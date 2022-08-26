ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shia LaBeouf Is Beefing With Olivia Wilde Over 'Don't Worry Darling' & Whether He Was Fired

It looks like Shia LaBeouf's got beef with Olivia Wilde.

The two actors shared duelling claims this week about what happened to his role in her new film Don't Worry Darling, and it sounds like they can't agree on whether he quit or was fired.

The dispute erupted Wednesday after Variety published a lengthy interview with Wilde about the film, which stars her boyfriend Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Wilde is the director and also has a part in the film.

Wilde said in her interview that she wanted Styles to play the lead role and he initially wasn't available, so she cast LaBeouf instead. However, she says she ended up firing him because of the "combative energy" he brings to his acting process, which didn't fit with her approach.

"I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported," she told Variety.

She also said she was "really troubled" by LaBeouf's personal life in the months after he was cut, particularly after FKA twigs accused him of abuse.

LaBeouf responded to Wilde's comments on Thursday by sending Variety a copy of an email he sent to Wilde about her interview.

"You and I both know the reasons for my exit," he wrote, per Variety. "I quit your film because your actors and I couldn't find time to rehearse."

He also claimed that "news of my firing is attractive clickbait," and told her to "correct the narrative" around it.

"Firing me never took place, Olivia," he wrote.

LaBeouf also included text messages and videos that he says back up his claims, according to Variety.

Wilde did not immediately respond to the story.

LaBeouf has two movies in post-production right now but has not appeared in a film since 2020, which is when the FKA twigs allegations came out.

Don't Worry Darling is due to hit the film-festival circuit before its wider release on September 23.

Comments / 0

