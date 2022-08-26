Read full article on original website
Over 1,000 NYC school workers on unpaid leave must now get COVID vaccine or lose their job, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City school workers who have been on unpaid leave since the city’s coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandate went into effect last year have just one week left to show proof of at least one dose of the vaccine, or officially lose their job, according to a recent report.
One Green Planet
New Undercover Footage Reveals Living Conditions of NYC Carriage Horses Showing Horrific Signs of Abuse and Neglect
A new shocking undercover video exposes the abuse and neglect in the carriage horse industry as groups continue to call for an immediate shutdown. The heartbreaking new footage by Unbridled Heroes shows sick, mistreated horses with abysmal conditions who are held in tiny stables in midtown Manhattan. These poor horses go out every day and walk in the heat on the concrete and come back to stalls so small that they can barely turn around, if at all. The investigators walk through the tiny stables and reveal the horses with protruding ribs and scars from the abuse.
WTGS
It's now illegal for anyone under 21 to buy canned whipped cream in New York
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKRC) - A recently-passed state law prohibits anyone under the age of 21 from buying canned whipped cream in New York. While the legislation was instated in October of 2021, it has only just started to take effect in stores, likely due to an issue with the tracking of the law.
Meatpacker on Long Island accused of tampering with meat on the job
The entire bin of meat products that was set to be distributed to retailers was thrown out.
bkreader.com
Nerves and New Walking Shoes: BK Jehovah’s Witnesses Return to Door-Knocking After Pandemic
This coming Thursday, Jehovah’s Witnesses nationwide will go back to door-to-door preaching, after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus due to the pandemic. For Bed-Stuy couple Kerri and Samantha Dowridge, the return comes with a few nerves, a lot of excitement, and the need for new pairs of sneakers. The married Jehovah’s...
bkreader.com
A Retiree Finds Somewhere to Call Home in Brooklyn
Randall King, a retired fire inspector, was the first resident to move into Fountain Seaview apartments, a new affordable housing complex in East New York, Brooklyn.Credit…Ashok Sinha for The New York Times For Randall King, finding safe and affordable housing has been a pursuit since childhood. The 66-year-old arrived...
uppereastsite.com
Another Popular UES Asian Restaurant Shut Down by NYC Health Department
The New York City Health Department has closed another Upper East Side restaurant following its first inspection in more than two-and-a-half years. An inspector says they uncovered a number of violations, many of them critical, at a popular Asian-fusion spot— though a note in the restaurant’s window tries to blame the closure on a different reason altogether.
theodysseyonline.com
A Letter To New York City's Catcallers
Who the hell do you think you are? Please explain to the female population why you feel the need to whistle, hiss, gesture, or mumble at girls young enough to be your daughter. Please explain why you think a woman should feel flattered by your creepy, lust-filled stare. Please explain why you think any woman would be lucky to have you. And please, please, just stop.
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn
Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
New York Man Who Murdered 2 In Hudson Valley Released From Prison
A man who murdered two women in their Hudson Valley home was released from prison. In 1987, Paul Leon of Pelham, New York was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for killing two women in Westchester County. The now 53-year-old was most recently in the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County.
Woman falls through her apartment floor into cellar in Bronx
Fortunately, the woman only suffered minor injuries in the fall.
Alert Center: 2 teenagers struck by van in Brooklyn, 1 in critical condition
Police say two teenagers were struck by a van on Sunday in Brooklyn. One of those teenagers is currently in critical condition.
New York City woman falls through apartment’s bathroom floor into basement
NEW YORK — A woman was taken to a hospital after crashing through the floor of her apartment into the building’s basement. City officials described the incident as a partial collapse and told WNBC that inspectors found a section of the bathroom floor in front of the shower and toilet in a first-floor apartment gave way, sending a woman down into the basement.
marketplace.org
Proposed Manhattan congestion fee could make return to office even harder
Residents of New York City have been expressing themselves — as only New Yorkers can — at a series of public hearings considering the city’s plan to charge motorists a toll to drive in Manhattan’s central business district. Known as congestion pricing, this strategy to reduce...
Whales in New York City area spark fascination
NEW YORK - Whales have returned to our area in abundance, and they're staying longer. A recent study shows some remain here as late as November. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day on a whale watching encounter, aboard the American Princess, New York's whale watching boat. Capt. Frank DeSantis departs Sheepshead Bay in search of humpback whales looking for lunch. "The beauty of this, and the fun of this, is that every trip is different. Somedays we're right up close to the beach, and some days we're 10-12 miles off shore," DeSantis said. "The whales determine it. We keep track of where our sightings...
VIDEO: Woman struggles with scooter-riding thieves in midday robbery near Guggenheim
Video from the NYPD shows the two crooks riding the scooter westbound down a sidewalk on E. 89th Street. As they pass the 28-year-old woman and her friend, one of them reaches out and tries to grab her necklace, the video shows.
nypressnews.com
Gabby Petito’s mother remembers daughter 1 year after her death: “You are my inspiration every single day”
NEW YORK — The mother of Long Island native Gabby Petito is remembering her daughter one year after she was murdered. Nichole Schmidt wrote in a tweet, “One year ago, your life was cut short. You are my inspiration every single day.”. Investigators say 22-year-old Petito was killed...
2 crimes trending in opposite directions on Staten Island. How do the numbers stack up historically?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thefts and other crimes are soaring in recent months on Staten Island, while murders have simmered to a historic pace. The numbers in many ways fall in line with citywide data, with one important caveat. Here’s a closer look at how some crimes are trending...
Man stabbed in neck and hand during argument in Brooklyn
It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday on Myrtle Avenue and Navy Street in Downtown Brooklyn.
Enjoy $3 Movies in NYC and Nearby this Saturday
Families can see a movie for only $3 per ticket at most movie theaters across the country, including here in the metro area.
