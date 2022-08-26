Read full article on original website
azbex.com
Master-planned Development Proposed in Gila Bend
While we usually think of master-planned developments as coming in or around high-traffic growth areas, a proposal in the small town of Gila Bend in southwestern Maricopa County shows no area is immune to growth and development around the state. DG AZ Investments has requested a minor general plan amendment...
northcentralnews.net
City of Phoenix GO Bond meetings continue
August 2022 — After approval on June 7 by the Phoenix mayor and council, the city is moving forward with a proposed General Obligation (GO) Bond Program of $500 million. GO Bond programs help to fund critical infrastructure and rehabilitation needs of City facilities such as parks, libraries, fire and police stations, affordable housing, streets and storm drains.
As new casino is built, Chandler officials look to ensure commuters are safe
Chandler city officials tell ABC15, Hunt Highway between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive is set to be studied due to the higher speeds they have seen.
gilbertsunnews.com
Despite clamor, Council insists no rail for Gilbert
Gilbert Town Council is being asked to ban the use of municipal resources toward furthering commuter and light rail in any shape or form as residents continued to show up in force at meetings with claims that the trains would increase crime, bring in homelessness and destroy the quality of life.
Tempe will enforce trespassing ban at Salt River. People living there are asking why now?
TEMPE, Ariz. — In a couple of days, Crystal will be without a home again. For the last seven years, a tent sitting on the riverbed east of Tempe Town Lake has been her home. “I'm comfortable here,” Crystal said. "It’s a community, we all know each other down here.”
santansun.com
Airport seeing building boom as hangar needs remain
It was mid-afternoon on a Friday and the skies above Chandler Municipal Airport were turning ominous. A storm was coming. Airport Manager Ryan Reeves said he sent one of his employees out to make sure all the aircraft were tied down properly – you know, so they didn’t become unmanned flying aircraft.
85209.com
Amazon To Lease Massive Elliot 202 Warehouse
The massive 1.2 million square foot warehouse being finished just west of the Elliot exits off the 202 was originally planned as two separate buildings, but after Amazon expressed interest early in the planning process, the developer changed the plans to build it as one massive warehouse to suit the needs of the online retailer.
AZFamily
Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a little over four months, hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Several in this unincorporated community have been relying on the city of Scottsdale to haul water to their homes. But Scottsdale is discontinuing this service at the end of the year as part of its water conservation strategy.
santansun.com
Chickens stir debate on city code enforcers
The City of Chandler is moving forward on a plan to allow up to five chicken hens in residential backyards. Council indicated it would support such a move in the spring and asked city staff to begin researching what an ordinance would look like. But there was one point Council...
fox10phoenix.com
Business owners at Lake Powell say there's still plenty to do at the lake despite lower water levels
PHOENIX - The impact from the current mega-drought can’t be understated, as Lake Powell, which is currently at 26% capacity, looks a lot different than it did just three years ago. Lower water levels aside, small businesses in the area that rely on the lake are trying to get...
KTAR.com
Phoenix office space sold to New York developer for $43 million
PHOENIX — Paradise Village Office Park, a Class-A office building in Phoenix, has been sold to a New York developer for $43 million. The five-story, 268,516-square foot office space was purchased by Time Equities, Inc., a full service real estate firm, according to a press release. TEI acquired the...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale offering incentives for turf removal
As many Arizona cities look for ways to reduce water use by its residents, the City of Scottsdale has a plan to pay people to remove their lawn. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
scottsdale.org
Interstate water brawl leaves cities in dark
In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed-door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
kjzz.org
These Arizona residents are in danger of being cut off from their water supply
The Rio Verde Foothills is a hike, literally and figuratively. Winding through dirt roads and nestled between the mountains, it’s about an hour northeast of downtown Phoenix. The nearest grocery store is a 30 minutes away. Meredith DeAngelis moved here from Scottsdale. “It’s very different living up here. So...
azbigmedia.com
Silent Witness and CenturyLink team up to stop copper theft
Phoenix leads the nation in copper theft and the problem has increased exponentially this year, presenting a big public safety concern. Silent Witness, Arizona’s premier crime stopping organization, has teamed up with telecommunications company, CenturyLink, a Lumen company, to generate awareness for the problem and help reduce the number of copper theft incidents in the Valley.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING : 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (08/28)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Source restaurant located at 3150 E. Ray Rd. at the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is now hiring! The new establishment, opening soon, is the brainchild of Restaurateur Akshat Sethi and Chef Claudio Urciuoli and features organic ingredients, fresh-baked bread and a welcoming environment with ambiance created through excellent music. Source is looking to add multiple energetic, hardworking, sincere and customer service-oriented people to its team. Available positions including both front of house and back of house opportunities such as bartender, server, host/hostess, cook, food/line prep and dishwasher. To learn more about Source and to apply online, click here.
AZFamily
Insurance company denies Phoenix homeowner’s flood claim leaving his house unlivable
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Vince Melchionno says it’s not what his backyard should look like. “This is stuff that I had to remove,” Vince told On Your Side as he showed us around his backyard. “The carpeting, the furniture, the flooring. It’s all out here.” Following a recent flood inside his Phoenix home, Melchionno had to tear out his flooring, baseboards and just about everything else that was soaked inside and take it out. It was an overwhelming task. “I didn’t know how to deal with it. I mean it was a lot to overcome. I was like ‘Uh oh,” said Melchionno.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Maricopa, Arizona – August 2022 – Honey I Shrunk The Car
Driving through the Arizona desert we were headed for a unique place. Once we arrived the initial thought was ‘this is just a collection of rusted cars’. Cool, but not what I was expecting. After wandering the ‘collection’ we approached a garage. Inside we met Ernie...
This Arizona City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix No. 1 in nation for diminishing size of $1 million homes
Sales of homes costing $1 million more than doubled over the past three years, but as with many products in the grocery store, buyers are getting less than they used to, according to a new analysis by Zillow. And when it comes to the housing market, Phoenix leads the nation when it comes to getting less house when shopping for $1 million homes.
