, historically low interest rates led to a...
The Associated Press

TopBrand Global 500 Revealed: Tech Dominates Brand Rankings, 19 French Companies Selected

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- From August 7 to 9, the 16 th annual China Brand Festival took place in Changsha, a city which has surged in popularity over the past few years as a hotspot for Chinese vloggers. Organized by TopBrand Union and the China Convention Exhibition and Event Society, the festival welcomed over 2200 government officials, entrepreneurs, experts and scholars at opening ceremony, while the total number of guests exceeded 6000. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005450/en/ Prof. Wang Yong revealed the TopBrand Global 500 at the opening ceremony of the China Brand Festival. (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk

Blockchain Gaming Platform Xterio Raises $40M Led by Partner FunPlus

Blockchain gaming platform Xterio raised $40 million in a funding round led by game developer and Xterio partner FunPlus, FTX Ventures and blockchain gaming platform XPLA. The funding will go toward game development and building out the platform. Xterio combines a play-to-earn gaming platform and a GameFi-as-a-service solution for developers...
TechCrunch

YC-backed Zywa, a neobank for Gen Z, raises $3M to expand across MENA

Goodwater Capital, Dubai Future District Fund, Rebel Fund, Trampoline Venture Partners, Zemu VC, a number of prominent European family offices and strategic angel investors participated in the latest round. Zywa was founded by Alok Kumar (CEO) and Nuha Hashem (CTO) in 2021, inspired by their lived experiences in the gulf...
TechCrunch

Astro emerges from stealth to connect Latin American developers with US tech companies

It’s well-established that there’s a severe shortage of experienced software developers. In a February poll by Infragistics, more than half (53%) of software developers and IT professionals said that the biggest challenge this year will be recruiting developers with the right skills. If the worst-case scenario comes to pass, the talent gap could become more severe in the coming years, with the U.S. Labor Department estimating that the global shortage of software engineers could reach 85.2 million by 2030.
The Associated Press

Accenture Invests in Hyperspectral Satellite Company Pixxel to Monitor Earth’s Health

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Pixxel, a leader in cutting-edge earth imaging technology. Based in Bangalore with a presence in Los Angeles, Pixxel is building the world’s highest resolution hyperspectral imaging satellite constellation in order to offer industry AI-powered insights that discover, solve, and predict climate issues at a fraction of the cost of traditional satellites. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005694/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Pixxel, a leader in cutting-edge earth imaging technology. (Graphic: Business Wire) Pixxel’s satellites can capture images at hundreds of wavelengths in the electromagnetic spectrum and reveal key data about the health of our planet that is invisible to other satellites. The company’s planned constellation of hyperspectral satellites will reshape how businesses across agriculture, defense, mining, environmental, and other critical industries make decisions on a global level to reduce their environmental impact. The data from Pixxel’s satellites provides 8x more information and 50x better resolution than existing in-market options.
The Associated Press

Intelinair Named 2022 “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year”

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Intelinair, the maker of AGMRI®, today announced AgTech Breakthrough selected AGMRI Enterprise as “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year” in the 2022 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. AgTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005121/en/ Intelinair named 2022 AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year by AgTech Breakthrough Award. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Accenture Named a Leader in SAP Implementation Services by IDC MarketScape

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is named a Leader by global research firm IDC in the recently published IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SAP Implementation Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48395822, June 2022). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005249/en/ Accenture is named a Leader by global research firm IDC in the recently published IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SAP Implementation Services 2022 Vendor Assessment.(Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

T-Mobile Expands Accelerator Program Building 5G AR Experiences for Smart Glasses

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that three new companies have joined its Accelerator program. Aiming to transform industries like gaming, retail and shopping, the new participants will work alongside other developers and entrepreneurs to build immersive experiences for Augmented Reality (AR) smart glasses using T-Mobile 5G—America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network—and Snapdragon Spaces™ XR developer platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005235/en/ Foundry Six (Los Angeles, CA): With Foundry Six’s AREALM, you can turn your next hike with friends into an epic adventure! (Graphic: Business Wire)
