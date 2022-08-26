ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

One Green Planet

New Undercover Footage Reveals Living Conditions of NYC Carriage Horses Showing Horrific Signs of Abuse and Neglect

A new shocking undercover video exposes the abuse and neglect in the carriage horse industry as groups continue to call for an immediate shutdown. The heartbreaking new footage by Unbridled Heroes shows sick, mistreated horses with abysmal conditions who are held in tiny stables in midtown Manhattan. These poor horses go out every day and walk in the heat on the concrete and come back to stalls so small that they can barely turn around, if at all. The investigators walk through the tiny stables and reveal the horses with protruding ribs and scars from the abuse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
bkreader.com

A Retiree Finds Somewhere to Call Home in Brooklyn

Randall King, a retired fire inspector, was the first resident to move into Fountain Seaview apartments, a new affordable housing complex in East New York, Brooklyn.Credit…Ashok Sinha for The New York Times For Randall King, finding safe and affordable housing has been a pursuit since childhood. The 66-year-old arrived...
BROOKLYN, NY
uppereastsite.com

Another Popular UES Asian Restaurant Shut Down by NYC Health Department

The New York City Health Department has closed another Upper East Side restaurant following its first inspection in more than two-and-a-half years. An inspector says they uncovered a number of violations, many of them critical, at a popular Asian-fusion spot— though a note in the restaurant’s window tries to blame the closure on a different reason altogether.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theodysseyonline.com

A Letter To New York City's Catcallers

Who the hell do you think you are? Please explain to the female population why you feel the need to whistle, hiss, gesture, or mumble at girls young enough to be your daughter. Please explain why you think a woman should feel flattered by your creepy, lust-filled stare. Please explain why you think any woman would be lucky to have you. And please, please, just stop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Whales in New York City area spark fascination

NEW YORK - Whales have returned to our area in abundance, and they're staying longer. A recent study shows some remain here as late as November. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day on a whale watching encounter, aboard the American Princess, New York's whale watching boat. Capt. Frank DeSantis departs Sheepshead Bay in search of humpback whales looking for lunch. "The beauty of this, and the fun of this, is that every trip is different. Somedays we're right up close to the beach, and some days we're 10-12 miles off shore," DeSantis said. "The whales determine it. We keep track of where our sightings...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

