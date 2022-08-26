ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

tpr.org

Asian American and Pacific Islander voters are preparing to sue Texas for alleged discrimination in last year's redistricting

Next month, a federal court in Austin will hear a lawsuit charging Texas with discriminating against minority voters in last year's redistricting process. Virtually every round of redistricting since the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act has brought some legal action against Texas. But typically, such cases have focused on the rights of Black and Latino Texans. This time, Asian American and Pacific Islander, or AAPI, voters are taking a leading role.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Beto O’Rourke holds virtual campaign events following bacterial infection

Democrat Beto O’Rourke will hold two virtual campaign events Monday after pausing in-person rallies due to an illness that required a brief visit to the hospital last week. O’Rourke became ill Friday and was later diagnosed with a bacterial infection at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where he was administered antibiotics and told to rest, his campaign said in a statement Sunday.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Maine continues free school meals even though federal program is ending

When the pandemic upended schools in 2020, the federal government made school meals free for every child. That policy is ending this fall. But in a few states, including Maine, lawmakers have decided to make free meals permanent moving forward. Maine Public Radio's Robbie Feinberg visited one lunch room to see the impact of the change.
MAINE STATE

