Read full article on original website
Related
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max has slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Apple opens applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp with female, Black, and Hispanic/Latinx founders
Apple on Monday opened applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp. This online event connects developers with founders as well as other developers of app-driven organizations who are part of underrepresented groups, such as female, Black, and people of Latin descent. As described by the company on its website, Apple Entrepreneur...
Billionaire Sculptor founder accuses ex-protégé CEO of leveraging power ‘to extract ever-escalating pay’ for ‘less than mediocre performance’
Billionaire investor Daniel Och is accusing his ex-protégé and Sculptor CEO James Levin of manipulating the board to take home "ever-escalating pay." The billionaire founder of Sculptor Capital Management has accused the hedge fund’s current CEO of manipulating the board to rake in $145.8 million in compensation last year—making him higher paid than Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon.
TechCrunch
Burn, baby, burn. Real estate-focused fintech startups feel the heat
As we all know, the housing market goes through cycles. Low interest rates mean more purchases and refinances. Higher interest rates mean far fewer purchases and refinances — and lots of business for fintechs operating in the real estate industry. In 2020, historically low interest rates led to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fast Company
‘Fast tech’ is unsustainable: The circular economy is the smart answer for growth
With the pace of innovation ever increasing, technology can feel antiquated, fast. Consumers, as well as businesses, have become accustomed to upgrading devices regularly and discarding “outdated” tech. But what happens to last year’s laptops, mobile phones and tech accessories?. According to the United Nations, the world...
TopBrand Global 500 Revealed: Tech Dominates Brand Rankings, 19 French Companies Selected
BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- From August 7 to 9, the 16 th annual China Brand Festival took place in Changsha, a city which has surged in popularity over the past few years as a hotspot for Chinese vloggers. Organized by TopBrand Union and the China Convention Exhibition and Event Society, the festival welcomed over 2200 government officials, entrepreneurs, experts and scholars at opening ceremony, while the total number of guests exceeded 6000. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005450/en/ Prof. Wang Yong revealed the TopBrand Global 500 at the opening ceremony of the China Brand Festival. (Photo: Business Wire)
geekwire.com
As tech giants increase stock compensation to retain talent, can startups take advantage?
Large tech companies including Zillow Group and Amazon are turning up the dial on stock compensation in a bid to reduce churn. There are a bevy of factors incentivizing employers to increase the amount of stock they are providing tech workers, including the ongoing war for talent, the Great Resignation, and a shaky stock market.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Gaming Platform Xterio Raises $40M Led by Partner FunPlus
Blockchain gaming platform Xterio raised $40 million in a funding round led by game developer and Xterio partner FunPlus, FTX Ventures and blockchain gaming platform XPLA. The funding will go toward game development and building out the platform. Xterio combines a play-to-earn gaming platform and a GameFi-as-a-service solution for developers...
RELATED PEOPLE
TechCrunch
YC-backed Zywa, a neobank for Gen Z, raises $3M to expand across MENA
Goodwater Capital, Dubai Future District Fund, Rebel Fund, Trampoline Venture Partners, Zemu VC, a number of prominent European family offices and strategic angel investors participated in the latest round. Zywa was founded by Alok Kumar (CEO) and Nuha Hashem (CTO) in 2021, inspired by their lived experiences in the gulf...
TechCrunch
Astro emerges from stealth to connect Latin American developers with US tech companies
It’s well-established that there’s a severe shortage of experienced software developers. In a February poll by Infragistics, more than half (53%) of software developers and IT professionals said that the biggest challenge this year will be recruiting developers with the right skills. If the worst-case scenario comes to pass, the talent gap could become more severe in the coming years, with the U.S. Labor Department estimating that the global shortage of software engineers could reach 85.2 million by 2030.
TechCrunch
Nigerian YC-backed startup Anchor comes out of stealth with $1M+ to scale its banking-as-a-service platform
Amplify was another payment platform that launched during that period. However, it differentiated itself by committing to payments on social media platforms, which Nigerian digital bank Carbon was interested in when it acquired the startup in 2019. At the time, the startup’s co-founder and CEO, Segun Adeyemi, said that he...
EXCLUSIVE: Why Qualcomm's Automotive Business Is Seeing 'Transformation Like Never Before'
QUALCOMM Inc QCOM reported third-quarter results at the end of last month that came in above analyst expectations, led by strength in automotive and IoT. Nakul Duggal, Qualcomm's senior vice president and general manager of automotive, dove deeper into what's driving the company's success in the automotive sector Monday on Benzinga's "Stock Market Movers" show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Accenture Invests in Hyperspectral Satellite Company Pixxel to Monitor Earth’s Health
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Pixxel, a leader in cutting-edge earth imaging technology. Based in Bangalore with a presence in Los Angeles, Pixxel is building the world’s highest resolution hyperspectral imaging satellite constellation in order to offer industry AI-powered insights that discover, solve, and predict climate issues at a fraction of the cost of traditional satellites. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005694/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Pixxel, a leader in cutting-edge earth imaging technology. (Graphic: Business Wire) Pixxel’s satellites can capture images at hundreds of wavelengths in the electromagnetic spectrum and reveal key data about the health of our planet that is invisible to other satellites. The company’s planned constellation of hyperspectral satellites will reshape how businesses across agriculture, defense, mining, environmental, and other critical industries make decisions on a global level to reduce their environmental impact. The data from Pixxel’s satellites provides 8x more information and 50x better resolution than existing in-market options.
Intelinair Named 2022 “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year”
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Intelinair, the maker of AGMRI®, today announced AgTech Breakthrough selected AGMRI Enterprise as “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year” in the 2022 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. AgTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005121/en/ Intelinair named 2022 AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year by AgTech Breakthrough Award. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Accenture Named a Leader in SAP Implementation Services by IDC MarketScape
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is named a Leader by global research firm IDC in the recently published IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SAP Implementation Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48395822, June 2022). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005249/en/ Accenture is named a Leader by global research firm IDC in the recently published IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SAP Implementation Services 2022 Vendor Assessment.(Graphic: Business Wire)
T-Mobile Expands Accelerator Program Building 5G AR Experiences for Smart Glasses
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that three new companies have joined its Accelerator program. Aiming to transform industries like gaming, retail and shopping, the new participants will work alongside other developers and entrepreneurs to build immersive experiences for Augmented Reality (AR) smart glasses using T-Mobile 5G—America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network—and Snapdragon Spaces™ XR developer platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005235/en/ Foundry Six (Los Angeles, CA): With Foundry Six’s AREALM, you can turn your next hike with friends into an epic adventure! (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0