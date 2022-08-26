ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

Truist Bank opens Pflugerville location

The bank will host a grand opening event Sept. 29. (Courtesy Truist Bank) Trust Bank opened a new location July 11 at 2606 FM 1825, Ste. 200, Pflugerville. Truist's range of services includes personal, small-business and corporate banking as well as wealth management, insurance and commercial real estate. The new location will hold a grand opening event Sept. 29. 737-910-6387. www.truist.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
msn.com

Austin area's data center boom continues with Hutto, Pflugerville projects

Several new data center projects are in the works in the Austin area, drawn in part by ongoing growth in the Central Texas technology sector. Dallas-based Skybox Datacenters is partnering with San Francisco-based Prologis to purchase over 200 acres in Hutto to build a massive data center. The companies are already working together to build a $548 million data center nearby in Pflugerville on about 20 acres.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
thediwire.com

Walton Global Sells 681 Acres in Austin-San Antonio Corridor

Walton Global, a real estate investment firm and sponsor of private placement offerings, has closed on a bulk sale of 681 acres in San Marcos, Texas. The land project, called Turner Crest, was acquired by SafeHand Holdings LLC for an undisclosed price. Located in Caldwell County, within the Austin-San Antonio...
SAN MARCOS, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Austin : Top 10 Hidden & Unusual Places You Must Visit In Austin, Texas.

Travel Attractions – Best Hidden & Unusual Places In Austin, Texas. The state capital of Texas, Austin, is a diverse inland city bordering the Hill Country. Austin embraces its strangeness and is charming enough to be one of the top places in Texas to visit. Austin has many attractions,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin restaurant in contest for 'America's Best Restroom'

AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin restaurant is in the running to be named "America's Best Restroom". Cintas, which designs and implements full-service restroom programs for businesses, is behind the contest. The company says that it's on a mission "to locate America's porcelain pioneers who are taking dramatic steps to create unforgettable facilities."
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin loses advocate for the environment and people

Jack Goodman, who worked to convince the Texas Legislature to create a conservation district to help protect Barton Springs and the Edwards Aquifer and then served on that district’s board for 22 years, died Aug. 24 after a lengthy illness. He was 76. His wife, former Council Member and...
AUSTIN, TX
msn.com

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Austin

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Austin. Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers'...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Texas Lottery moves into new Austin headquarters

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: In this photo illustration, a lottery ticket is shown on a Chevron gas station countertop on July 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The lottery jackpot has increased to $1 Billion after not being matched Tuesday night. (Photo illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA...
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

State Fair of Texas Announces ‘Big Tex Choice Award' Winners

BEST TASTE — SAVORY. Fried Charcuterie Board by Tami Nevin-Mayes and Josey Mayes. Following the layout of the trendy party plate, the Fried Charcuterie Board is a combination of mozzarella cheese, salami and green apples tossed in olive oil, Italian herbs and balsamic. It is then wrapped and fried in wonton wrapping. Finally, the fried creation is topped with creamy goat cheese and hot honey.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texans can prepay college costs with Texas Tuition Promise Fund

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cost of higher education continues to climb. Since 1980, the cost of tuition, fees, and room and board grew 169%, according to a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. But, there are options that parents can consider as soon...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

UH's Renu Khator remains the highest paid executive among Texas public universities

University of Houston System Chancellor Renu Khator retained her title as highest paid Texas public university executive, according to a national salary study released this month. Her base pay of nearly $1.2 million ranked second nationally, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education's executive compensation report. It was almost $500,000...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Starbucks location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

CapMetro reviews plan for bus line expansion

Metro Rapid bus in service. (Community Impact Newspaper) During the Aug. 29 Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors meeting Ken Curry, Vice President of Construction and Facilities for CapMetro gave a presentation on the proposed Travis County Expo Center land acquisition. The land acquisition would be acquired for use...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

