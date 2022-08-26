ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
azbex.com

Master-planned Development Proposed in Gila Bend

While we usually think of master-planned developments as coming in or around high-traffic growth areas, a proposal in the small town of Gila Bend in southwestern Maricopa County shows no area is immune to growth and development around the state. DG AZ Investments has requested a minor general plan amendment...
GILA BEND, AZ
northcentralnews.net

City of Phoenix GO Bond meetings continue

August 2022 — After approval on June 7 by the Phoenix mayor and council, the city is moving forward with a proposed General Obligation (GO) Bond Program of $500 million. GO Bond programs help to fund critical infrastructure and rehabilitation needs of City facilities such as parks, libraries, fire and police stations, affordable housing, streets and storm drains.
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Despite clamor, Council insists no rail for Gilbert

Gilbert Town Council is being asked to ban the use of municipal resources toward furthering commuter and light rail in any shape or form as residents continued to show up in force at meetings with claims that the trains would increase crime, bring in homelessness and destroy the quality of life.
GILBERT, AZ
santansun.com

Airport seeing building boom as hangar needs remain

It was mid-afternoon on a Friday and the skies above Chandler Municipal Airport were turning ominous. A storm was coming. Airport Manager Ryan Reeves said he sent one of his employees out to make sure all the aircraft were tied down properly – you know, so they didn’t become unmanned flying aircraft.
CHANDLER, AZ
85209.com

Amazon To Lease Massive Elliot 202 Warehouse

The massive 1.2 million square foot warehouse being finished just west of the Elliot exits off the 202 was originally planned as two separate buildings, but after Amazon expressed interest early in the planning process, the developer changed the plans to build it as one massive warehouse to suit the needs of the online retailer.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a little over four months, hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Several in this unincorporated community have been relying on the city of Scottsdale to haul water to their homes. But Scottsdale is discontinuing this service at the end of the year as part of its water conservation strategy.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
santansun.com

Chickens stir debate on city code enforcers

The City of Chandler is moving forward on a plan to allow up to five chicken hens in residential backyards. Council indicated it would support such a move in the spring and asked city staff to begin researching what an ordinance would look like. But there was one point Council...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix office space sold to New York developer for $43 million

PHOENIX — Paradise Village Office Park, a Class-A office building in Phoenix, has been sold to a New York developer for $43 million. The five-story, 268,516-square foot office space was purchased by Time Equities, Inc., a full service real estate firm, according to a press release. TEI acquired the...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Interstate water brawl leaves cities in dark

In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed-door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Silent Witness and CenturyLink team up to stop copper theft

Phoenix leads the nation in copper theft and the problem has increased exponentially this year, presenting a big public safety concern. Silent Witness, Arizona’s premier crime stopping organization, has teamed up with telecommunications company, CenturyLink, a Lumen company, to generate awareness for the problem and help reduce the number of copper theft incidents in the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING : 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (08/28)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Source restaurant located at 3150 E. Ray Rd. at the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is now hiring! The new establishment, opening soon, is the brainchild of Restaurateur Akshat Sethi and Chef Claudio Urciuoli and features organic ingredients, fresh-baked bread and a welcoming environment with ambiance created through excellent music. Source is looking to add multiple energetic, hardworking, sincere and customer service-oriented people to its team. Available positions including both front of house and back of house opportunities such as bartender, server, host/hostess, cook, food/line prep and dishwasher. To learn more about Source and to apply online, click here.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Insurance company denies Phoenix homeowner’s flood claim leaving his house unlivable

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Vince Melchionno says it’s not what his backyard should look like. “This is stuff that I had to remove,” Vince told On Your Side as he showed us around his backyard. “The carpeting, the furniture, the flooring. It’s all out here.” Following a recent flood inside his Phoenix home, Melchionno had to tear out his flooring, baseboards and just about everything else that was soaked inside and take it out. It was an overwhelming task. “I didn’t know how to deal with it. I mean it was a lot to overcome. I was like ‘Uh oh,” said Melchionno.
PHOENIX, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Maricopa, Arizona – August 2022 – Honey I Shrunk The Car

Driving through the Arizona desert we were headed for a unique place. Once we arrived the initial thought was ‘this is just a collection of rusted cars’. Cool, but not what I was expecting. After wandering the ‘collection’ we approached a garage. Inside we met Ernie...
MARICOPA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix No. 1 in nation for diminishing size of $1 million homes

Sales of homes costing $1 million more than doubled over the past three years, but as with many products in the grocery store, buyers are getting less than they used to, according to a new analysis by Zillow. And when it comes to the housing market, Phoenix leads the nation when it comes to getting less house when shopping for $1 million homes.
PHOENIX, AZ

