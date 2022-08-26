Read full article on original website
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give out free cakes Sept. 1 to celebrate 25th anniversary
There is a Nothing Bundt Cakes located near Rollingwood off of Bee Caves Road. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will celebrate its 25th anniversary by giving away free cakes to the first 250 guests to each of its bakeries Sept. 1. Bakeries nationwide will give out more than...
Truist Bank opens Pflugerville location
The bank will host a grand opening event Sept. 29. (Courtesy Truist Bank) Trust Bank opened a new location July 11 at 2606 FM 1825, Ste. 200, Pflugerville. Truist's range of services includes personal, small-business and corporate banking as well as wealth management, insurance and commercial real estate. The new location will hold a grand opening event Sept. 29. 737-910-6387. www.truist.com.
Austin area's data center boom continues with Hutto, Pflugerville projects
Several new data center projects are in the works in the Austin area, drawn in part by ongoing growth in the Central Texas technology sector. Dallas-based Skybox Datacenters is partnering with San Francisco-based Prologis to purchase over 200 acres in Hutto to build a massive data center. The companies are already working together to build a $548 million data center nearby in Pflugerville on about 20 acres.
Walton Global Sells 681 Acres in Austin-San Antonio Corridor
Walton Global, a real estate investment firm and sponsor of private placement offerings, has closed on a bulk sale of 681 acres in San Marcos, Texas. The land project, called Turner Crest, was acquired by SafeHand Holdings LLC for an undisclosed price. Located in Caldwell County, within the Austin-San Antonio...
Pawhuska Journal
Less groundwater, more demand: Can Texas quench its thirst?
Leaving a mess of sludge, a nearly 900-foot hole in the ground and a bill north of $40,000, the groundwater well Mike Heck drilled on his property in Williamson County this month did not come with a guarantee. But after the pump he relied on for more than a decade...
Austin : Top 10 Hidden & Unusual Places You Must Visit In Austin, Texas.
Travel Attractions – Best Hidden & Unusual Places In Austin, Texas. The state capital of Texas, Austin, is a diverse inland city bordering the Hill Country. Austin embraces its strangeness and is charming enough to be one of the top places in Texas to visit. Austin has many attractions,...
Austin restaurant in contest for 'America's Best Restroom'
AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin restaurant is in the running to be named "America's Best Restroom". Cintas, which designs and implements full-service restroom programs for businesses, is behind the contest. The company says that it's on a mission "to locate America's porcelain pioneers who are taking dramatic steps to create unforgettable facilities."
Austin loses advocate for the environment and people
Jack Goodman, who worked to convince the Texas Legislature to create a conservation district to help protect Barton Springs and the Edwards Aquifer and then served on that district’s board for 22 years, died Aug. 24 after a lengthy illness. He was 76. His wife, former Council Member and...
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Austin
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Austin. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers'...
Texas Lottery moves into new Austin headquarters
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: In this photo illustration, a lottery ticket is shown on a Chevron gas station countertop on July 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The lottery jackpot has increased to $1 Billion after not being matched Tuesday night. (Photo illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA...
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
State Fair of Texas Announces ‘Big Tex Choice Award' Winners
BEST TASTE — SAVORY. Fried Charcuterie Board by Tami Nevin-Mayes and Josey Mayes. Following the layout of the trendy party plate, the Fried Charcuterie Board is a combination of mozzarella cheese, salami and green apples tossed in olive oil, Italian herbs and balsamic. It is then wrapped and fried in wonton wrapping. Finally, the fried creation is topped with creamy goat cheese and hot honey.
Texans can prepay college costs with Texas Tuition Promise Fund
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cost of higher education continues to climb. Since 1980, the cost of tuition, fees, and room and board grew 169%, according to a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. But, there are options that parents can consider as soon...
New list of ‘best value’ colleges released: Is your alma mater on it?
As the cost of higher education rises, it may be even more important to you to know you're getting your money's worth.
UH's Renu Khator remains the highest paid executive among Texas public universities
University of Houston System Chancellor Renu Khator retained her title as highest paid Texas public university executive, according to a national salary study released this month. Her base pay of nearly $1.2 million ranked second nationally, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education's executive compensation report. It was almost $500,000...
10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Starbucks location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
You can fly roundtrip from Austin to Hawaii for under $400
Kick off 2023 with a tropical adventure.
CapMetro reviews plan for bus line expansion
Metro Rapid bus in service. (Community Impact Newspaper) During the Aug. 29 Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors meeting Ken Curry, Vice President of Construction and Facilities for CapMetro gave a presentation on the proposed Travis County Expo Center land acquisition. The land acquisition would be acquired for use...
Hill Country Bible Church opens new Leander location
Hill Country Bible Church opened its new Leander location Aug. 21 after having to close the first location due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Hill Country Bible Church) Hill Country Bible Church reopened Aug. 21 after closing a previous Leander location due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
Austin H-E-B store to add shopping cart for children, adults with special needs
Caregivers can use Caroline's Carts to make grocery stores and other stores accessible to people with mobility challenges.
